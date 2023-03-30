ELKO — Due to snow on Lowry’s field, the Elko baseball team hosted what should have been a road game in its 3A North-East opener.

At home, the Indians dominated the Buckaroos on Thursday — winning by the mercy rule with the finale score at 13-2 through five innings.

As the away team on the scoreboard, Elko opened the contest with a six-run first inning and never looked back.

The Indians grabbed a 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing triple by sophomore Toren Duke, who drove in senior Cai Alvarado, junior Preston Chamberlin and senior Craig Slater.

Duke scored on an RBI groundout by senior Alex Luna, pushing the margin to 4-0.

Elko went up five on an RBI base knock by junior Cael Sellers — scoring junior Gabe Correa — and Sellers rolled home on an error at shortstop for a 6-0 cushion.

Lowry found the scoreboard on a wild pitch, allowing freshman Txema Bengochea a free run to the plate.

With two outs, the Bucks added another run by junior Adam Brooks on a single to the right side by junior Kasyn Garner.

In the top of the second, Elko added a run on a sacrifice by Duke — crossing Chamberlin for a 7-2 lead.

The Indians added another six-spot in the top of the third, Chamberlin starting the action with a bunt that brought in junior Fernando Acosta.

Luna pushed the lead to eight with a two-run single the opposite way, driving in Alvarado and Chamberlin.

On the next-at bat, senior Alex Salaz brought home Slater with a base knock to short.

Luna crossed on a wild pitch, and junior Derrick Jacobo capped the scoring for Elko with single that scored Correa for an 11-run advantage.

In the bottom of the third, Elko’s defense shut down the frame with a 1-6-3 double play by Salaz, Duke and junior Peyton Aranguena.

The Indians loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with walks to junior Bodey Ratliff, junior Jazyri Sotelo and Luna but hit into a fielder’s choice to sophomore Zaq Growcock at third base.

Lowry placed two runners on base in home half with a single by Garner and an error on a groundball that allowed sophomore Brandon Cardenas to reach, but Salaz closed down the inning with consecutive strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians ensured a run-rule outcome with a one-two-three frame — Salaz punching out the second and third batters.

The Indians improved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in league play with a 13-2 victory.

Chamberlin hit 2-for-3 and scored a team-high three runs while driving in another.

Sellers batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Salaz finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Duke went 1-for-3 with a triple, drove in a team-best four runs and scored once.

Luna was 1-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored, and Jacobo was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Without hits, Alvarado and Correa scored two runs apiece — Acosta crossing once.

On the bases, Sellers stole two bags — Chamberlin and Acosta swiping one each.

On the mound, Salaz picked up the complete-game win — allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

ELKO — 616 00 — (13)92

LOWRY — 200 00 — 245

Up Next

The Indians and the Buckaroos are expected to finish the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.