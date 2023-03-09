ELKO — Without any preseason games — the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament canceled due to snow and field conditions — the Elko baseball team hopes to hit the ground running during its 3A North openers.

The Indians are scheduled — weather permitting — to open the season with a pair of crossover contests against the West, facing Hug at 12:30 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Battle Mountain.

Elko head coach Jeremy Etchemendy — who is entering his fourth season at the helm of the program — is hopeful his team can qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2019.

In 2022, the Indians finished 7-22 overall and were 4-11 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

Returners

Elko has the luxury of bringing back 11 players who saw time on the varsity team last season.

As a freshman, now-sophomore Toren Duke — after being called up from JV — led the Indians in batting with a .545 average through 14 games, scoring six runs and driving in two while going for a double.

Duke was 0-3 on the hill with an 11.35 ERA and 15 punchouts versus only six walks, earning one save.

Junior Preston Chamberlin hit .347 with 19 runs scored, 13 RBI, six doubles, a triple and a home run in his sophomore season.

He led Elko’s pitching staff with a 2-1 record and a 3.05 ERA, fanning 27 batters and walking just 12.

During his junior year, senior Craig Slater batted .309 with 16 runs scored, an RBI and a triple.

As a sophomore, now-junior Cael Sellers went .283 at the plate, scored 18 runs, drove in six and hit a double and a triple.

Now-senior Izzac Quintero hit .273 with four runs scored, an RBI and a double during his junior year, now-junior Gabe Correa going .267 at the dish with four runs, an RBI and a double as well in his sophomore season.

Correa was 1-4 with an ERA of 7-flat, striking out 25 batters and handing out only 10 free passes.

As a junior, senior Alex Luna batted .214, drove in 14 runs, scored four times, nailed four doubles and smacked a homer.

Luna tied for the team high in wins, going 2-4 on the bump with an 8.14 ERA with 26 punchouts against 21 walks.

Senior Alex Salaz hit .164, scored 10 runs and drive in nine as a junior — adding three doubles and tying for the team high with three triples.

On the mound, he led Elko with 33-1/3 innings pitched — going 1-6 with a 6.93 ERA and a team-high 36 strikeouts versus 25 walks.

As a sophomore, now-junior Derrick Jacobo batted .083 and scored six runs.

The Indians also bring back juniors Jazyri Sotelo and Eli Morquecho, who each pitched sparingly for Elko as sophomores.

Through five innings, Sotelo had an 8.40 ERA with five strikeouts and three walks — Morquecho walking five batters and punching out one in a frame of work.

Newcomers

The Indians welcome four newcomers to the varsity team, one who is rejoining the team after missing last season due to a broken collarbone.

Now-senior Cai Alvarado sat out last season after having surgery but played for Elko’s varsity as a sophomore.

During the 2021 season, he hit .419, drove in 13 runs, scored 10 times, tied for the team high with two triples and added a double.

On the mound, he was 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA with five strikeouts and five walks over 4-1/3 innings.

Junior Bodey Ratliff will play in the outfield and possibly at second base, junior Fernando Acosta is expected to play outfield and junior Peyton Aranguena will pitch and play at first base.

Strengths

“Even though we’ve been limited to practicing indoors, the kids have been working hard and they’ve been grinding and getting better. We have a lot of returners and experience, so I hope that translates to success,” Etchemendy said. “We brought up a lot of players last year, so I hope those kids continue to grow and improve.”

Improvements

“For our pitchers, we have to throw strikes and not give up free bases,” said Etchemendy.

3A North Openers

The Indians will play their first competitive games of the season in a 3A North doubleheader, taking on Hug at 12:30 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at 3 p.m. Friday, in Battle Mountain.

Meet the 2023 Elko Baseball Team Bodey Ratliff Craig Slater Derrick Jacobo Gabriel Correa Jazyri Sotelo Alejandro Luna Cael Sellers Fernando Acosta Peyton Aranguena Alejandro Salaz Eli Morquecho Cai Alvarado Toren Duke Izzac Quintero Preston Chamberlin