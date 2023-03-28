RENO — Despite being stuck on Interstate 80 due a traffic accident and being unable to make up a game against Hug, the Elko baseball team had a successful weekend.

The Indians improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 against crossover opponents of the 3A North-West.

On Friday, Elko shut out Sparks by a score of 5-0 — capping the road trip with a 7-1 victory Saturday against Wooster.

Versus Sparks

Against the Railroaders, the Indians broke a scoreless battle with three runs in the top of the third inning — adding a pair of insurance runs in the sixth for a 5-0 victory.

Elko’s pitching staff was lock-down, allowing just one hit.

Across 6-2/3 innings, senior Alex Salaz gave up a single knock and fanned 11 batters against five walks in the win.

In relief, senior Alex Luna got the save — retiring one hitter.

Offensively, junior Fernando Acosta was 2-for-4 and scored two runs — Salaz hitting 2-for-4 with a triple.

Senior Cai Alvarado went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, junior Cael Sellers finishing 1-for-2 with a triple.

Luna hit 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, and junior Preston Chamberlin batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Senior Craig Slater was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, sophomore Toren Duke also closing 1-for-4.

On the bases, Alvarado stole three bags — Slater adding another swipe.

ELKO — 003 002 0 — 5(10)3

SPARKS — 000 000 0 — 011

Versus Wooster

On Saturday, the Indians led early and throughout against the Colts.

Elko plated a run in the top of the first and two more in the second.

After a scoreless third, Wooster cut the deficit to two with its lone run of the contest — making the score 3-1 after the fourth inning.

But, the Indians got the run back in the away half of the fifth.

Elko slammed the door with a three-run seventh, capping a 7-1 victory.

Alvarado was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and scored three runs.

Chamberlin went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored one of his own.

Junior Derrick Jacobo hit 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run — Sellers finishing 1-for-3 with a double.

Slater batted 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored — Acosta going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without a hit, Luna drove in a run and junior Gabe Correa scored once.

Jacobo stole two bases, and Acosta added another.

Elko’s pitching was once again on point, Duke going the distance for the complete-game win.

Across seven innings, he allowed one-unearned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and just two walks.

ELKO — 120 010 3 — 7(11)1

WOOSTER — 000 100 0 — 141

Up Next

The Indians (5-1 overall, 3-1 against 3A North-West) will begin their league schedule against Lowry at 3 p.m. Friday, closing the three-game set with an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday, in Winnemucca.