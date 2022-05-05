Indians play for pride against No. 1 Vaqueros

ELKO — The season will close early for the Elko baseball team.

Following the conclusion of the Indians’ series with Fernley, no mas.

Elko (6-20 overall, 3-9 in league and 3-3 in crossovers) has failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since playing what was then the 4A North-High Desert league (2010), ending a span of 10 regional tournament berths — absent a year where no postseason was played in 2020.

The Indians did not get to play in the 2021 North-East regional tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program at the end of the year, Elko’s last playoff game now dating clear back to 2019.

For its last series, Elko will host East No. 1 Fernley (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) — nothing left to play for but pride.

While the Indians have no motivation to win as far as playoff implications, they could deal the Vaqueros a blow and take away their first-round bye — Fernley currently two points ahead of Fallon and possessing the head-to-head advantage.

If Elko could pull off a highly-unlikely sweep and the Greenwave could sweep Spring Creek, Fallon would earn the No. 1 seed from the East.

For the Vaqueros, senior Julian McIntyre tops the lineup with a .486 average, 28 runs scored and 11 doubles — sharing the team high with three triples — driving in 16 runs.

Junior Jake Cumming is batting .449 with four doubles, three triples and a homer — scoring 23 runs and driving in 19 — while fellow junior Joe Motsinger has gone .442 with four doubles and a triple, 17 runs and 10 RBI.

Senior Justin Reeves approaches the .400 mark with a .397 average, five doubles and a pair of triples, 18 runs and 17 RBI — senior Ryan Gamsby hitting .393 with six doubles, three triples, 24 runs scored and 17 RBI.

At .346, junior Brandon McCullar has gone for three doubles and a triple — scoring 13 times and driving in 11 runs.

Despite a .294 clip at the dish, junior Gabe Tollestrup leads Fernley with 24 RBI — hitting four doubles, two triples and a dinger — scoring 19 times.

Junior Derek Ornelas tops the roster with two bombs, batting .283 and scoring 13 runs while driving in 11 more — adding four doubles and a triple.

The Vaqueros are lighting fast on the bases — an issue for the Indians all season long — stealing 118 bases as a unit.

McIntyre has racked up 27 steals, Cumming has tallied 19, Reeves has swiped 16 bases, Gamsby has turned in 14 and Tollestrup has added 13.

In total, Fernley has 10 players with multiple steals.

On defense, the Vaqueros field the ball at a rate of .878 with 52 errors in 426 chances.

Fernley makes its money on the mound, posting a team ERA of slightly higher than two (2.05).

In 36 innings, Reeves has the lowest ERA on the staff at a ridiculous .97 — tying for the team high with 47 strikeouts versus 13 walks.

Across a team-high 39-1/3 frames, Gamsby (1.25 ERA) has also tallied 47 Ks but has only given up 12 free passes.

In 20-2/3 innings, Cumming has a 5.42 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 19 walks — McIntyre tossing 12-2/3 frames with a 3.32 ERA and 17 punchouts against six walks.

For the Indians, sophomore Preston Chamberlin has played extremely well; leading the team with a .434 batting average and six doubles — sharing the team high with one homer and 17 runs scored — adding a triple.

Freshman Toren Duke — called up to the varsity mid-season — has hit .429 with a double, two RBI and two runs in 21 at-bats.

Senior Trae Still paces Elko in several categories with 24 hits and 15 RBI — splitting the lead with 17 runs, two triples and a blast — hitting .421 with five doubles as well.

Senior Javier Cortes — in limited ABs at 28 — has gone .357 with three doubles, nine runs and four RBI.

Senior Blaze Jones has batted .344 with a triple — scoring 14 runs and driving in 10 — while junior Justus Nielsen is hitting .333 with nine RBI and seven runs scored in just 15 ABs.

Junior Craig Slater is .328 at the plate with a triple, 13 runs and a single RBI — senior Kason Lesbo going .317 at the dish with a double, 11 runs and eight RBI.

As a sophomore, Cael Sellers is batting .312 with a double and a triple — scoring 13 runs and driving in five — fellow sophomore Gabe Correa closing out the Indians’ .300-plus hitters at .308 with a double and four runs with an RBI in only 13 ABs.

On the bases, Elko has tallied 36 steals — Nielsen leading the charge with seven, Still adding six and Slater notching five.

The Indians have fielded the ball at a decent clip of .900 with 59 errors in 591 total chances.

Elko’s pitching has been its downfall, collectively tallying an ERA of 8.40.

Chamberlin (2-0 with a 3.41 ERA) leads the Indians in wins, striking out 18 batters and walking eight.

Lesbo is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA with 11 Ks and 10 free passes, and Correa is 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 25 punchouts versus nine walks over a team-high 26-1/3 innings.

Junior Alex Luna is 1-3 with an ERA of 9-even with 15 strikeouts and 15 walks, junior Alex Salaz going 1-5 with a 7.95 ERA — striking out a team-high 30 batters and handing out 24 free passes.

Game Time

The Indians (6-20 overall, 3-9 in league and 3-3 in crossovers) will starts its last series of the season at 3 p.m. Friday versus East No. 1 Fernley (16-5 overall, 10-2 in league and 5-1 in crossovers), at Upper Kump Field, finishing the year with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

