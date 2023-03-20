ELKO — Following a series of cancelations — in both preseason games and 3A North contests — the Elko baseball team finally hit the diamond.

On Wednesday, the Indians played White Pine, in West Wendover — sweeping the doubleheader 14-7 and 9-0.

Elko opened 3A North play with two crossover games in Battle Mountain, notching a big 11-4 win over Truckee, on Friday, and nearly beating South Tahoe but falling 9-7 to the Vikings, on Saturday.

Versus Truckee

Against the Wolverines, the Indians took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first — Truckee tying the game with a run in the top of the second.

Elko grabbed a 3-1 lead with two runs in the bottom half, but the Wolverines went to the high side with a three-run third.

However, the Indians grabbed the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Elko’s defense never allowed another run for the remained of the game — posting four-consecutive shutout frames — and the offense piled on four runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Junior Derrick Jacobo hit a perfect 2-for-2 and drove in a run.

Senior Alex Luna batted 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI, and sophomore Toren Duke also went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Senior Craig Slater finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored three times, junior Preston Chamberlin closed 1-for-4 with a run scored and junior Fernando Acosta went 1-for-5 with a triple and a run.

Without an at-bat, junior Eli Morquecho scored two runs.

Without a hit, junior Cael Sellers scored once and drove in a run — senior Cai Alvarado adding an RBI.

On the bases, Jacobo posted a pair of steals.

In the circle, senior Alex Luna pitched well in the win — allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 6-1/3 innings.

Duke earned the save, punching out two batters and giving up one hit over 2/3 of a frame in relief.

TRUCKEE — 013 000 0 — 44?

ELKO — 122 042 X — (11)92

Versus South Tahoe

Facing the Wolverines, the Indians led 6-3 after the fifth inning but were unable finish the job in a 9-7 loss.

South Tahoe scored three runs in the top of the second, but Elko scored a run in the third and took the lead with a four-run fourth — going up by three with another run in the bottom of the fifth.

But, the Vikings mounted their comeback with a three-run sixth and plated three more runs in the seventh — jumping to a 9-6 advantage.

Elko scored one run in the home half of the seventh but came up two runs short of forcing extra innings in a 9-7 defeat.

Chamberlin batted 3-for-3 and scored two runs.

Sellers hit 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI — Duke finishing 2-for-3 and driving in a run.

Jacobo was 1-for-2, Acosta went 1-for-4 with a double and Luna closed 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Without a hit, Salaz scored a run.

Duke threw five innings and allowed just one earned run — five total — on three hits with five Ks and four walks.

Junior Peyton Aranguena gave up an unearned run on one hit in one frame, Luna allowing just a hit with two strikeouts and two walks over an inning.

Without recording an out, junior Gabe Correa allowed three runs on one hit and walked two.

Defensively, the Indians committed four errors.

SOUTH TAHOE — 030 003 3 — 992

ELKO — 001 410 1 — 7(12)4

Up Next

The Indians (3-1 overall, 1-1 against 3A West) will play three crossover contests; facing a doubleheader against Sparks and Hug at 1 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Friday and playing Wooster at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Reno.