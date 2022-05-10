Indians stun Vaqueros in opener, drop series

ELKO — In its final series of the season, the Elko baseball team started the action with a bang Friday — taking down No. 1 Fernley by a wide margin with the score at 14-4 in six innings due to the mercy rule.

However, the Indians came back down to Earth in Saturday’s doubleheader — closing the year with consecutive losses by scores of 11-6 and 4-2.

Game One

In the opener, the action was even in the early going — Fernley scoring two runs in the top of the first and Elko taking the lead with three runs in the bottom half.

The Indians continued the trend offensively, plating three once again in the second and third frames — Fernley scoring twice in the third — rolling to a 9-2 lead.

Elko tacked on another three-run effort in the fifth for a 12-4 advantage, and the Indians walked it off early — plating two runs in the sixth — freshman Toren Duke scoring on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Cael Sellers for a 14-4 victory.

Duke finished a perfect 3-for-3 and scored three times — including the capping run — and senior Trae Still went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a game-high three RBI and three runs of his own.

Senior Kason Lesbo hit 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, Sellers batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs and junior Craig Slater was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin closed 1-for-4.

Without knocks, junior Alex Luna drove in two runs and senior Spenser Jones and junior Alex Salaz added an RBI each — junior Justus Nielsen scoring two runs and senior Javier Cortes crossing once.

On the mound, Luna earned the win —allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 4-1/3 innings.

Chamberlin notched the save, striking out two and walking one in an inning and a third of relief.

Fernley senior Justin Reeves was handed the loss, allowing 12 runs — five earned — on 11 hits with three free passes and a pair of strikeouts in 4-2/3.

In 2/3 of a frame, junior Gave Tollestrup gave up two runs on one hit with two walks.

FERNLEY — 202 000 — 475

ELKO — 333 032 — (14)(12)0

Game Two

In the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Indians placed themselves in a tough spot from the opening pitch — allowing seven runs in the first inning.

Each team plated a run in the fourth, the fifth providing two runs for the Vaqueros and three for Elko.

In the sixth, Fernley tacked on an insurance run — extending to an 11-4 lead — but the Indians brought a challenge with a two-run home half.

However, the seventh played out scoreless for both squads — the Vaqueros evening the series with an 11-6 victory.

Duke led Elko at the dish, hitting 2-for-2 and scoring a run.

Senior Blaze Jones went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Still finished 1-for-4 with a run and Lesbo closed out the knocks for the Indians on a 1-for-4 effort.

Without hits, sophomore Derrick Jacobo, Sellers and Slater scored one run each.

Sophomore Gabe Correa took the loss on the hill, allowing seven runs — five earned — on three hits with a walk, chased after just a third of an inning.

Salaz closed and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and no free passes over 6-1/3 frames.

Senior Ryan Gamsby earned the win, giving up six runs — five earned — on nine hits with four Ks and two walks over 5-2/3 innings.

In 1-1/3 of scoreless relief, senior Julian McIntyre picked up the save — allowing one hit and walking two while punching out one.

FERNLEY — 700 121 0 — (11)87

ELKO — 000 132 0 — 654

Game Three

In its season finale, Elko struggled to mount offense.

Fernley put up a run in the first inning, Elko not scoring until adding one run in the bottom of the third.

In the sixth, the Vaqueros crossed two more runners — opening a 3-1 lead — plating an insurance run in the seventh.

The Indians managed to score on run in the home half but ended the year with a 4-2 loss.

Luna hit 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Duke went 1-for-1 and Spenser Jones batted 1-for-2.

Still finished 1-for-4 with a double and scored Elko’s final run of the season, and Lesbo also closed 1-for-4 at the dish.

Chamberlin scored one run, not credited with a hit on a fly ball that landed down the line in left field — winding up one second base on the play.

In his start, Lesbo went five innings — allowing one run on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Duke took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits with three Ks and a free pass in two frames.

Junior Jake Cumming earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 6-2/3 innings.

McIntyre closed and picked up the save in a clean 1/3.

FERNLEY — 100 002 1 — 4(13)3

ELKO — 001 000 1 — 272

On the year, Elko finished 7-22 overall and went 6-15 against 3A North opponents.

