FERNLEY — The Elko baseball team nearly closed the regular season with a road sweep of Fernley.

The Indians dominated the Vaqueros 9-1 in Friday’s opener, pulled out a 4-3 victory on the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader but dropped a 5-2 contest in the finale.

Game One

Elko led 1-0 after the first inning, essentially decided the contest with a six-run third and added an insurance run in the fourth.

Each team plated one run in the fifth, but the Indians cruised in a 9-1 blowout.

Senior Craig Slater hit 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run, and junior Preston Chamberlin batted 2-for-4 and drove in one run while scoring another.

Junior Derrick Jacobo went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, senior Alex Luna going 1-for-4 with two RBI.

On the mound, senior Alex Salaz was in control — posting a complete-game win — allowing just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts versus only one walk.

ELKO — 106 110 0 — 960

FERNLEY — 000 010 0 — 147

Game Two

On Saturday morning, the Indians claimed the series with a 4-3 in a defensive battle.

Elko built a 2-1 lead after the first quarter and posted two run in the sixth, Fernley notching its final two runs in the home half.

In total, 10 half-innings were scoreless affairs — posted by each team in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh.

For the Indians, sophomore Toren Duke hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Senior Cai Alvarado batted 1-for-4 with a double and scored once.

Freshman Javi Robles went 1-for-3, and junior Fernando Acosta was 1-for-4 and scored one time.

Luna earned the win, allowing three runs — two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across six innings.

Duke picked up the save, striking out one batter in a scoreless, hitless seventh.

ELKO — 200 002 0 — 462

FERNLEY — 100 002 0 — 324

Game Three

In the finale, the Vaqueros built a 3-0 lead with two runs in the second and another in the third.

Elko plated its only two runs in the fifth, but Fernley answered with two runs in the home half — salvaging a game in the series with a 5-2 win.

Senior Jake Cumming was stellar in his start, earning the win and going six strong — allowing two-unearned runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

At the dish, he was a perfect 2-for-2 with two homers — driving in three runs and scoring two.

Senior Gabe Tollestrup nailed down the save, giving up one hit and striking out one batter over a scoreless seventh.

At the plate, Acosta led the Indians and hit 2-for-4 — Robles going 1-for-3.

Without knocks, Jacobo and Salaz scored one run apiece.

On the hill, junior Gabe Correa allowed two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and a walk over two innings.

Duke gave up three runs on two hits with five Ks and four free passes in three frames.

Chamberlin struck out one hitter and walked another in a scoreless, hitless inning.

ELKO — 000 020 0 — 232

FERNLEY — 012 020 X — 541

Up Next

In the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, the No. 3 Indians will play No. 6 Truckee at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno, the winner advancing to play to face No. 2 Spring Creek.