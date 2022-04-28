Indians travel to play Dust Devils

ELKO — After a tumultuous season, the Elko baseball team — coming off its first win in a series after taking two games from Spring Creek — was handed a loss in a sweep the next week at Fallon.

Elko (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) will open a three-game slate with the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Dayton opened league play with a series win on the road in Spring Creek — bookending the series with victories — but was swept by Fallon and Fernley.

Junior Isaac Perry leads the Dust Devils with a .529 batting average in just 17 at-bats, notching six doubles, 10 RBI and four runs.

Senior Robbie Harrison hits .472 with a team-high 11 doubles, 17 hits and 16 runs, driving in four.

Junior Garrett Cowee is batting .407 with two doubles, seven RBI and seven runs — junior Jacob Moore hitting .406 with six doubles and a triple, a roster-best 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Senior Jayce Clark has gone .385 with a pair of doubles, four runs and an RBI.

Senior Koen Stott is hitting .310 with four doubles, four RBI and three runs.

As a team, the Dust Devils have stolen 50 bases — Harrison swiping 17 bags.

Sophomore Ty Francis has six steals, and Cowee, junior Ty Eakins and Stott have five steals apiece — Clark and freshman Edgar Landa swiping three bases each, Moore and junior Nathan Koback adding two apiece.

Through a team-high 26 innings, Moore has a 3.50 ERA with a roster-best 24 strikeouts against seven walks.

In 16-1/3 innings of work, Kobak’s ERA stands at 6.43 — striking out 18 and handing out seven free passes.

Across 6-1/3, Perry has Dayton’s best ERA at 2.21 — punching out six and walking six — giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits.

For the Indians, sophomore Preston Chamberlin tops the roster in a variety of areas with a .434 batting average and six doubles — tying for the team lead with 17 runs scored — driving in 13 runs and adding a triple and a homer.

In 21 ABs, freshman Toren Duke has hit .429 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Senior Trae Still is north of .400 with a .421 average and leads the Indians with 24 hits, 15 RBI and shares the top spot with Chamberlin at 17 runs scored a dinger — also splitting the roster lead with two triples — adding five doubles.

Senior Javier Cortes has batted .357 with three doubles, nine runs and four RBI — senior Blaze Jones going .344 with a triple, scoring 14 times and driving in 10 runs.

Junior Justus Nielsen — in 15 ABs — has hit .333 with nine RBI and seven runs.

Junior Craig Slater hits .328 with a triple, 13 runs and one RBI — senior Kason Lesbo batting .317 with a double, 11 runs and eight RBI.

As a sophomore, Cael Sellers is at .312 with a double and a triple — scoring 13 runs and driving in five — sophomore Gabe Correa giving Elko its final .300-plus hitter at a .308 average and a double with four runs and an RBI in just 13 at-bats.

As a unit, the Indians have stolen 36 bases — Nielsen leading the attack with seven swipes, Still adding six and Slater notching five.

Chamberlin, Sellers, Lesbo and sophomore Derrick Jacobo have three steals each and Jones and Cortes have posted two apiece.

The Indians field the ball at a .900 clip, committing 59 errors in 591 total chances.

As for the rotation, Chamberlin tops the list with two wins — going 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA — allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits with 18 strikeouts and eight walks over 14-1/3 innings.

Lesbo is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 13-2/3 innings, giving up 16 runs — 11 earned — on 18 hits with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Correa is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and has allowed 41 runs (only 18 earned) on 35 hits with 25 strikeouts and nine free passes across a team-high 26-1/3 frames.

Junior Alex Luna is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA, giving up 34 runs — 27 earned — on 35 hits with 15 strikeouts and 15 walks over 21 innings.

Junior Alex Salaz has gone 1-5 with a 7.95 ERA, allowing 30 runs (28 earned) on 37 hits with a team-high 30 Ks but has walked a roster-high 24 batters over 24-2/3 innings.

Game Time

The Indians (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) and the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) will open a three-game set at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, closing the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

