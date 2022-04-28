 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians travel to play Dust Devils

Alex Salaz

Fallon’s James Kelsey (18) beats the throw to Elko third baseman Alejandro Salaz on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Fallon.

 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — After a tumultuous season, the Elko baseball team — coming off its first win in a series after taking two games from Spring Creek — was handed a loss in a sweep the next week at Fallon.

Elko (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) will open a three-game slate with the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Dayton opened league play with a series win on the road in Spring Creek — bookending the series with victories — but was swept by Fallon and Fernley.

Junior Isaac Perry leads the Dust Devils with a .529 batting average in just 17 at-bats, notching six doubles, 10 RBI and four runs.

Senior Robbie Harrison hits .472 with a team-high 11 doubles, 17 hits and 16 runs, driving in four.

Junior Garrett Cowee is batting .407 with two doubles, seven RBI and seven runs — junior Jacob Moore hitting .406 with six doubles and a triple, a roster-best 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Senior Jayce Clark has gone .385 with a pair of doubles, four runs and an RBI.

Senior Koen Stott is hitting .310 with four doubles, four RBI and three runs.

As a team, the Dust Devils have stolen 50 bases — Harrison swiping 17 bags.

Sophomore Ty Francis has six steals, and Cowee, junior Ty Eakins and Stott have five steals apiece — Clark and freshman Edgar Landa swiping three bases each, Moore and junior Nathan Koback adding two apiece.

Through a team-high 26 innings, Moore has a 3.50 ERA with a roster-best 24 strikeouts against seven walks.

In 16-1/3 innings of work, Kobak’s ERA stands at 6.43 — striking out 18 and handing out seven free passes.

Across 6-1/3, Perry has Dayton’s best ERA at 2.21 — punching out six and walking six — giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits.

For the Indians, sophomore Preston Chamberlin tops the roster in a variety of areas with a .434 batting average and six doubles — tying for the team lead with 17 runs scored — driving in 13 runs and adding a triple and a homer.

In 21 ABs, freshman Toren Duke has hit .429 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Senior Trae Still is north of .400 with a .421 average and leads the Indians with 24 hits, 15 RBI and shares the top spot with Chamberlin at 17 runs scored a dinger — also splitting the roster lead with two triples — adding five doubles.

Senior Javier Cortes has batted .357 with three doubles, nine runs and four RBI — senior Blaze Jones going .344 with a triple, scoring 14 times and driving in 10 runs.

Junior Justus Nielsen — in 15 ABs — has hit .333 with nine RBI and seven runs.

Junior Craig Slater hits .328 with a triple, 13 runs and one RBI — senior Kason Lesbo batting .317 with a double, 11 runs and eight RBI.

As a sophomore, Cael Sellers is at .312 with a double and a triple — scoring 13 runs and driving in five — sophomore Gabe Correa giving Elko its final .300-plus hitter at a .308 average and a double with four runs and an RBI in just 13 at-bats.

As a unit, the Indians have stolen 36 bases — Nielsen leading the attack with seven swipes, Still adding six and Slater notching five.

Chamberlin, Sellers, Lesbo and sophomore Derrick Jacobo have three steals each and Jones and Cortes have posted two apiece.

The Indians field the ball at a .900 clip, committing 59 errors in 591 total chances.

As for the rotation, Chamberlin tops the list with two wins — going 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA — allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits with 18 strikeouts and eight walks over 14-1/3 innings.

Lesbo is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 13-2/3 innings, giving up 16 runs — 11 earned — on 18 hits with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Correa is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA and has allowed 41 runs (only 18 earned) on 35 hits with 25 strikeouts and nine free passes across a team-high 26-1/3 frames.

Junior Alex Luna is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA, giving up 34 runs — 27 earned — on 35 hits with 15 strikeouts and 15 walks over 21 innings.

Junior Alex Salaz has gone 1-5 with a 7.95 ERA, allowing 30 runs (28 earned) on 37 hits with a team-high 30 Ks but has walked a roster-high 24 batters over 24-2/3 innings.

Game Time

The Indians (6-17 overall, 3-6 in league) and the Dust Devils (6-15 overall, 2-7 in league) will open a three-game set at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, closing the series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Indians cough up chance at victory

Indians cough up chance at victory

In the series finale, the Indians overcame a 2-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning but allowed three runs in the home half of the sixth — the Greenwave tying the contest — Fallon walking off with a run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory and a sweep.

Elko and Spring Creek square off

Elko and Spring Creek square off

The Indians (4-13 overall, 1-2 in league) will play at home — weather permitting — against the Spartans (7-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, and close the three-game series with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Indians triple up White Pine, 12-4

Indians triple up White Pine, 12-4

The Indians (4-10 overall, 1-2 in league) are slated to play a pair of road contests against 5A North programs, facing Reed (2-16 overall, 0-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and Spanish Springs (7-7-1 overall, 3-2 in league) at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Kason Lesbo

Indians look for wins against Buckaroos

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open their league slate against the Buckaroos (3-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close its three-game series with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elko splits home openers

Elko splits home openers

The Indians (2-8 overall) will open 3A North-East plat at home, hosting Lowry (3-7 overall) for a three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Indians play Railroaders in home opener

Indians play Railroaders in home opener

The Indians (1-7 overall) will play their home opener against Sparks (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday first pitch versus Wooster (1-5 as of Thursday).

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

On Friday, the Indians the Indians came back from a slow start and took a two-run lead but gave up the final five runs in a 7-4 loss to Truckee.

Elko was never in Saturday’s ballgame, dominated from the onset and throughout in a 15-0 shutout defeat by South Tahoe in four innings.

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

The Indians (1-5 overall) will begin its third road trip in three weeks against the Wolverines (5-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus the Vikings (5-3 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Indians open crossovers at North Valleys

Indians open crossovers at North Valleys

The Indians (0-4) will open Division 3A North action in an East-West contest against North Valleys (0-0) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Elko will face another crossover opponent in Hug at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

Elko winless at Mike Bearman Memorial

The Indians (0-4) will hope for a win in their first games that count toward the postseason, playing at 3 p.m. Friday against North Valleys and 11 a.m. Saturday versus Hug, in Reno.

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

“We have to get better at all three phases of the game. We want to get outside and see good competition,” Etchemendy said. “We’re going to approach every game like it matters and throw our best guys against the 3A teams.”

