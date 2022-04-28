Lady Indians look to strike Lady Dust Devils

ELKO — The Dayton softball team — which started the season 4-2 — has been on a rapid decline, losing 11 straight.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Elko (9-10 overall, 4-5 in league) will open what its hopes will be a clean sweep of a three-game series with the Lady Dust Devils (4-13 overall, 0-9 in league) in Dayton.

Dayton began league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, dropping three games to Spring Creek by scores of 8-7 and consecutive 15-0 shutouts.

The Lady Dust Devils hosted Fallon — the Lady Greenwave sweeping the set with tallies of 8-2, 14-2 and 17-0 — and, in its most-recent series, Dayton was swept by Fernley.

The Lady Dust Devils played the Lady Vaqueros close in the first contest — only losing 2-1 — but the next two games were Fernley blowouts by scores of 13-0 and 15-0.

Despite team struggles as of late, junior Cheyenne Clayson has had a brilliant season — topping the roster with a .719 batting average, 15 RBI, 12 runs, eight doubles, two dingers and a triple.

In only two at-bats, freshman Zoee Wass has a double.

Senior Kelsea Frobes his hitting .400 with a double, five runs and three RBI.

Freshman Dana Micone has batted .371 with four doubles, eight runs and four RBI —sophomore Jamison Baker going .300 with a triple, scoring seven runs and driving in six.

Sophomore Kali Stott has batted .286 with a double, five runs scored and three RBI.

Senior Alissa Paterson is hitting .276 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI — sophomore Riley Sellars also batting .276 with a double and driving in two runs.

The Lady Dust Devils have stolen 39 bases, led by nine from Micone, seven for Baker and five apiece by Clayson and junior Kendra Gardner — Frobes posting four steals.

Dayton has played great defense on paper, fielding the ball at a .954 clip but not recording a ton of outs.

The pitching staff has struggled, combining for a team ERA north of 17.

Clayson has been Dayton’s best option in the circle, posting a 9.42 ERA with a team-high 80 strikeouts and only 12 walks across a roster-high 42-1/3 innings.

In 8-1/3 frames, Sellars’ ERA stands at 24.36 with 15 free passes and just five Ks.

Over 6-2/3, senior Angalena Rogacs has an inflated ERA of 40.95 with 22 walks and only two punchouts.

Stott’s 40.50 ERA with 15 free passes and a single strikeout have come through just 4-2/3 innings.

For the Lady Indians, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes has assumed the team’s top spot in batting average at .425 and leads the roster with 15 RBI — hitting a home run and scoring 13 runs.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero his hitting .400 and leads the team with 24 knocks and two yard jobs — scoring 21 runs and driving in 14 — adding two doubles and a triple.

Sophomore Candice Kley also bats .400 with four doubles and two triples, 14 runs and 13 RBI — fellow sophomore Alea Benitez hitting .367 with a team-high five triples, a roster-best 24 runs scored and seven RBI.

Sophomore Amaja Meza has played well — both at the plate and defensively at first base — notching a .361 average with four doubles, 13 runs and 12 RBI.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater has gone .326 with a homer, 13 RBI and five runs — sophomore Holly Hernandez hitting .256 with four doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs.

Junior Ariah Sandoval — a rare upperclassman who has given Elko production — has batted .255 with a double, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.

On the bases, Elko has stolen 48 times — Romero taking double-digit steals with 10 and Benitez adding nine swipes.

Cervantes has tallied six steals, Kley and Sandoval have each notched five, Meza has stolen four bags and junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan has three steals.

Elko has fielded the ball at an .888 clip.

Rainwater leads the pitching rotation with six wins — going 6-5 with a 6.96 ERA — allowing 79 runs (64 earned) on 84 hits with a team-high 48 strikeouts versus a team-high 40 walks over a roster-high 64-1/3 innings.

Senior Abagail Whitted has a record of 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and has given up 59 runs — 38 earned — on 54 hits with 34 Ks against 30 walks across 42-1/3 frames.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (9-10 overall, 4-5 in league) will look to make hay against the Lady Dust Devils (4-13 overall, 0-9 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, hoping for a chance at a series sweep with a doubleheader at 11 am. Saturday.

