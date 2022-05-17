Lady Wolverines go 0-2 in regional tournament

WEST WENDOVER — As the host of the Division 2A North regional softball tournament, West Wendover didn’t have to travel very far — but the Lady Wolverines never stayed in the mix every long either.

North No. 4 West Wendover went 0-2, losing its Friday opener 17-2 in four innings to No. 1 Yerington and falling 11-6 against No. 3 Battle Mountain on Friday afternoon in an elimination contest.

Versus Yerington

Yerington — the eventual regional champ — finally lost a game in the first title game, but not until blasting West Wendover in the tourney opener by a tally of 17-2 in four frames.

The Lady Wolverines scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Lions rolled off six runs in the home half and extended to a 15-1 lead with a nine-run flurry in the second.

West Wendover scored its final run in the away half of the third, but Yerington walked off early — winning by the 15-run rule with a two-run fourth.

The Lady Wolverines were held to one hit in the ballgame, junior Cyanna Rodriguez going a perfect 1-for-1 but the team finishing 1-for-13.

Seniors Kaylee Ruiz and Hailey Holm scored a run each and capped the offense for West Wendover.

In the circle, Holm was handed the loss — allowing 17 runs (nine earned) on four hits with 13 walks and two strikeouts over 3-1/3 innings — according to West Wendover’s stats.

Defensively, the Lady Wolverines committed six errors.

WEST WENDOVER — 101 0 — 216

YERINGTON — 690 2 — (17)91

Versus Battle Mountain

In Friday’s elimination game versus Battle Mountain, the Lady Wolverines trailed early and couldn’t climb all the way back.

After scoring two runs in the top of the first, West Wendover gave up four scores in the bottom half and two runs in the second.

The Lady Wolverines trimmed the deficit to two with a two-run third, but the Lady Longhorns gained a run back in the bottom of the third — opening a 7-4 lead.

West Wendover plated its final two runs of the season in the fourth — slicing the margin to one at 7-6 — but Battle Mountain made another answer in the home, tacking on three runs.

In the sixth, the Lady Longhorns added an insurance run and pulled away for an 11-6 victory — eliminating West Wendover from the tournament.

The Lady Wolverines hit the ball well, notching 11 knocks.

However, only one hit went for extra bases and just three of the 11 came with runners in scoring position — leaving eight runners on bases.

Senior Olivia Reamer hit 3-for-4 and scored a run.

Rodriguez had a ballgame, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and driving in four runs — scoring one of her own.

Holm closed 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI — senior Naydalin Velasquez going 2-for-4 and driving in a run.

Junior Mia Pinedo batted 1-for-3, and freshman Destiny Gonzales rounded off the hits for West Wendover — finishing 1-for-4.

Without knocks, Ruiz and sophomore Vivika Reyes scored a run apiece.

Holm took the loss in the circle, giving up 11 runs — 10 earned — on five hits with 14 walks and a strikeout through six innings.

WEST WENDOVER — 202 200 0 — 6(11)3

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 421 301 X — (11)51

