CARLIN — On Tuesday, the Wells baseball team leaped past Carlin by the run rule.

Wells plated 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and posted a scoreless defensive frame in the bottom half, ending the game early with a 19-run victory with the score at 25-6.

The Leopards led 2-0 after the first and posted a five-run frame in the away half of the second, but the Railroaders ran off their frame best of six runs in the home half — slicing the margin to one at 7-6.

But, Wells closed the contest with an 18-0 explosion in the final two innings — racking up eight runs in the third and 10 in the fourth — running away with a 25-6 road win.

Senior Josh Speir mounted three hits in three at-bats across four innings, scoring a team-high four runs and driving in three — also drawing a walk.

Junior Sam Peterson batted a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI.

Sophomore Cesar Berumen was 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three of his own.

Senior Tanner also went 2-for-3 and crossed twice.

Freshman Tristen Zimmerman’s lone hit came in his only AB, legging out a triple — notching two RBI and a run scored — Wells’ only extra-base hit of the game.

Fellow freshman Luis Garcia finished 1-for-2 with three runs and two RBI, and senior Will Peterson closed 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs.

Senior Isaiah Bringhurst went 1-for-3, crossed two times and drove in one.

Without hits, junior Jose Castellanos posted two RBI and scored once — freshman Gage Uhlig and junior Frankie Vallejo scoring two runs apiece.

On the bases, Wells ran at will — piling up an insane 24 steals.

Speir accounted for ¼ of the tally on his own with six swipes.

Will Peterson and Berumen stole four bags each, and the Leopards gained two steals apiece from Sam Peterson, Hall and Uhlig.

Castellanos, Garcia, Vallejo and Bringhurst each stole one base.

On the mound, Bringhurst got the complete-game win — allowing six runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks across four innings.

For Carlin, sophomore Landon Maffo hit 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Freshman Sebastian Anthony was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored.

Four Railroaders were 1-for-2 at the plate.

Freshmen Dylan Ramirez and Dean Landrith scored a run apiece, and seniors Jacob Runkle and Nick Melton crossed once apiece as well.

Sophomore Cayden Bullock finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without a hit, junior Andrew Flores crossed once.

On the bases, Maffo and Runkle swiped one bag each.

On the hill, Runkle took the loss — allowing 18 runs (16 earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and five walks across 3-1/3 innings.

In 2/3 of a frame of relief, Melton gave up seven runs on four hits with three free passes and a K.

WELLS — 258 (10) — 25(15)4

CARLIN — 060 0 — 680

Up Next

The Leopards (14-6 overall) will host Sierra Lutheran in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Wells.

The Railroaders (0-7 overall) will look their first win of the season in a twin bill against Mineral County at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Carlin.