LAS VEGAS — In the first round of the Division 1A Nevada State Baseball Championships, Wells played a great game against a great opponent.

On Thursday, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas, the North No. 2 Leopards trailed 1-0 after the first inning against South No. 1 Indian Springs — which has not lost a game to a 1A opponent all season.

But, Wells got on the board in a big way in the top of the fourth inning — plating three runs — only to end the game with three-consecutive scoreless frames.

The Thunderbirds pulled to within one with a run in the home half of the fifth and tacked on two in crunch time — walking off in the bottom of the seventh — coming from behind for a 4-3 victory.

Indian Springs grabbed a 1-0 lead on its first batter of the game, sophomore Jacob Gourley striping the first pitch to the gap in left-center field — jumping on his horse and legging out a triple.

An error in left field allowed Gourley to get to his feet and dart down the line for an inside-the-park job.

In the bottom of the second, senior pitcher Josh Speir struck out the side — allowing just a two-out single to sophomore Carlos Aviles — but the Leopards sent the minimum to the plate as they were retired in order in the top of the third.

Wells made some solid defensive plays in the bottom of the third.

Following a hit-by-pitch to junior Ethan Perez and a walk for sophomore Adam Groeblinghoff, the Leopards made a 4-3 groundout fielder by junior Frankie Vallejo to sophomore Berumen and a fly out to senior Isaiah Bringhurst in center field.

Wells carried the momentum into the top of the fourth.

Bringhurst led off with a single, senior Tanner Hall drew a one-out walk and senior Ryder Hitt started a two-out rally with an opposite-side approach — smack a two-run double to right field — driving in Bringhurst and Hall for a 2-1 lead.

Freshman Gage Uhlig put a ball in play and benefited from a throwing error at shortstop, Hitt scoring on the play for a two-run cushion.

Another error at short allowed freshman Luis Garcia to reach, and junior Sam Peterson walked on four pitches.

But, the Leopards left the bases loaded with a 5-3 groundout.

Wells escaped two baserunners in the home half — senior Jaden Gertz wearing a pitch in the leadoff spot and Aviles working a one-out walk — Speir firing a punchout and Bringhurst catching a can of corn in center.

But, the Thunderbirds came within one in the bottom of the fifth.

Perez led off with a double — stealing third base — Groeblinghoff walked with the count full and sophomore Aiden Molina drove in Perez with a single to third.

The Leopards turned an unconventional 6-4 double play — Speir flipping to Garcia, who was wiped out on the slide for offensive interference — and Berumen shut down the inning with a strikeout.

All Wells managed in the top of the sixth was a one-out base knock by Uhlig, but Indian Springs was retired in order in the home half — Berumen fanning two batters and Vallejo fielding a 5-3 groundball and throwing to Hitt at first.

Peterson led off the top of the seventh with a single to shallow right, but he was stranded as the next three batters fell in succession.

In the bottom half, the Leopards needed three outs for a big upset — only making one.

Perez led off with a double — painting the line in left against a full count — and Groeblinghoff walked.

After a popup back to Berumen behind the mound, the T-Birds double-stole — Perez swiping third and Groeblinghoff taking second.

On a passed ball, Perez made an aggressive play and slid head first into home — tying the game 3-3.

On the next AB, senior Carlos Pena hit a line drive up the middle — driving in Groeblinghoff for the game-winning run — Indian Springs walking off with a 4-3 victory.

For the Leopards, Peterson hit 1-for-2.

Hitt went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI and scored one run, Bringhurst hitting 1-for-3 and crossing once and Uhlig finished 1-for-3 as well.

Berumen closed 1-for-4.

In his start, Speir took a no-decision after leaving with the lead — allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across four innings.

Berumen took the loss, giving up two runs — one earned — on three hits with three strikeouts and a free pass over 2-1/3.

WELLS — 000 300 0 — 351

INDIAN SPRINGS — 100 010 2 — 473

Up Next

Wells will the loser of the North No. 1 Smith Valley and South No. 2 Pahranagat Valley ballgame in an elimination contest at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at College of Southern Nevada, in Las Vegas.