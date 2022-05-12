No. 1 Wells welcomes Sierra Lutheran

WELLS — As is the case with the regional softball tournament, the 1A North regional baseball tourney will feature just one team from the East and three from the West.

But, Wells — like its softball program — has earned the No. 1 seed from the West and will host West No. 3 Sierra Lutheran at 9 a.m. Friday.

On the year, the Leopards are 14-15 overall but have gone 7-0 against league foes — taking out Carlin by scores of 17-2, 15-0, 15-4 and 15-0 and derailing Eureka by totals of 17-2, 16-1 and 14-0/

The Falcons have gone 11-7 on the season and 10-4 against league opponents.

Sierra Lutheran is led by junior Charles Gagen, who bats .568 with three doubles, a team-best two triples and a homer — scoring a team-high 24 runs and driving in 11 more — sophomore Paul Mueller hitting .556 with a double, 19 runs and 15 RBI.

As a freshman, Drew Gleiser has gone .491 with four doubles and a triple, 23 runs and 10 RBI — pacing the lineup with 26 hits.

Senior Wesley Simpson is batting .452 with a roster-leading five doubles and a dinger — posting a team-best 24 RBI and scoring seven times — sophomore Joseph Seddon hitting .435 with a double, 15 runs and eight RBI.

Senior Silas Wheeler is at .333 with two doubles and a triple, 13 RBI and nine runs — senior Franco Morales also hitting .333 with two runs in just six at-bats.

Sophomore Allen Morales nears a .300 average at .295 with three doubles, 14 runs and eight RBI.

On the year, the Falcons have stolen 45 bases — paced by 10 from Gleiser and eight by Gagen.

Sierra Lutheran fields the ball well at a .939 rate, committing 17 errors in 277 chances.

On the mound, Gagen is 2-2 with an 8.40 ERA — leading the staff with 49 strikeouts against 21 walks across a team-high 26-2/3 innings.

Through 26-1/3, Seddon is 2-3 with a 6.38 ERA — punching out 28 batters versus just three free passes.

Simpson is 1-0 with a team-low 5.73 ERA weigh eights Ks and three walks in 3-2/3 innings.

Mueller is 1-0 with a 14.54 ERA with eight free passes and seven strikeouts in 4-1/3 frames.

For Wells, sophomore Anton Messna is batting .500 through two ABs — driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Junior Will Peterson is hitting .459 with a team-high 28 hits, a lineup-best 12 doubles, a roster-high 25 RBI and 20 runs.

Sophomore Sam Peterson has gone .409 with eight runs and seven RBI, and sophomore Rowan Remington has batted .386 with three doubles, two triples, 24 runs and 10 RBI.

Junior Tanner Hall is hitting .380 with nine doubles and a team-high four triples — scoring a roster-best 33 runs and driving in 20 — freshman Cesar Berumen going .354 with a double, 31 runs and 19 RBI.

Juniors Isaiah Binghurst and Josh Speirs have each batted .351; Binghurst tagging five doubles and the Leopards’ lone homer with 31 runs and 13 RBI — Speirs going for two doubles, 24 runs and 10 RBI.

Senior Trevor Harney has hit .349 with a double and a triple — scoring 20 runs and driving in 19 — and junior Ryder Hitt has batted .279 with a double, 16 runs and 12 RBI.

The Leopards have been aggressive on the bases against spotty pitching and less-than-stellar defenses, racking up an insane 236 steals.

Binghurst has 39 swipes, Hall has tallied 31 steals, Berumen has 28, Speirs has notched 23, Remington and Hitt have 22 apiece and senior Pedro Casas follows with 20.

Harney adds 16 steals, and Sam Peterson has notched 12 swipes.

Altogether, 15 players have stolen a base for Wells — nine of whom have double-digit steals and 14 have two or more.

The Leopards have struggled defensively, fielding the ball at .821 with 112 errors in 625 chances.

Speirs leads the pitching staff with 33-2/3 innings, notching a 4.57 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 22 walks.

In 33 innings, Berumen has a team-low 2.33 ERA — pacing the rotation with 54 Ks versus 21 free passes.

In 21 frames, Remington’s ERA stands at 9-even with 25 walks and 22 punchouts.

Binghurst posts a 6.52 ERA with 18 free passes and 17 strikeouts in 19-1/3 innings of work — Will Peterson going for an 8.11 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 17 walks over 14-2/3 frames.

Game Time

The East No. 1 Leopards will host the West No. 3 Falcons in the 1A North regional baseball tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, in Wells, the winner advancing to the regional semifinal round at approximately 3 p.m. Friday — the loser playing an elimination game at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

