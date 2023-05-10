WELLS — The Wells baseball team closed the regular season with a pair of extremely-close losses, falling on the road against No. 1 Smith Valley by final scores of 4-1 and 8-7 in eight innings.

The defeats dropped the Leopards to the No. 2 seed for the 1A North regional tourney, and Wells will take on No. 3 Sierra Lutheran in the first round at 11:15 a.m. Friday, in Smith Valley.

During the regular season, Wells swept the Falcons at home with an 11-6 victory and a 13-12 contest on April 22.

Versus Sierra Lutheran

Game One

In the first meeting, the Leopards trailed 3-1 after the first inning but scored a run apiece in the bottom of the second and the third — tying the game.

With a five-run fifth, Wells went to the front for good — despite allowing three runs in the top of the sixth inning — closing the scoring with a three-run sixth for an 11-6 victory.

Senior Will Peterson hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Senior Victor Jauregui also batted 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in one.

Senior Ryder Hitt was 1-for-2 with a two runs and an RBI, and freshman Luis Garcia finished 1-for-3 and scored twice.

Junior Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double and a team-high four RBI, and senior Isaiah Bringhurst hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Without knocks, the Leopards gained a run apiece from freshman Gage Uhlig, senior Tanner Hall and senior Josh Speir — sophomore Cesar Berumen tallying one RBI.

On the mound, Garcia took a no-decision in his start — allowing three runs (none earned) on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

From the pen, Berumen earned the win and gave up three runs on five hits with five Ks and three free passes across four frames of relief.

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 300 003 0 — 683

WELLS — 111 053 X — (11)84

Game Two

In the second half of the twin bill, the Leopards hung on — walking off with a 13-12 victory with a run in the home half of the seventh on an RBI double by Berumen after allowing a run in the top.

The Falcons jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first, but Wells began its comeback bid with a three-run third.

Both teams plated one run in the third, and the Leopards grabbed an 8-6 advantage with a four-run fourth.

In the fifth, each team mounted one score — Sierra Lutheran pulling to within one with a 4-3 advantage in the sixth.

The Falcons scored a run in the top of the seventh, but Berumen lifted the Leopards in the bottom half — his RBI double scoring Jauregui for the winning run.

Jauregui hit 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored the clincher.

Speir batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Hall finished 2-for-4 and crossed once.

Hitt was 1-for-1, scored a team-best four runs and drove in two.

Berumen’s lone hit (1-for-3) was a big knock — his game-winning RBI double — scoring two times and driving in Jauregui for the winning run.

Without hits, Bringhurst scored twice and added an RBI — Sam Peterson driving in two runs and scoring one of his own.

Will Peterson rolled around one time.

In the start, Speir allowed 11 runs — only four earned — on nine hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

In an attempt to close the game, Berumen was handed an unearned run with a strikeout and a walk over a hitless seventh.

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 501 014 1 — (12)94

WELLS — 031 413 1 — (13)89

Versus Pyramid Lake

The Leopards found much easier sledding in a doubleheader sweep of Pyramid Lake by scores of 14-4 and 11-1 on April 29, in Wells.

Game One

Through three innings, the score was tied 4-4.

But Wells walked off in the bottom of the fifth with a 10-run outburst, Jauregui crossing Garcia with an RBI double.

Sam Peterson finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a game-high four RBI and two runs — Jauregui also going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBU and a run.

Will Peterson hit 2-for-3 and blasted a line-drive homer for a solo shot.

Garcia was 1-for-2 and scored three runs — including the game winner — and drove in one.

Hall closed 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without knocks, Hitt crossed twice and drove in one — freshman Tristen Zimmerman and Bringhurst rolling home two times apiece.

Berumen tallied an RBI, and Speir scored one run.

On the bump, Garcia took another no-decision in his start — allowing four runs on three hits with five walks and a strikeout through two innings.

In relief, Speir picked up the win — giving up just two hits with eight punchouts and two free passes over three scoreless frames.

PYRAMID LAKE — 022 00 — 452

WELLS — 112 0(10) — (14)(10)2

Game Two

After allowing a run in the top of the first, Wells closed the second game of the doubleheader with an 11-0 streak for the sweep.

The Leopards plated two runs in the first, five in the third and four in the sixth — walking off on a run by Hall after an error on the mound on a sacrifice by Speir.

Berumen batted a clean 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs.

Bringhurst hit 2-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice — Garcia going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Three Wells hitters went 1-for-3; Speir driving in a run and scoring one and Hall scoring two times — Sam Peterson also finishing 1-for-3.

Without knocks, junior Frankie Vallejo, Jauregui and Will Peterson each rolled home one time.

In the win, Berumen went the distance and allowed just one run on one hit and struck out 10 hitters and walked only three over six innings.

PYRAMID LAKE — 100 000 — 116

WELLS — 205 004 — (11)93

Versus Carlin

After a 25-6 victory over the Railroaders on April 18, in Carlin, the Leopards swept the season series with an 11-0 shutout win in five innings on May 3, in Wells — four pitchers combining for a no-hitter.

Wells crossed three runs in the first, six in the second and two in the third.

Berumen hit 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored two of his own.

Hall was 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

In total, three Wells batters each went 1-for-2 — Sam Peterson legging out a triple and driving in a run. Hitt posted an RBI, and Jauregui scored once.

Without hits, Will Peterson and Zimmerman crossed twice each — Bringhurst, Garcia and Uhlig scoring once apiece.

In the combined no-hitter, Speir fired four Ks across two innings without allowing a walk in his start.

From the bullpen, Bringhurst punched out three batters and walked two in a third of an inning — Garcia striking out two and walking one in an inning and a third and Berumen fanning one in a third of a frame for the save.

As a team, Carlin was 0-for-16 at the plate.

In the loss, senior Jacob Runkle allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits in one inning.

In relief, senior Nick Melton gave up eight runs — three earned — on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts across two frames.

Sophomore Landon Maffo tallied two strikeouts and two free passes in a hitless, scoreless inning.

CARLIN — 000 00 — 006

WELLS — 362 0X — (11)61

Versus Smith Valley

In a twin bill that ultimately decided seeding for the regional tourney, the Leopards came up just short in each contest on the road Saturday against Smith Valley — falling by scores of 4-1 and 8-7 in extra innings.

Game One

The Bulldogs plated all of their runs in the bottom of the third, Wells notching its lone score in the top of the seventh.

As a team, the Leopards hit just 1-for-20 — Jauregui finishing 1-for-2 with a double.

Hall scored the only run of the contest for Wells.

On the bump, Berumen was handed the loss — despite pitching well — allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with 10 Ks and four walks over six innings.

WELLS — 000 000 1 — 111

SMITH VALLEY — 004 000 X — 461

Game Two

In the regular-season finale, the action was nip-tuck throughout — Smith Valley walking off with an 8-7 victory in the eighth inning.

Each team scored two runs in the first, and Wells grabbed a 4-2 lead with a two-run third.

But, the Bulldogs booked a tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled ahead by one with a run in the home half of the fifth.

In the sixth, the Leopards evened the score with a run of their own.

In the seventh, Wells plated two runs for a 7-5 advantage but Smith Valley forced extra frames with a two-run bottom — sophomore Wyatt Wulfing scoring as junior Riley Houghton was hit by a pitch with the bases crammed and freshman Gaston Rodriguez crossing an sacrifice fly by junior Conner Gray.

Wells was held scoreless in the top of the eighth — managing just a one-out walk by Bringhurst — and the Bulldogs walked off with an 8-7 win in the home half on an RBI base knock in the air to right field by junior Parker Roseberry that sent in freshman Joseph Marshek for the winning run.

At the plate, Bringhurst batted 3-for-4 and an RBI and a run.

Speir hit 2-for-4, driving in a two-team two runs and tying for the team lead with two runs scored.

Will Peterson was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Hall finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double and crossed once and Sam Peterson closed 1-for-4.

Without hits, Berumen scored two times and Uhlig crossed once — Hitt notching one RBI.

Speir gave the Leopards a solid outing in his start — earning a no-decision — allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and only two walks over 6-1/3 innings.

Bringhurst took the loss, giving up one run on one hit with four walks and no Ks in one inning.

WELLS — 202 001 20 — 785

SMITH VALLEY — 200 210 21 — 872

Up Next

For the 2A North regional tournament, No. 2 Wells (20-11 overall, 12-2 in league) will face No. 3 Sierra Lutheran (11-7 overall, 10-6 in league) at 9 a.m. Friday, in Smith Valley.