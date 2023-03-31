CARLIN — In its only two games of the year, the Carlin softball managed a split in its 1A North openers.

The Lady Railroaders opened the season on the road for a doubleheader on March 25, in Pyramid Lake.

Carlin was blown out 15-0 in four innings during the first game of the twin bill but bounced back with a 15-8 victory in the finale.

Game One

The Lady Lakers put up four scores in the first inning and never looked back, plating six runs in the third frame and five in the fourth — sealing the mercy-rule victory.

Game Two

Carlin came to play in the second contest, rolling to a 15-8 victory.

Up Next

The Lady Railroaders (1-1 in league) will resume 1A North action on the road, facing the Lady Warriors for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. April 14, in Whittell.

Baseball

Unlike the softball team, Carlin’s baseball program was unable to pull out a win against Pyramid Lake — dropping both games of the doubleheader.

Game One

In the first half of the twin bill, the Railroaders were beaten 7-1.

Neither team scored through two innings, but the Lakers took the lead for good with a four-run third.

Carlin plated its lone run in the top of the fourth, but Pyramid Lake added three runs in the home half — capping the scoring for the contest.

The Railroaders managed just two hits, freshman Dylan Ramirez batting 1-for-2 and sophomore Landon Moffo finishing 1-for-3 and scoring Carlin’s lone run.

Moffo also stole two bases, Ramirez adding another — senior Jacob Runkle and senior Terrell Cole also swiping one bag.

On the mound, Runkle took the loss — allowing seven runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over four innings.

In relief, senior Nick Melton tossed two scoreless innings and allowed no hits — striking out four batters and walking none.

Game Two

In the second game, Carlin was run-ruled by a tally of 12-2 after five frames.

Both teams managed two runs in the first inning, but the Lakers closed the contest on a 10-0 streak with two runs in the third, another in the fourth and a seven-run burst in the fifth.

The Railroaders were limited to three hits; Runkle going 1-for-1 and scoring a run — Ramirez batting 1-for-2 and Moffo hitting 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without a knock, senior Alex Ramirez scored a run.

On the bases, Carlin produced runners in scoring position — stealing 10 bases a team — gaining two steals apiece by Dylan Ramirez, Alex Ramirez, Moffo, Runkle and freshman Jacob Stucki.

Runkle took a no-decision in his start, allowing two runs on no hits with two walks without recording an out.

Alex Ramirez was issued the loss, giving up eight runs on six hits with nine Ks and four free passes across 4-1/3 innings.

Melton allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out.

Up Next

The Railroaders (0-2 in league) will pick up 1A North action on the road, taking on Excel Christian for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. April 10, in Sparks.