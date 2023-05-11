CARLIN — The Carlin baseball team closed it season with a 1-15 record, its lone win coming on the last day of the year with a forfeit by Virginia City.

Versus Mineral County

On April 22, the Railroaders were swept in a doubleheader by Mineral County, in Carlin, losing by scores of 25-8 and 15-3.

Game One

The Serpents plated three runs in the first inning, four in the second, exploded for eight in the third and tacked on five in both the fourth and fifth frames.

Carlin scored two runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Senior Jacob Runkle hit 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Senior Nick Melton batted 1-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Freshman Dean Landrith was 1-for-3 and scored once, and junior Josef Hartford went 1-for-3 as well.

Without knocks, sophomore Cayden Bullock drove in a run and scored another — senior Terrell Cole and freshman Dylan Ramirez crossing once apiece.

Junior Andrew Flores tallied an RBI.

In the loss, Bullock allowed 15 runs — nine earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts and four walks over three innings.

From the pen, sophomore Landon Maffo gave up 10 runs — eight earned — on four hits with eight free passes and three Ks in two frames.

MINERAL COUNTY — 348 55 — (25)(12)5

CARLIN — 021 41 — 869

Game Two

In the second game of the twin bill, Carlin trailed 6-3 after the first inning and the Serpents ended the game with a nine-run fifth in a 15-3 contest.

Hartford hit 1-for-1 and drove in a run, sophomore Jack Wines went 1-for-2 and Maffo finished 1-for-3 with a double — driving in one run and scoring one.

Without hits, Melton and Runkle crossed once apiece.

On the mound, Melton was handed the loss and allowed 14 runs — four earned — on four hits with eight free passes and six strikeouts through 3-2/3 innings.

In an inning and a third, Landrith gave up one-unearned run on one hit with a walk.

MINERAL COUNTY — 600 09 — (15)50

CARLIN — 300 00 — 337

Versus Smith Valley

Against the No. 1 Bulldogs, the Railroaders were blown out at home on April 28 by tallies of 18-2 and 15-0.

Game One

Smith Valley began the game on a mission with 12 runs in the first inning, posting three apiece in the second and third.

The Railroaders notched one run in the first and another in the third.

Flores went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Hartford hit 1-for-2 and drove in a run, Melton batted 1-for-2 with a double and scored once and Bullock also finished 1-for-2.

Without a hit, Runkle scored one run.

On the mound, Maffo was chased after a third of an inning — allowing 12 runs (four earned) on four hits with five walks.

In 2-2/3 frames out of the bullpen, Bullock gave up six runs — five earned — on six hits with seven strikeouts and five free passes.

SMITH VALLEY — (12)33 — (18)(10)0

CARLIN — 101 — 247

Game Two

In the finale, Smith Valley pulled off the sweep with a 15-0 blanking of the Railroaders in three frames — the Bulldogs amassing 12 runs in the first and three in the second.

As a team, Carlin was no-hit — batting 0-for-9.

On the bump, senior Alex Ramirez was handed the loss — allowing 15 runs (nine earned) on seven hits with five walks and three strikeouts through two innings.

CARLIN — 000 — 006

SMITH VALLEY — (12)3X — (15)70

Versus Coleville

On April 29, the Railroaders dropped both games of a twin bill at home against Coleville by scores of 13-8 and 13-12.

Game One

The Wolves plated two runs in the first, five in the second, one in each the third and fourth and poured on four in the sixth.

Carlin posted one run in the second, another in the fourth and began to build steam — too little, too late — with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Bullock batted 3-for-5 and scored a team-high four runs.

Alex Ramirez hit 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in two runs and scored two of his own.

Runkle finished 1-for-3 with a double.

Flores closed 1-for-4 with a team-high three RBI and a run scored.

Without hits, Wines and Cole each tallied an RBI — Hartford notching one run.

Taking the loss, Runkle allowed 10 runs — four earned — on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three free passes in 5-1/3 innings.

From the pen, Bullock gave up three runs — none of which were earned — over 1-2/3 innings of hitless relief with one strikeout.

COLEVILLE — 251 104 0 — (13)56

CARLIN — 010 103 3 — 87(11)

Game Two

In the second half of the doubleheader, Carlin lost its best chance for a victory — allowing three runs in the top of the seventh in a 13-12 loss.

The Railroaders led 4-2 after the first inning, pulled ahead 7-2 with a three-run second but Coleville climbed back and snagged the upper hand at 8-7 with one run in the third and five in the fourth.

The Wolves opened a 10-7 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Carlin plated one run in the home half.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Railroaders jumped to the high side with a three-run flurry — leading 11-10 — but Coleville responded with three runs in the top of the seventh.

In the home half, the Railroaders notched one run but came up a sore short of forcing extra innings in a 13-12 loss.

Alex Ramirez hit 3-for-4, scored a team-high four runs and drove in one.

Melton went 2-for-3, scored two runs and added an RBI.

Hartford finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Flores was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Runkle hit 1-for-4 and crossed twice and Maffo closed 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without knocks, Cole and Bullock rolled home once apiece — freshman Sebastian Anthony driving in one run.

In his start, Melton went six innings and allowed 11 runs — four earned — on five hits with eight free passes and four Ks.

Ramirez took the loss, giving up two-unearned runs on one hit with one strikeout over one frame.

COLEVILLE — 201 520 3 — (13)65

CARLIN — 430 013 1 — (12)(10)8

Versus Virginia City

In the final home stand of the season, the Railroaders lost the first game of the doubleheader in a high-scoring slugfest with Virginia City by a football score of 24-22 — the Muckers forfeiting the second contest.

Game One

Carlin led 4-3 after the first inning, but Virginia City went up 9-7 with a 6-3 run in the second and pushed ahead by six with a four-run third.

But, the Railroaders fought two within two with a 5-1 advantage in the fourth.

In the fifth, Carlin exploded for nine runs — rolling to the high side by seven with the score at 21-14.

However, the Muckers finished the game on a 10-1 streak — plating seven runs in the sixth and three in the seventh — taking a 24-22 victory in the seesaw battle as Carlin only mounted one run in the sixth and was shut out in the seventh.

Game Two

Carlin was credited with its lone win of the year in the finale, as Virginia City forfeited the contest