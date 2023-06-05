ELKO — Upon the release of the Division 3A baseball awards, a trio of local athletes were selected as 1st-Team All-State players — two from Spring Creek and one from Elko.
Spring Creek senior Riley Smith, junior teammate Caleb Culp and Elko junior Preston Chamberlin were each chosen as 1st-Team All-State selections.
In the dugout, Spring Creek’s Scott Gilligan was tabbed as the Division 3A North-East Coach of the Year.
For the Spartans, junior Logan Lopez garnered a 2nd-Team All-State nod — as did Elko senior Cai Alvarado.
1st-Team All-State
Catcher — Spring Creek senior Riley Smith
Utility (Pitcher, First Base) — Spring Creek junior Caleb Culp
First Base — Elko junior Preston Chamberlin
2nd-Team All-State
Shortstop — Spring Creek junior Logan Lopez
Designated Hitter — Elko senior Cai Alvarado
1st-Team All-North
Catcher — Spring Creek senior Riley Smith
First Base — Elko junior Preston Chamberlin
Shortstop — Spring Creek junior Logan Lopez
Designated Hitter — Elko senior Cai Alvarado
Utility (Pitcher, First Base) — Spring Creek junior Caleb Culp
2nd-Team All-North
Third Base — Elko senior Alex Luna
Outfield — Spring Creek senior Ayden Harp
1st-Team All-League
Catcher — Spring Creek senior Riley Smith
First Base — Elko junior Preston Chamberlin
Third Base — Elko senior Alex Luna
Shortstop — Spring Creek junior Logan Lopez
Designated Hitter — Elko senior Cai Alvarado
Outfield — Spring Creek senior Ayden Harp
Pitcher — Spring Creek junior Caleb Culp
2nd-Team All-League
Second Base — Elko senior Craig Slater
Third Base — Spring Creek senior David Hutchison
Shortstop — Elko sophomore Toren Duke
Outfield — Elko junior Fernando Acosta
Pitcher — Elko senior Alex Salaz