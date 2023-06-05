Spring Creek's Riley Smith celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning against Elko on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Spring Creek. The knock brought the Spartans to within one, an error on a throw from left field tied the game as runners advanced a base and Smith scored the walk-off winner with an error at third on a grounder by Ayden Harp for a 9-8 W and the series.