WINNEMUCCA — Entering its final home series of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team currently has control of the No. 1 seed from the Division 3A North-East.

The Spartans improved to 8-1 in league play — going 5-1 in crossovers against the West — with a three-game road sweep of Lowry.

The first contest — a 16-10 victory — was the closest ballgame of the set, Spring Creek completing the sweep with shutout victories of 16-0 and 15-0 in three innings.

Game One

In the first game of the series, the Buckaroos actually went up big in the early stages.

Lowry held Spring Creek scoreless through two innings and poured on eighth runs in the bottom of the second.

Spring Creek plated its first two runs in the top of the third, matched with two runs for the Lowry in the home half of the fourth — the Bucks taking a 10-2 lead.

But, the Spartans went on the finish the game on a 14-0 streak — crossing six runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh — running away with a 16-10 victory.

Junior Caleb Culp hit 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs.

Senior Riley Smith batted 3-for-5 and scored three times.

Senior Ayden Harp finished 2-for-4 with a double, scored three runs and drove in two — junior Slayde Jones going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Chase Marrott was 1-for-1 with two RBI and scored once.

Senior David Hutchison and junior PJ Zubiria each hit 1-for-4; Hutchison going for a double, three RBI and two runs — Zubiria driving in two and scoring one time.

Senior Trevor Hampton closed out the hits for the Spartans with a 1-for-6 effort.

Without knocks, junior Logan Lopez tallied two RBI and two runs.

On the mound, Sandoval picked up the win — allowing three hits, striking out one and walking one over four innings of scoreless relief.

In his start, junior Hunter Peterson gave up 10 runs — seven earned — on 10 hits with four walks and a strikeout across three frames.

SPRING CREEK — 002 064 4 — (16)(14)1

LOWRY — 080 200 0 — (10)(13)4

Game Two

The Spartans easily claimed the first game of the doubleheader with a 16-0 win in three innings.

Spring Creek ran off six runs in the first, two in the second and closed the shutout with an eight-run third.

Hutchison went a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, drove in three runs and scored two.

A trio of Spartans hit 2-for-3.

Smith posted a double, two runs and an RBI.

Culp notched two RBI and two runs, and Lopez scored three times while drive in one.

Zubiria finished 1-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI — Harp closing 1-for-2 and scoring three runs while driving in another.

Hampton hit 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — Sandoval also going 1-for-3 and matching the team high with three RBI and crossing once.

Without a knock, Jones drove in two runs.

On the bump, Culp was in control — earning a complete-game win — allowing two hits with three strikeouts and two walks over three innings of scoreless ball.

SPRING CREEK — 628 — (16)(13)0

LOWRY — 000 — 024

Game Three

In the second half of the twin bill, Spring Creek capped the three-game sweep with a 15-0 victory in three frames.

The Spartans exploded for 10 runs in the first, added four in the second and tacked one another in the third — Jones tossing a no-hitter in the mercy-rule win.

He struck out five and walked one across three frames of no-hit baseball.

Offensively, the Spartans scored 15 runs on just eight hits — benefitting from seven hit-by-pitches and four walks.

Junior Matt Loyd was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI, and Hampton capped the extra base knocks with a double — finishing 1-for-1 with two RBI and two runs.

Sandoval and Culp each went 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored.

Harp hit 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run, and Lopez batted 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Smith finished 1-for-3, scored two runs and drove in one — Hutchison closing 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without hits, Zubiria scored twice and drove in a run — Jones crossing two times and junior Dylan Engebretson and Peterson scoring once apiece.

SPRING CREEK — (10)41 — (15)80

LOWRY — 000 — 004

Up Next

The Spartans (14-6 overall, 8-1 in league) will play their final home series against Fernley, first pitch set for 3 p.m. Friday — senior day taking place with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.