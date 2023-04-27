Related to this story

Spartans break out the brooms

DAYTON — Following a back-and-forth dogfight for a 13-12 win in 10 innings in the series opener against Dayton, the Spring Creek baseball team…

Spartans pull off impressive sweep

On Friday, Spring Creek coughed up a 6-4 lead but forced extra innings with a two-run seventh and walked off in the bottom of the eighth with …

Spartans split 3A North openers

In the first game, Spring Creek played fairly well but was edged 5-4 by North Valleys.In the finale, the Spartans took down Bug by the mercy r…

