Spartans bumped from playoff contention

SPRING CREEK — After being toward the top of the league standings a few weeks ago, the Spring Creek baseball team was bumped from playoff contention — closing the season with five losses in its last six games — ending a run of postseason appearances that dates back to at least the 2008 season, records incomplete on MaxPreps for the 2007, 2006 and 2005 seasons.

After being swept on the road in Fernley, the Spartans closed the regular season with a three-game home stand against Fallon — losing the first and third games.

Spring Creek — entering the weekend with 13 points — needed two wins against the Greenwave after Dayton reached 14 points with a three-game sweep of Lowry.

Due to the Dust Devils holding the head-to-head advantage with two wins in three tries against the Spartans, Spring Creek needed to finish a point ahead of Dayton because a tie was not in the Spartans’ favor.

On Friday, the Spartans were absolutely crushed — the Greenwave opening the series with a 17-0 victory in just three innings.

The story of Spring Creek’s season came down to Saturday, needing victories in both games of the doubleheader to earn a spot in the Division 3A North regional tournament — the Spartans dropping the first half of the twin bill 11-2 and being eliminated from postseason contention.

On a high note, Spring Creek closed out the season with a 10-9 victory and avoided a sweep.

Game One

The Wave buried the Spartans in the opener.

Fallon scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second before erupting for 12 runs in the top of the third.

Spring Creek was limited to just two hits and was shut out, the game ending after the bottom of the third due to the 15-run rule with the score at 17-0.

Senior Connor Clarke and junior Riley Smith each hit 1-for-2 for the Spartans, Clarke’s knock going for a double.

On the mound, Fallon senior Damien Towne picked up the win — allowing just two hits in a three-inning shutout with five strikeouts and four walks.

Spring Creek sophomore Slayde Jones took the loss, giving up 13 runs — 10 earned — on nine hits with three free passes and a strikeout in two frames.

Senior Ian Russell closed for the Spartans, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk in one inning.

FALLON — 32(12) — (17)(14)0

SPRING CREEK — 000 — 024

Game Two

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was competitive until the midway point.

The Wave put up a run in each the first and second innings and two more in the top of the fourth — opening a 4-0 lead — the Spartans adding a run in the bottom half.

But, Fallon answered with a five-run fifth and tacked on two insurance scores in the seventh — taking an 11-1 advantage.

Spring Creek plated one run in the bottom of the seventh but saw its chances of playoff ball slip away with an 11-2 loss, dropping the series.

Senior Blake Taylor hit 1-for-1 and scored a run, and sophomore Caleb Culp batted 1-for-1 with a double.

Clarke finished 1-for-2 and drove in a score, and junior Ayden Harp was 1-for-2 and scored once.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria finished 1-for-4 with a triple.

Fallon senior pitcher Tyler Austin was dominant, earning the win and allowing one-unearned run on two hits with 13 Ks and three walks over six frames.

Junior Steven Moon picked up the save, giving up one run on two hits with a strikeout and a free pass in one inning.

Senior Garrison Bylund took the loss, allowing nine runs — five earned — on six hits with eight strikeouts and five walks over 4-2/3.

In relief, junior David Hutchison gave up two runs (none earned) on one hit with a pair of punchouts and a free pass in two frames — Harp striking out one in 1/3 of an inning.

FALLON — 110 250 2 — (11)71

SPRING CREEK — 000 100 1 — 253

Game Three

In the series finale, Spring Creek jumped to a quick lead and held on during a Fallon rally — matching scores down the stretch for a 10-9 win.

The Spartans scored six runs in the second inning, but the Wave answered with a five-run third — Spring Creek scoring one in the home half for a 7-5 lead.

In the fourth, Fallon eliminated the deficit with two runs — the Spartans gaining a run back in the bottom.

The Wave plated a run in the top of the fifth, but Spring Creek opened a two-run cushion with two runs in the home half — taking a 10-8 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Fallon cut into the margin with a run and held the Spartans scoreless in the bottom.

However, the Spartans tallied a clean effort in the top of the seventh — ending the year on a high note with a 10-9 victory.

The Spartans did damage courtesy of the deep ball.

Bylund finished 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and a run — Russell also batting 2-for-4 with a dinger of his own, two RBI and a pair of scores.

Zubiria hit 1-for-1 and scored a run, Culp going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Clarke was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run — senior Kade Luzier and Smith both hitting 1-for-3 and driving in one run each while scoring one apiece.

In the senior-day contest, senior Travis Casey saved his best for last.

Casey (1-for-4) notched his only hit of the season on a two-run homer and scored his fourth run of the year.

In his start, Luzier allowed six runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk across three innings.

Hutchison gave up three runs on four hits with four Ks and three free passes over 3-1/3 innings of middle relief, and Jones earned the save with a scoreless effort in 2/3 of a frame — allowing two hits and striking out one.

For Fallon, Diaz gave up six runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout over an inning and a third — Kelsey allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a pair of punchouts in two frames.

In 1-2/3 innings senior Francisco Tapia allowed two runs on three hits with two free passes and a strikeout.

Towne — the game-one winner — tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two and giving up two hits.

FALLON — 005 211 0 — 9(16)2

SPRING CREEK — 061 120 X — (10)(102

