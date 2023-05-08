FALLON — The Spring Creek baseball team did exactly what it needed in the final regular-season series.

Entering the weekend, the Spartans needed just one victory to clinch a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.

On Friday, Spring Creek was 11-1 in six innings in the series opener.

But, the Spartans rebounded Saturday morning — taking the first half of the twin by a final score of 11-1.

In the finale, Spring Creek dropped a lopsided 10-1 contest — the Greenwave claiming the series.

Game One

Spring Creek’s first and only run came in the top of the first inning.

Fallon closed the contest on an 11-0 run; plating three runs in the first, another in the second and five in the fourth — waling off early with a two-run sixth.

As a team, the Spartans mounted just two hits — senior Riley Smith batting 1-for-3 with an RBI and senior David Hutchison going 1-for-3 as well.

Junior Logan Lopez scored Spring Creek’s lone run.

Hunter Peterson took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

In 2-2/3 frames of relief, sophomore Wyatt Sandoval gave up five runs — two earned — on seven hits with a punchout and one free pass.

SPRING CREEK — 100 000 — 123

FALLON — 310 502 — (11)(13)2

Game Two

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Spartans notched the win they needed — riding a four-run fourth to a 7-3 victory.

After the first, Spring Creek trailed 2-1 — both teams scoring one run in the third.

The Spartans scored four runs in the fourth and another in the first, and the pitching staff and the defense posted four-consecutive 0s to seal the win.

Lopez hit 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

Junior Caleb Culp went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored — junior Slayde Jones also batting 1-for-2 and scoring twice.

Senior Ayden Harp was 1-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Sandoval went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Smith closed out the knocks with a 1-for-4 effort at the plate.

Without a hit, senior Trevor Hampton scored a run.

On the mound, Culp went the distance — earning the complete-game — allowing three runs and just one earned on eight hits with 10 strikeouts against three walks over seven frames.

SPRING CREEK — 101 410 0 — 771

FALLON — 201 000 0 — 383

Game Three

The Greenwave claimed the series with a commanding victory in game three, rolling to a 10-1 win.

Spring Creek’s only run came in the top of the second inning.

Offensively, Fallon was consistent early — crossing two runs in the first, three in the second and four in the third and adding one run in the fifth.

Jones hit 1-for-1 with a double and scored the Spartans’ lone run.

Junior Matt Loyd went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in Jones, and Lopez and junior Kellon Buege each finished 1-for-3.

On the hill, Jones was handed the loss — allowing nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in three innings.

From the pen, Hutchison gave up one run on one hit with three free passes and a punchout in two innings — Lopez posting a scoreless frame and giving up one hit.

SPRING CREEK — 010 000 0 — 142

FALLON — 234 010 X — (10)90

Up Next

The No. 2 Spartans will have a first-round bye in the 3A North regional tournament and will face either No. 3 Elko or No. 6 Truckee at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.