Spartans may need wins to qualify for regional tournament

SPRING CREEK — A few weeks ago, after a sweep of Lowry, the Spring Creek baseball team seemed assured of a position in the regional tournament and had an outside shot of a No. 1 seed.

But, the Spartans (11-12 overall, 5-7 in league and 4-2 in crossovers) — coming off three-straight losses in Fernley — suddenly find themselves in a dogfight for their postseason lives and against a top team in the final series of the regular season.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will host East No. 2 Fallon (10-2 in league, 4-2 in crossovers) — opening a three-game stand.

The Spartans — who are currently the No. 6 seed with 13 points — may very well need at least one win against the Greenwave to qualify for the regional tourney.

No. 7 Dayton (5-7 in league, 3-3 in crossovers for 11 points) prepares to close its slate versus Lowry, which is tied for No. 9 and No. 9.

As for Fallon, the Greenwave are led at the plate by junior Cooper Lee — who is batting .509 with two doubles and a triple, 18 runs scored and seven RBI.

Senior Damien Towne is batting .481 with two doubles and tops to the roster with 23 RBI, scoring nine runs.

At .467, sophomore Brady Alves leads the team with 28 hits — two going for doubles — scoring 19 times and driving in 14 runs.

Junior Isaiah Diaz is hitting .432 with two doubles and two triples — tying for the team high in three-base rips — driving in nine runs and scoring seven times.

As a freshman, James Kelsey is also batting .432 with a double and a triple with 11 runs and nine RBI.

Senior Tyler Austin is averaging a smooth .400 and has been the power in the lineup — notching 12 extra-base hits — thumping a team-high eight doubles and three home runs with a triple, scoring a team-high 24 times and driving in 17 runs.

Junior Steven Moon has gone .354 at the dish with two doubles and a pair of triples, nine runs and eight RBI.

The Greenwave are also proficient on the bases, stealing 83 bags as a team — led by 13 swipes from both sophomore Rolland Grolin and Lee and 10 by Austin.

Moon has nine steals, Kelsey has added seven, Towne has posted six steals and Diaz and Alves have notched five apiece.

In total, Fallon has 12 players with multiple steals.

Defensively, the Wave field the ball at an .895 clip — committing 43 errors in 410 total chances.

As a staff, Fallon’s pitchers have an ERA of 2.84.

Towne is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 39 batters versus 20 walks across a team-high 32-1/3 innings of work.

Sophomore Bryce Adams is 1-0 with a 1.58 ERA with 31 Ks and just five free passes, Kelsey going 1-0 with a 1.68 and nine punchouts against two walks.

Austin leads the roster with 42 strikeouts versus 21 walks, his ERA standing at 4.20.

Senior Francisco Tapia has a 3.36 ERA with 11 Ks and nine free passes.

For Spring Creek, senior Connor Clarke tops the roster in nearly every measureable offensively with a .465 average, 33 hits, 26 runs, 23 RBI and three homers — adding five doubles.

Junior Riley Smith is hitting .436 with four doubles and a triple, 19 runs and 12 RBI — sophomore PJ Zubiria also tallying an average of .400-plus at .404 with five doubles, a team-high two triples and 20 runs with 16 RBI.

As a sophomore, Logan Lopez is batting .386 with two doubles and a triple with 22 runs and 12 RBI.

Senior Ian Russell has gone .308 with seven doubles — scoring 20 times and driving in 18 runs — and sophomore Slayde Jones is the final .300 hitter with four runs and two RBI.

Junior Ayden Harp has increased his average to .262 and smacked a roster-best 10 doubles, driving in 20 runs and scoring 14 times.

On the bases, the Spartans have collectively stolen 20 times — paced by four swipes each by Zubiria and Clarke and three for Lopez.

Spring Creek has six players with multiple steals.

Defensively, the Spartans field the ball at a .911 clip — compiling 50 errors in 564 chances.

Senior Kade Luzier (3-3) is tied for the team high in wins, notching a 5.40 ERA with 25 strikeouts versus 17 walks.

Senior Garrison Bylund is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA, topping the staff with 47 Ks against 21 free passes.

Jones leads the team with 36-2/3 innings of work, going 2-3 with 38 punchouts and 24 walks.

Harp is 2-1 with a 6.43 ERA with eight walks and four strikeouts, sophomore Caleb Culp going 1-1 with a 9.62 ERA with 10 Ks and eight free passes.

Game Time

The Spartans (12-11 overall, 5-7 overall) will close out the regular season at home against Fallon (14-5 overall, 10-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday and in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

