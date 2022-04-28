Spartans play big series at Fernley

SPRING CREEK — Currently, the Spring Creek baseball team is third in the Division 3A North-East standings and fifth overall in the North — when combined with the points from the teams in the West — the top-six teams advancing to the 3A North regional tournament.

For the Spartans, victories are huge — in terms of both qualifying for and increasing seed in the regional tourney — especially when playing head-to-head contests against teams ahead of them in the standings.

Spring Creek (5-4 in league, 4-2 in crossovers versus West) has 13 points in the race toward postseason play — earning one point for each league win and two for each crossover victory — will travel and face the Vaqueros (7-2 in league, 5-1 in crossovers), which have 17 points in the race for the playoffs, at 3 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

The Vaqueros have not lost a league series, Fernley dropping one contest to Fallon another to Lowry.

The Spartans have been defeated in a series on two occasions, giving up two games to both Dayton and Elko.

For the upcoming series, Fernley can distance itself from Spring Creek with victories — the Spartans can either close the gap or eliminate it with Ws.

Fernley’s lineup is led by junior Joe Motsinger, who is batting .447 with three doubles, a triple, 13 runs and nine RBI.

Senior Julian McIntyre hits .443 with a team-high seven doubles, a roster-best triples, a team-high 24 runs and nine RBI.

Junior Jake Cumming has gone .405 with three doubles, two triples and a homer — scoring 18 runs and driving in 16 more — while senior Justin Reeves is batting .388 with two doubles, a pair of triples and 16 runs with 14 RBI.

Senior Ryan Gamsby leads the team with 20 knocks, hitting .377 with five doubles, three triples, 17 runs and 16 RBI.

Junior Brandon McCullar bats .283 with three doubles and a triple — driving in 10 runs and scoring eight of his own — and junior Gave Tollestrup tops the team with 20 RBI, batting .276 with three doubles, two triples and a dinger and scoring 14 times.

Junior Derek Ornelas has gone yard twice, posting a .220 average with a double and a triple as well as his two bombs — scoring 11 runs and driving in eight.

The Vaqueros are electric on the bases, posting 104 steals as a team — McIntyre topping the list with 24 steals.

Reeves and Cumming have 16 swipes apiece, while Gamsby has tallied 12 steals and Tollestrup has 10 — Motsinger tallying seven, McCullar posting six, senior Levi Jessop and junior Jess Gasper adding five each and senior Austin Hobson turning in two.

Defensively, Fernley fields the ball at an .886 clip — committing 42 errors in 370 total chances.

The Vaqueros can throw well as a team, posting a collective ERA of 1.94.

Gamsby leads the rotation with 34-1/3 innings of work and boasts a team-low 1.02 ERA, allowing nine runs — five earned — on 24 hits with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Reeves (1.21 ERA) has tossed 29 frames and given up 16 runs (five earned) on 27 hits with a team-high 43 Ks versus 12 free passes.

Cumming (5.42 ERA) has thrown 20-2/3 innings and allowed 23 runs — 16 earned — on 32 hits with 27 punchouts and 19 walks.

Across 9-2/3 innings, McIntyre (1.45 ERA) has given up eight runs — only two earned — on four hits with 13 strikeouts and five free passes.

For the Spartans, junior Riley Smith leads the team with a .435 batting average — posting three doubles and a triple, scoring 15 runs and driving in nine.

Senior Connor Clarke hits .419 and paces the team in a number of areas with 26 hits, 24 runs scored, 22 RBI and three home runs — adding five doubles.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria has gone .412 with five doubles, a team-high two triples, 19 runs and 15 RBI — sophomore Logan Lopez batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, 22 runs and 12 RBI.

Senior Ian Russell is hitting .328 with seven doubles and scoring 19 runs while driving in 17.

Sophomore Slayde Jones has hit .300 with four runs and two RBI, sophomore Caleb Culp is batting .286 with a double, two runs and two RBI and senior Blake Taylor has gone .273 with three doubles — scoring six times and driving in three runs.

Junior Ayden Harp tops the team with nine doubles, going .226 with 18 RBI and 14 runs.

Senior Garrison Bylund has batted just .184, but has sent two shots over the outfield fences and added a double — scoring 21 runs and driving in 15 more.

As a team, Spring Creek has stolen 20 bases — Zubiria and Clarke leading the way with four each.

Lopez has three steals, and Russell, Bylund and Smith have swiped two bags apiece.

The Spartans play good defense, fielding the ball at a .929 rate — committing 35 errors in 495 chances.

As for the pitching staff, Spring Creek has two hurlers with three wins each — the Spartans posting a team ERA of 4.54.

Senior Kade Luzier is 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA, allowing 18 runs — 13 earned — on 25 hits with 23 strikeouts and 14 walks over 22 innings.

Senior Garrison Bylund is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA, giving up 20 runs (20 earned) on 34 hits with a team-high 47 Ks versus 18 free passes in a team-high 31-1/3 frames.

Jones is 2-2 with a 3.65 ERA over 30-2/3, allowing 22 runs — 16 earned — on 29 hits with 34 punchouts and 21 walks.

Harp has gone 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA across 15-1/3 innings and has given up 15 runs (10 earned) on 18 hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Culp is 1-1 with an 8.59 ERA, allowing 15 runs — nine earned — on 15 hits with 10 Ks and seven walks over 7-1/3 innings.

Junior David Hutchison has tallied a 2.80 ERA in five frames on eight runs — just two earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and two free passes.

Game Time

The Spartans (11-9 overall, 5-4 in league will play the Vaqueros (13-5 overall, 7-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, closing their last road trip of the regular season with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

