WINNEMUCCA — Entering the season, the Spring Creek baseball team’s toughest test in crossover ballgames was likely South Tahoe and Truckee.

The Spartans passed the exam with flying colors, pulling off the impressive sweep.

On Friday, Spring Creek coughed up a 6-4 lead but forced extra innings with a two-run seventh and walked off in the bottom of the eighth with a 9-8 victory over the Vikings.

The Spartans controlled Saturday’s game with Truckee from start to finish, more than doubling up the Wolverines in an 11-5 win.

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Spartans scored the first run of the game in the home half of the second but gave up four runs in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, Spring Creek tied the game with a three-run frame and added two more scores in the fourth.

The fifth played out scoreless, but South Tahoe stormed ahead with a four-run sixth — going up 8-6.

The Spartans forced extra innings with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and played a clean defensive frame in the top of the eighth.

With the stage set, Spring Creek took a bow — walking off with a 9-8 victory with a run in the home half of the eighth.

At the plate, senior Ayden Harp finished 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs — junior Caleb Culp hitting 2-for-5 and scoring a run.

Junior PJ Zubiria went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run, senior David Hutchison finished 1-for-3 with an RBI ad senior Trevor Hampton hit 1-for-3 and scored once.

Senior Riley Smith batted 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Without hits, junior Logan Lopez scored two runs — tying for the team high — and sophomore Chase Marrott and junior Matt Loyd came home once each.

On the mound, Lopez picked up the win in relief — tossing three innings of three-hit ball and allowing two-unearned runs with four strikeouts and no walks.

In the start, junior Hunter Peterson allowed six runs — five earned — on six hits with six Ks against five free passes across five innings.

SOUTH TAHOE — 004 004 00 — 893

SPRING CREEK — 013 200 21 — 983

Versus Truckee

On Saturday, Truckee and Spring Creek each scored two runs in the first inning.

But, the Spartans put up five-consecutive scoreless efforts from the second through the sixth frames.

Offensively, Spring Creek was consistent throughout — adding two runs in the second and one each in the third, fourth and fifth.

With a 7-2 lead, the Spartans poured on a four-run frame in the sixth — opening a nine-run cushion.

The Wolverines tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh but fell six runs shy of extending the contest, Spring Creek capping a perfect weekend with an 11-5 victory.

Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI — Culp also going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run.

Lopez hit 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Harp was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI, junior Slayde Jones also batting 1-for-3 and driving in two runs.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval and Hutchison each hit 1-for-3 and scored once, and Hampton finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Without a hit, Zubiria scored twice.

On the bases, Zubiria and Culp each mounted two steals — Jones, Smith and Lopez swiping one bag apiece.

Culp spun a gem on the hill, earning a complete-game win with seven strikeouts and two walks — allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits over seven innings.

TRUCKEE — 200 000 3 — 582

SPRING CREEK — 221 114 X — (11)(13)2

Up Next

The Spartans (4-5 overall, 3-1 against 3A West) will play another set of crossover games, facing Wooster at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Railroaders at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.