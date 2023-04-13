SPRING CREEK — In the first meeting of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team rolled with relative ease over Elko.

On Thursday, the Spartans rode a five-run lead after the first inning to a six-run victory over the Indians by a final score of 11-5.

Elko was held scoreless in the top of the first, and the Spartans put together a solid home half with strong at-bats, hits, walks, errors the Indians and walks.

Junior Logan Lopez and senior Trevor Hampton led off with walks, and the bases were loaded with a single by senior riley Smith to third base on a ball that dribbled down the line and stayed fair.

Lopez darted home on a passed ball, and Hampton reached on an error at third base — allowing Hampton to score for a 2-0 lead.

A double by senior Ayden Harp drove in Smith, and junior Caleb Culp rolled across on another ball to the backstop.

Harp scored on a groundout RBI by junior Slayde Jones for a five-run cushion.

In the top of the second, Elko sophomore Toren Duke led off with a single to left field but was thrown out from right field on a fly ball by junior Jazyri Sotelo — Jones firing a seed to Lopez at second base.

Sotelo stole second base, and senior Alex Salaz worked a one-out walk — Sotelo and freshman courtesy runner Coy Jones each taking a base on a wild pitch.

A groundout by freshman Javi Robles drove in Sotelo, and Jones crossed on a base knock in the air to left field by junior Derrick Jacobo.

Jacobo stole second and third base but was stranded with a popup to Lopez at shortstop.

The Spartans plated two runs with two outs in the bottom of the second, Lopez leading odd with a single and scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Smith — who crossed on a wild pitch for a 7-2 lead.

All the Indians managed in the top of the third was a two-out single by senior Alex Luna, but Elko retired Spring Creek in order in the home half.

Elko scratched in a run in the top of the fourth, Sotelo leading off with a walk and crossing on a wild pitch.

The Spartans were limited to just a one-out single by Culp in the bottom half, and the Indians pulled to within three with a run in the away half of the fifth.

Elko loaded the bases as senior Cai Alvarado reached with a leadoff error at third base, senior Craig Slater drew a walk and Luna also earned a free pass.

Alvarado scored on a sacrifice fly by Duke, the Indians stranded two runners with a fielder’s choice and a fly out to right field.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Spartans placed the Indians in a tough spot — tacking on five runs.

Jones reached on a one-out error at third, sophomore Chase Marrott reached on an error at shortstop — Jones scoring on another groundball error at short that allowed Lopez to reach base.

Hampton loaded the bases as he worked a walk, Marrott strolled home on a wild pitch and Smith capped a five-run frame with a two-RBI double to right field — sending in Lopez and Hampton.

The Indians scored their run in the top of the sixth.

Robles led off with a base knock to center, and junior Fernando Acosta placed runners on first and second with a single to left field.

Freshman courtesy runner Scotty Sellers scored on a two-out lune drive to right by senior Craig Slater, ending the scoring in the contest.

Smith led the Spartans at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs.

Junior PJ Zubiria batted 1-for-2 with a double, and Harp and Culp each went 1-for-3 — Harp posting a double, driving in a run and scoring once.

Culp also scored once and drove in one run.

Lopez finished 1-for-4, scored a team-high three times and added an RBI.

Without hits, Hampton crossed twice — Jones driving in a run and scoring another.

Senior David Hutchison tallied an RBI, and Marrott scored one time.

On the mound, junior Hunter Peterson earned the win — going four innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with four walks and a strikeout.

In relief, Lopez picked up the three-inning save — giving up one run on three hits with two Ks and a pair of free passes.

Elko was led at the dish Jacobo — who hit 2-for-4 with an RBI — and Duke and Robles each went 1-for-2 with an RBI apiece.

Slater was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Luna also finished 1-for-3.

Sotelo hit 1-for-4 and scored a team-high two runs, and Acosta batted 1-for-4 as well.

Without hits, Alvarado, Jones and Sellers scored one run each.

On the hill, Salaz was handed the loss — allowing seven runs (five earned) on three hits with seven walks and three strikeouts before being pulled after two frames.

In relief, junior Gabe Correa gave up four runs — none of which were earned — on three hits with two Ks and two walks in four innings.

ELKO — 020 111 0 — 585

SPRING CREEK — 520 040 X — (11)62

Up Next

The Spartans (10-5 overall, 4-0 in league) will host the Indians (11-3-1 overall, 3-1 in league) for a doubleheader at noon Friday, in Spring Creek.