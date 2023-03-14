FALLON — On Thursday, the Spring Creek baseball team played what was supposed to be its home openers on the road.

Anticipating poor weather, the Spartans opened their 3A North slate with a doubleheader split.

In the first game, Spring Creek played fairly well but was edged 5-4 by North Valleys.

In the finale, the Spartans took down Bug by the mercy rule with the final score at 17-2 through three innings.

Versus North Valleys

Against the Panthers, Spring Creek allowed just five hits and three-earned runs but mounted just four hits and left nine runners on base in a 5-4 loss.

North Valleys plated two runs in the first running, but the Spartans tied the contest with a run in the home half of the fourth and another in the fifth.

But, the Panthers took control with a three-run seventh.

Spring Creek challenged in the bottom half and pulled to within one with two scores but stranded the game-tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second in a 5-4 loss.

In the loss, junior pitcher Caleb Culp threw well — allowing three runs (one earned) and struck out eight batters and walked three across six innings.

In relief, junior Slayde Jones gave up a run and a hit with one walk.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval allowed a run in 1/3 of an inning, and junior Logan Lopez struck out one and gave up one hit in 2/3 of a frame.

Senior Ayden Harp finished 1-for-2 and scored two runs, junior PJ Zubiria going 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Senior Riley Smith hit 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run, and Lopez went 1-for-4 and stole two bases.

Without notching a hit, Culp drove in two runs — one on a groundout and another on a walk with the bases loaded — and junior Matt Loyd scored once.

Versus Hug

Against the Hawks, the Spartans rolled up the runs — mounting 17 on 11 hits.

Sophomore Chase Marrott paced the offense with a 3-for-4 effort and scored one run, and Loyd finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.

Jones hit a double in his lone at-bat and scored two runs, junior Dylan Engebretson batting 1-for-1 and scoring a run.

Harp was 1-for-2 with a double and scored three times, Culp closing 1-for-2 and scoring three times as well.

Lopez hit 1-for-3 and scored once, and Zubiria also finished 1-for-3 at the dish.

Without a hit, junior Hunter Peterson scored two runs and senior David Hutchison scored once.

On the mound, Hutchison picked up the win — allowing two runs on one hit with five strikeouts and five walks over 1-2/3 innings.

In relief, Peterson earned the save with three Ks over 1-1/3 frames.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-5 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) will face another crossover series against West teams, playing South Tahoe at 2 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.