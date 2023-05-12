RENO — After dropping its first contest of the 3A North regional tournament on Thursday night by a lopsided margin, the Spring Creek baseball team bounced back with a gutsy effort Friday morning.

In an elimination ballgame, the Spartans traded blows with North Valleys — Spring Creek landing the first and last punches in a 7-6 victory.

In the bottom of the first, senior Riley Smith drove in junior Logan Lopez with a single up the middle on the ground for a 1-0 lead.

North Valleys tied the contest with a run in the top of the second, senior Landon Wilkins reaching on an error at third base that allowed junior Kurtis Wess to cross.

But, Spring Creek went to work in the home half — juniors PJ Zubiria and Slayde Jones drawing leadoff walks.

Senior Trevor Hampton scored Zubiria with a single to left field, and Hampton came around with a base hit by Smith to third base.

With two outs, sophomore Wyatt Sandoval jumped on his horse and went home on a passed ball for a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the third, the Panthers not only came back — they took the lead with a four-run frame.

Sophomore Caden Birch led off with a walk, took second base on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by senior Teagan Reilley.

Senior Lane Cox followed with a base knock, stole second and rolled home with an error on the mound on a groundball by Wess — Reilley also crossing on the play — tying the tally 4-4.

Kurtis Wess crossed Kamden Wess with a fielder’s choice, putting North Valleys to the front at 5-4.

In the bottom of the third, Spring Creek tied the game with a two-out rally.

Senior Trevor Hampton worked a walk, stole second and rolled to the plate on a double by Lopez.

The seesaw battle continued in the top the fourth, the Panthers taking a 6-5 advantage on an error in left field on a fly ball from Kurtis Well — Reilley scoring on the play.

The Spartans came back with a run in the bottom, junior Caleb Culp leading off with a single and tying the game as he crossed on a base knock to left field by Zubiria.

After a one-out walk to Wilkins in the top of the second, the Spartans turned a 4-6-3 double play — Zubiria flipping to Lopez and Culp making the grab at first.

Spring Creek once again answered the call with two away in the bottom of the fifth.

Smith started the rally with a single to center and was driven in on a line-drive double to left field by Culp, opening a one-run advantage.

In the top of the sixth, the Panthers were retired in order.

The Spartans left two on base in the bottom half — Zubiria hitting a one-out base knock and Hampton drawing a two-out free pass — flying out to center field.

Kurtis Wess drew a leadoff walk for North Valleys in the top of the seventh, but junior Slayde Jones caught a fly ball in right field and fired to Culp at first — doubling off the runner.

In relief, Lopez — who made a bunch of phenomenal, rangy play at short — closed the game with a strikeout.

Spring Creek stayed alive in the 3A North regional tournament, eliminating North Valleys in a 7-6 ballgame.

Smith hit 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored one.

Culp batted 2-for-3 with an RBI double and crossed once — Zubiria going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Lopez finished 2-for-5 with an RBI double and scored one time.

Hampton and Sandoval each closed 1-for-2; Hampton scoring two runs — Sandoval crossing once.

On the mound, Jones went six innings in his start — allowing six runs (three earned) on three hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

Lopez posted one scoreless, hitless frame and punched out one batter and walked another.

NORTH VALLEYS — 014 100 0 — 631

SPRING CREEK — 131 110 X — 7(11)4

Game Three

The No. 2 Spartans were set to face No. 1 South Tahoe on Friday evening following the Fallon/Truckee elimination game in another do-or-die contest following the Vikings’ walk-off, come-from-behind win with four runs in the seventh inning in a 7-6 victory over No. 3 Elko.