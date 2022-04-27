Spartans sweep Bucks, prep for Fernley

SPRING CREEK — Following a three-game sweep, the Spring Creek baseball team is back over .500 as the Spartans prepare for a tough opponent.

On Saturday, the Spartans dismantled Lowry in a doubleheader by scores of 3-0 and 10-2.

The series closed with a makeup game on Monday, Spring Creek capping the sweep with an even more lopsided final score of 13-3 in four innings.

Game One

The first game of the series was the only competitive action of the three contests, both starting pitchers providing a defensive duel for the ages.

Both squads combined for seven hits, the offensive damage coming for Spring Creek in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Remarkably, each team put up zeros for every frame through the top of the sixth — even mounting baserunners a tough ask.

However, in the home half — the Spartans got lucky and created opportunities.

Leading off, junior Riley Smith hit a can of corn but the ball was inexplicably dropped in right field — Smith advancing all the way to second with a nice slide on the error.

Sophomore Logan Lopez grounded into what should have been a fielder’s choice but the out was never made at third base, and Spring Creek had life with runners on the corners and no outs.

Senior Connor Clarke was intentionally walked — cramming the bases — before Lowry sophomore Marcus Montes notched one of his many strikeouts.

With one gone, junior Ayden Harp made the biggest hit of the game — driving in two with a base knock to left field — scoring Smith and Lopez.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria worked a walk and packed the paths full once again, a free pass to senior Garrison Bylund on four pitches crossing Clarke for a three-run cushion.

The Spartans attempted a suicide squeeze, but the bunt was popped up and caught by senior Kaiden Boyles — who doubled off the runner at third.

Boyles then led off with a double in the top of the seventh, but Spring Creek retired the next three batters in order — sophomore Slayde Jones fielding a grounder on the mound for a 1-3 out and forcing consecutive outs with a popup to Zubiria at second and a groundout to Bylund at first.

The Spartans used a late charge for a 3-0 victory.

Spring Creek made just two hits in the game; Harp and junior David Hutchison each going 1-for-3 — Harp’s single driving in two runs.

Bylund notched an RBI as well on his bases-loaded walk.

Smith, Lopez and Clarke scored one run apiece.

Jones earned the complete-game win, allowing four hits and striking out nine batters without a walk over seven-scoreless innings.

On the other side, Montes took a tough loss — giving up just three runs (two earned) on two hits with 12 punchouts and five free passes across 5-1/3 frames.

For Lowry, Boyles hit 2-for-3 with a double and both Montes and freshman Kayd Garner went 1-for-3.

LOWRY — 000 000 0 — 041

SPRING CREEK — 000 003 X — 320

Game Two

In the second game of the twin bill, the Spartans went up 2-0 in the home half of the second on a towering two-run blast from Bylund — also driving in Zubiria, who led off with a double.

Lowry tied the game with a two-RBI double in the top of the third, crossing senior Brendan Robinson and sophomore Anthony Guzman.

But, the rest of the contest was all Spring Creek.

The Spartans poured on six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, rolling to a 10-2 victory.

Lopez scored senior Blake Taylor with a base knock to left and crossed on an error at first on a fly ball by Russell, and Harp netted two runs with a line drive over second — scoring Clarke and Russell.

Bylund opened a five-run lead with a single to left — driving in Harp — and Zubiria darted home on a passed ball for an 8-2 lead.

In the fifth, the scoring concluded — Smith thumping a one-out double and scoring on a base knock by Lopez, who rolled home on a single up the middle by Clarke.

Bylund went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run — Lopez finishing 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Zubiria hit 1-for-2 with a double, scored two runs and wore two pitches

Smith was 1-for-3 with a double and a run, and both Clarke and Taylor were 1-for-3 with a single and a run apiece.

Hutchins batted 1-for-3 and Harp went 1-for-4 two RBI and a run.

Russell scored one run.

On the mound, Bylund earned the win — allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 12 while walking five over 5-2/3.

Sophomore Caleb Culp got the saves — notching two Ks in an inning and a third of scoreless relief.

Montes was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Guzman finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Robinson scored the Bucks’ other run.

Junior Erick Bergenheier got a no-decision, allowing two runs on three hits with two Ks and a free pass over two frames.

Sophomore Adam Brooks took the loss, giving up eight runs — only three earned — on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings out of the pen.

LOWRY — 002 000 0 — 235

SPRING CREEK — 020 620 X — (10)(10)2

Game Three

In the finale on Monday, the Spartans grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first — Smith scoring on a bases-load walk to Harp.

The advantage ballooned to 6-0 with a five-run third.

Clarke scored on a sacrifice fly by Harp, Russell trotted in when Hutchison was plunked with the bases crammed and junior Trevor Hampton drew a bases-juiced free pass and scored Zubiria.

Smith thumped a two-RBI single to left and drove in Bylund and Hutchison.

In the top of the fourth, the Bucks plated their only runs of the game.

Sophomore Brayden Dennis led off with a single, followed by a base knock from Bergenheier.

With an error at short, Dennis scored Lowry’s first run and Bergenheier came around on a base knock by freshman ReiCyan Grau.

Jakob Bauman scored on an RBI groundout by junior Jordan Bills.

But, the Spartan gained the runs back and then some in the home half — posting a frame-high seven scores.

Russell led off with a single, stole second, took third on a passed ball and stole home — Zubiria also swiping the plate.

Bylund scored on an RBI single by Hutchison, and the Clarke provided the capping thunder with a smashed grand slam to left-center.

The Spartans got out of the top of the fifth without allowing a run and closed the show early due to the run rule with the score at 13-3.

Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs — Russell finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two runs of his own.

Hutchison hit 1-for-2, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Clarke (1-for-3) drove in four with his grand slam — adding two runs — and Lopez went 1-for-3 and scored once.

Without hits, Bylund and Zubiria scored two runs — Harp driving in two and Hampton driving in one.

Harp went the distance, earning a complete-game win and allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over five frames.

Grau was 1-for-1 with an RBI, Garner hit 1-for-1 as well and Bergenheier went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Dennis finished 1-for-3 and scored once.

Bauman drove in one and scored another without a knock, Bills crossing one time.

Dennis took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four Ks and a walk in two innings.

Grau allowed seven runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a free pass over 1-1/3.

Sophomore AJ Mendoza gave up one run on two hits in 1/3, and Bills allowed two runs on no hits with two walks over a third of a frame.

LOWRY — 000 30 — 343

SPRING CREEK — 105 7X — (13)83

Up Next

The Spartans (11-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will travel and take on the Vaqueros (13-5 overall, 7-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, closing the three-game set with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.