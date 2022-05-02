Spartans swept on the road by Fernley

FERNLEY — Spring Creek’s chances of contending for a No. 1 seed came and went on the road, the Spartans swept in three games by Fernley.

On Friday, the Vaqueros won a 6-3 battle — the closest contest of the series — and Fernley got progressively more potent on offense and tore off wins of 17-2 and 20-10 in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Game One

The Spartans outhit the Vaqueros, but Fernley got the most bang for their knocks with five of its hits going for doubles.

Spring Creek scored a run in the top of the second, Fernley tying the game in the home of the third.

In the fourth, the Spartans took a 2-1 lead in the top half — the Vaqueros tying the contest in the bottom half.

The game boiled down to a four-run sixth for Fernley — the Spartans notching a run in the seventh but falling three runs shy of forcing extra innings — the Vaqueros pulling away for a 6-3 victory.

Senior Connor Clarke led the Spartans at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Junior Ayden Harp hit 2-for-4 and senior Garrison Bylund went 1-for-2 with a double — Spring Creek’s only extra-base hit — and scored two runs.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria batted 1-for-2, and junior David Hutchison was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Senior Ian Russell finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, junior Riley Smith going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

On the mound, sophomore Slayde Jones took the loss — allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

SPRING CREEK — 010 100 1 — 391

FERNLEY — 001 104 X — 672

Game Two

In the first game of the twin bill, the Spartans were blasted — the game going just three innings.

The Vaqueros poured on 11 runs in the first inning added five in the second and walked off with a run in the home half of the third — Spring Creek putting up its two runs in the top half.

At the plate, Clarke went a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run.

Bylund finished 1-for-1 and Harp hit 1-for-2 — closing out the hits for Spring Creek — and Smith scored a run without a knock.

On the bump, Bylund was chased after an inning — allowing 11 runs (only two earned) on six hits with three walks.

In relief, Hutchison gave up six runs — three earned — on five hits with two walks in an inning and a third.

Defensively, the Spartans hurt their pitchers dearly — committing seven errors in less than three innings and directly leading to 12 of Fernley’s 17 runs.

SPRING CREEK — 002 — 247

FERNLEY — (11)51 — (17)(11)1

Game Three

In the finale, Spring Creek definitely upped its offensive output — reaching its series highs for runs and hits — but the Spartans did little to slow down Fernley’s offensive production.

The Vaqueros put up three runs in the first, the Spartans following with a six-run streak in the top of the second.

But, Fernley answered and more with a seven-run explosion in the bottom half of the second and tacked on a run in the home half of the third — opening an 11-6 advantage.

Spring Creek plated three runs in the top of the fourth and allowed one in the home half.

The Spartans notched their final run of the series in the top of the fifth, but the Vaqueros walked it off early with an eight-run bomb in the bottom of the inning for a 20-10 mercy-rule win — run-ruling the Spartans in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Smith provided major production for Spring Creek, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and scoring two runs.

Clarke stayed hot at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hutchison was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, senior Kade Luzier closing 2-for-3 with and scoring once.

Harp hit 1-for-2 with a two-run double, Zubiria finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run and Bylund went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Luzier was handed the loss, allowing 11 runs — five earned — on eight hits with three free passes and two Ks over three innings.

In relief, sophomore Caleb Culp gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with one walk in 2/3 of a frame — Harp serving up six runs (five earned) on three hits and walking four over one frame.

For the second straight game, the Spartans committed seven errors — handing over eight runs.

SPRING CREEK — 060 31 — (10)(13)7

FERNLEY — 371 18 — (20)(17)1

Up Next

The Spartans (11-12 overall, 5-7 in league and 4-2 in crossovers) currently possess the sixth and final berth to the 3A North regional tournament and host what could be a key home series during the final weekend of the regular season.

At 3 p.m. Friday and in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, they will take on Fallon (14-5 overall, 10-2 in league and 4-2 in crossovers) in Spring Creek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.