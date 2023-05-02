SPRING CREEK — In its last home series of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team placed itself in a great position for a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.

On Friday, the Spartans built a big lead on a survived a Fernley comeback bid for a 13-11 victory — opening senior day on Saturday with a 6-5 walk-off win on a two-run double by senior David Hutchison.

Spring Creek completed the series sweep with an 8-4 victory in the finale, now needing just one win during a three-game road set with Fallon to ensure the No. 1 seed.

Game One

After allowing three runs in the top of the first, the Spartans settled in and took a 7-3 lead with a three-run second and a four-run fourth.

The Vaqueros rallied with two out in the first, senior Gabe Tollestrup scoring on a single to left by senior Jake Cumming.

Senior Brandon McCullar and Cumming crossed on a base knock up the middle by sophomore Aiden Chappell.

After a pair of three-up thee-down frames, the Spartans tied the game with three runs in the home half of the second.

Junior Caleb Culp scored on a bases-loaded free pass to junior PJ Zubiria, and junior Logan Lopez hit a two-run single on the ground to center field — driving in Hutchison and Zubiria.

Spring Creek sat down the Vaqueros in order in the top of the third and went to work with the sticks in the bottom half.

Senior Riley Smith led off with a double, senior Ayden Harp drew a one-out walk and an error in center field on a grounder by Hutchison allowed Smith to score.

Zubiria drove in Harp with a base knock to right, and Hutchison scored on a bases-crammed free pass to Lopez.

The four-run frame — two coming with two outs — was capped with an RBI base knock to short by senior Trevor Hampton that brought in Zubiria.

Fernley gained a run back in the top of the fourth, Cumming crossing on a groundout by freshman Spencer Pryor.

In the bottom of the fifth, Spring Creek ultimately put the game in its favor with a six-run burst.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Smith reached on an error at short — scoring sophomore Chase Marrott.

Lopez was driven in with a sacrifice fly by Culp.

With two outs, Hutchison scored on a triple down the right-field line — driving in Hampton and Smith — rolling all the way around for a run of his own with an error at first base.

The bases were juiced once again with walks to Zubiria, junior Slayde Jones and Marrott — Zubiria scoring on a wild pitch.

But — trailing by nine with the score at 13-4 — the Vaqueros answered the call in the top of the sixth.

With two outs, Fernley plated five runs.

Cumming came around on a single by senior Zen Yi, Chappell crossed on a base knock by senior Matthew Paiz and an error at short on a groundball by freshman Riley McCullar allowed Pryor and sophomore Dylan Comer to score.

Paiz and Riley McCullar were driven in with a single by Tollestrup, trimming the deficit to three at 13-10.

In the top of the seventh, Fernley mounted another challenge — Cumming leading off with a single to right field.

With one out, runners were placed on the corners with a base knock from Pryor — Cumming scoring on a single to right by Yi.

But, the Spartans made a huge play — Lopez snagging a line drive on the mound and doubling off the runner with a throw to Zubiria at second base to end the game with the potential winning run at the plate.

Spring Creek hung on for a 13-11 victory.

Hutchison hit 2-for-3 with a triple, a team-high four RBI and three runs — one coming on his triple with an error.

Lopez batted 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored once.

Zubiria was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs, and Marrott went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Culp finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run — Harp closing 1-for-3 and scoring twice.

Smith hit 1-for-5, scored two runs and drove in another.

Hampton rounded out the knocks for the Spartans with a 1-for-5 day at the dish, an RBI and a run.

On the mound, Hunter Peterson earned the win — allowing 10 runs (only three earned) on seven hits with five walks and four strikeouts over 5-2/3 innings.

In relief, Lopez nailed down the save and gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a free pass across 1-1/3.

FERNLEY — 300 106 1 — (11)(10)3

SPRING CREEK — 034 060 X — (13)(10)5

Game Two

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Spartans trailed until the final AB.

Fernley built a 5-0 lead with two runs in the second and three in third, Spring Creek struggling to mount hits against Cumming — who led off the top of the second with a triple and scored on a double to right by Yi.

Fernley went up 2-0 on an error at second base, allowing Comer to cross as a courtesy runner.

In the top of the third, an error at second on a bunt gave Riley McCullar and a run.

The Vaqueros gained a two-RBI single to right by Chappell — driving in Tollestrup and freshman Joseph Machado — opening a five-run cushion but capping Fernley’s scoring.

Offensively, Spring Creek’s first run came in the bottom of the fourth — Smith hitting a one-out single, advancing to second with an error at short on a grounder by Culp and scoring on a base knock to center from Harp.

In the home half of the fifth, Jones led off with a single to third.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval drew a walk, and the bases were loaded with a free pass to Smith.

Jones scored on a wild pitch — trimming the gap to three at 5-2 — but the Spartans stranded two with a popup to short.

Spring Creek began the seventh with some fortuitous bounces, Sandoval and Lopez both reaching base on leadoff dropped-third strikeouts — Cumming hitting his pitch limit and leaving the game with 14 Ks and two walks with one-earned run on four hits through six frames.

After a strikeout put one away, Smith singled to right field — driving in Sandoval.

An error at third base on a groundball by Culp allowed Lopez to score — cutting the deficit to one at 5-4 — and Harp was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Hutchison made Fernley pay for the decision, drilling a first-pitch double to right field — scoring Smith and Culp for the game-tying and winning runs.

The Spartans overcame a 5-0 deficit and finished the game on a 6-0 streak for a 6-5 victory.

Smith hit 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in one — Harp batting 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Jones finished 1-for-3 and scored a run, and Hutchison’s lone hit — 1-for-4 — was the game-winning two-RBI double.

Without knocks, Sandoval, Lopez and Culp each scored a run — Culp’s serving as the winner.

On the mound, Culp pitched a great game — allowing just one-earned run (five total) on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks across a complete-seven frames.

FERNLEY — 023 000 0 — 556

SPRING CREEK — 000 110 4 — 664

Game Three

In the series finale, Spring Creek built a 2-1 lead after the first inning and pushed the margin to 4-2 with a 3-1 advantage in the third.

The Spartans seized control with a four-run fourth and only allowed a run apiece in the sixth and seventh frames, closing the series sweep with another double play — Marrott catching a line drive and throwing to Lopez at second for the final out.

Smith hit 2-for-3 with a double, scored two runs and drove in one.

Culp was 1-for-2 with a team-high three RBI, and Hampton went 1-for-2 and scored run.

Zubiria finished 1-for-3 with a triple and scored once.

Without hits, Sandoval scored two times — Lopez and Jones crossing once apiece.

In the circle, Jones earned the win and allowed three runs on four hits with seven Ks and five walks over 5-2/3 innings.

From the pen, Hutchison closed senior day with the save — giving up one run on three hits with a punchout in an inning and a third of relief.

FERNLEY — 101 001 1 — 473

SPRING CREEK — 202 400 X — 852

Up Next

The Spartans (17-6 overall, 11-1 in league) can lock up a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament with one victory in their final-three games, opening a three-game road set at 3 p.m. Friday and closing with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, in Fallon.