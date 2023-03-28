SPARKS — With a clean weekend, the Spring Creek baseball team moved their season record to better than .500.

On Friday, the Spartans run-ruled Wooster by a final score of 18-3 in five innings.

Spring Creek closed the road trip with a 6-1 victory Saturday, in Sparks.

Versus Wooster

Against the Colts, the Spartans took a solid step forward with four runs in the top of the first inning and added three more in the second.

Wooster plated its only three runs in the bottom of the second, but Spring Creek continued to score with regularity — closing the game on an 11-0 streak.

The Spartans crossed four runs in both the third and fourth frames and slammed the door with three runs in the top of the fifth and a clean defensive effort in the home half, blowing out the Colts by 15 runs in an 18-3 victory.

Senior Riley Smith had a day; going 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.

Senior David Hutchison hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of extra-base knocks — legging out a double and a triple — driving in a team-high five runs and scoring three times.

Sophomore Chase Marrott batted 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval was 1-for-1, and senior Ayden Harp finished 1-for-2 with two RBI and scored once.

Junior Slayde Jones went 1-for-with an RBI double, junior PJ Zubiria hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and junior Logan Lopez closed 1-for-4 with three runs scored.

Junior Caleb Culp finished 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run.

Without a hit, junior Matt Loyd scored three times and Dylan Engebretson crossed once.

On the mound, junior Hunter Peterson allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks across five frames for a complete-game win.

SPRING CREEK — 434 43 — (18)(15)2

WOOSTER — 030 00 — 37?

Versus Sparks

The sledding was tougher for the Spartans on Saturday.

Facing the Railroaders, neither team scored a run through three innings.

But, Spring Creek broke the stalemate with three runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth — taking a 4-0 lead.

In the sixth, the Spartans crossed two runs — going up 6-0 — Sparks notching its lone run of the contest in the home half of the sixth.

The seventh played out scoreless for both squads, Spring Creek completing its clean weekend with a 6-1 win.

Smith continued his stellar performance at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

Harp hit 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Zubiria finished 1-for-3 with a two-run triple and a run, Jones closing 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

Culp capped the hits with a 1-for-4 day at the plate, legging out a double and scoring a run.

Without hits, Marrott and Hutchison each drove in a run — Sandoval scoring one time.

The Spartans combined for a near no-hitter, Culp picking up the win — allowing one run on one hit with eight Ks against four walks over 5-2/3 innings — Lopez earning the save with no hits and three punchouts versus no free passes in 1-1/3 frames of relief.

SPRING CREEK — 000 312 0 — 682

SPARKS — 000 001 0 — 114

Up Next

The Spartans (6-5 overall, 5-1 against 3A West) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, facing the Dust Devils in a three-game slate — playing at 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.