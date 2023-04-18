SPRING CREEK — The series between the Spring Creek and Elko baseball teams ultimately boiled down to a comeback for the Spartans miscues by the Indians in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Spring Creek rallied with two outs — posting a pair of singles, drawing a walk, wearing a pitch and walking off on an error for a 9-8 victory and the series win.

In the finale, the Indians erased a 6-3 deficit and closed the contest on a 5-1 streak for an 8-7 win — Elko’s only victory of the three-game set.

Game One of DH

Elko opened a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, senior Cai Alvarado drawing a one-out walk and scoring on a two-out single by senior Craig Slater — who crossed on a triple to right field by senior Alex Luna.

The Indians went up 5-0 with a three-run second.

Freshman Javi Robles reached on a leadoff error at third, and senior Alex Salaz followed with a bunt — runners advancing to second and third on the throw.

Robles scored on a bunt by freshman Coy Jones, putting runners on the corners.

Jones was gunned down while trying to steal second, but Salaz scored on a double swipe and junior Derrick Jacobo was hit by a pitch.

Runners were once again placed at the corners with a single by Alvarado to right field, and junior Fernando Acosta drove in Jacobo with a fly ball to right field.

The Spartans ended their scoring drought in the home half of the third.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval led off with a walk, junior Logan Lopez reached on an error at shortstop and senior Trevor Hampton earned a free pass.

With the paths punched, Sandoval scored on a wild pitch.

Lopez came around with an error in right field on a fly ball from senior Ayden Harp, and Hampton crossed on a fielder’s choice on a grounder by senior David Hutchison.

But, the Indians turned their two-run lead into a 7-3 advantage with a pair of scores in the top of the fourth.

Alvarado led off with a walk and stole second, scoring on a line drive to right by Luna with two outs.

Sophomore Toren Duke followed with a single to right, and Luna rolled in on a double to left by Robles.

But, the Spartans knifed the four-run gap to one with three runs in the home half.

Sandoval worked a leadoff walk, Lopez was hit by a pitch and the runners advanced with a 4-3 groundout.

Sandoval scored on a passed ball, senior Riley Smith drew a free pass and an error at second base allowed Lopez to score.

Smith crossed on a single to left by Harp, making the score 7-6.

Elko scored its final run in the top of the fifth.

Alvarado reached on a two-out error at third base and crossed on a line drive up the middle by Acosta.

Neither team scored in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Indians retired the first two batters with a groundout to third and a strikeout by senior Peyton Aranguena.

But, the Spartans stayed alive with a single by Lopez to center field.

Hampton drew a walk, and Smith thumped a double through the left side — the play not made at short on a backhand stab — driving in Lopez and scoring Hampton as the throw from left field wound up in the dead area in Spring Creek’s dugout.

With the score tied 8-8, junior Caleb Culp was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans staved off the final out fifth-consecutive at-bat, Harp reaching and Smith scoring on an error at third base for the walk-off win.

Spring Creek came from behind and claimed the series with an improbable 9-8 victory.

The Spartans tallied five hits but benefitted from five Elko errors and 13 walks.

Lopez went 2-for-3 and scored a team-high three times, and Harp hit 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Smith finished 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Without knocks, Hampton scored twice and drove in a run and Sandoval crossed twice — Hutchison and Culp posting an RBI each.

On the mound, Culp got the win — allowing eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits with two strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Elko lost the game, despite mounting 14 hits as a team.

Alvarado finished 2-for-3 with a double and team-best three runs.

Luna finished 2-for-3 w2ith a triple, two RBI and a run — Robles going 2-for-3 and driving in one run while scoring another.

Jones hit 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Salaz batted 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Acosta finished 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Slater was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Duke also went 1-for-4 at the plate.

On the bump, Aranguena took the loss — allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with three Ks and three walks over 2-1/3 innings.

In his start, Duke was awarded a no-decision — giving up six runs (three earned) on one hit with 10 walks and six strikeouts across 4-1/3.

ELKO — 230 210 0 — 8(14)5

SPRING CREEK — 003 300 3 — 954

Game Two of DH

In the second game of the twin bill, roles reversed somewhat — Spring Creek allowing four runs in the top of the sixth inning after building a 6-3 lead.

Elko salvaged a win in the series with a 5-1 burst down the stretch for an 8-7 victory.

The Spartans led 1-0 after the first, Lopez ripping a leadoff double and scoring on an error at third on a grounded by Smith.

The Indians answered with a two-run second.

Luna drew a one-out walk, Duke reached on an error at third and Salaz loaded the bases with a single up the middle.

Junior courtesy runner Jazyri Sotelo and Duke crossed on a two-run single by Aranguena to right field.

But, Spring Creek also put two on the board in the home half of the second.

Junior Slayde Jones led off with a base knock to center, Sandoval reached with an error in center and Lopez packed the paths with a walk.

Hampton was hit by a pitch and drove in Jones, and Sandoval scored on a passed ball with two outs and gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead.

Elko tied the game with a run in the top of the third, Acosta leading off with a double to center and scoring on an RBI groundout by Luna.

In the bottom half, the Spartans plated two runs.

Junior PJ Zubiria and Jones led off with walks— each taking a base on a passed ball — and Sandoval drove in Zubiria with a groundout to second.

Jones tagged up and strolled in with a sacrifice fly to right by Lopez.

Spring Creek’s lead grew to 6-3 with a two-out run in the home half of the fourth.

Culp reached on a fielder’s choice and was driven in with a ripped double to the gap in right-center by Hutchison.

Elko chipped away with a run in the top of the fifth; Alvarado reaching with an error at short and rolled all the way around the bases as the Spartans threw the ball all over the field.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Indians took the lead.

Salaz lined a single to left field with one away, and Aranguena drew a walk.

Junior Gabe Correa reached on a fielder’s choice, and Robles saw four straight pitches out of the zone — loading the bases.

After another ball, Alvarado torched a 1-0 pitch for a three-run double to the gap in left-center and opened a 7-6 advantage.

Acosta reached with an error at third, allowing Alvarado to dart down the line for an 8-6 lead.

Spring Creek threatened in the bottom of the sixth.

Hampton led off with a double to center field, advanced to third on an error and scored on a sac fly from Culp for the second out — the Spartans trailing by one.

Harp doubled to left field, but Correa made a big strikeout on a breaking ball — the dropped-third strike ending in an out at first.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Chase Marrott was hit by a pitch with one out.

But Elko did not fold like in the early game, Correa fanning a batter for the second out and Duke ending the game with a fielder’s choice at second base on a flip from Slater at short.

The Indians came from behind and notched one win in the series with an 8-7 victory in the finale.

Aranguena hit 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Salaz batted 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Acosta was 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

Alvarado finished 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs — Duke going 1-for-4 and scoring once.

Without hits, Luna drove in a run — Jacobo and Correa crossing once each.

On the mound, Correa earned the win in relief — allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over two innings.

In the start, Luna was granted a no-decision — giving up six runs but just one earned on four hits with six walks and four Ks in five frames.

Jones led Spring Creek with two hits (2-for-2) and scored two runs, Harp going -for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Lopez and Hampton were each 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Hutchison finished 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

Sandoval hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Smith rounded out the knocks for the Spartans at 1-for-4.

Without hits, Culp posted an RBI and a run — Zubiria crossing once.

On the hill, Jones took the loss — allowing eight runs (five earned) on seven hits with five walks and one strikeout over 5-2/3 frames.

In relief, Lopez gave up just one hit and struck out one across and an inning and a third.

ELKO — 021 014 0 — 874

SPRING CREEK — 122 101 0 — 785

Up Next

The Spartans (11-6 overall, 5-1 in league) will face Lowry at 3 p.m. Thursday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

The Indians (12-4-1 overall, 4-2 in league) will host Fallon at 3 p.m. Thursday and a twin bill at 11 a.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.