Indians take 2 from Fernley

In the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, the No. 3 Indians will play No. 6 Truckee at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, at Wooster High Scho…

Indians cruise in sweep of Dayton

ELKO — In its final home games of the season, the Elko baseball team cruised in doubleheader victories — sweeping the Dayton Dust Devils — rol…

WATCH NOW: Acosta walks off Elko

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, junior Fernando Acosta hit a base knock to left field — driving in junior Cael Sellers for the wal…

Indians sweep Buckaroos

The Indians improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Lowry by final scores of 12-1 and 17-2.

Indians dominate Bucks

At home, the Indians dominated the Buckaroos on Thursday — winning by the mercy rule with the finale score at 13-2 through five innings.

