RENO — In the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, the Elko baseball team found a much more competitive contest than its first meeting with Truckee.

On March 17, the Indians rolled the Wolverines by a final score of 11-4.

On Thursday, No. 6 Truckee outlasted No. 3 Elko 6-5 in a nine-inning battle.

The Wolverines found success early; plating four runs in the top of the first inning with two outs.

Sophomore Colby Jitloff began the rally with a single, and senior Matt Tanner followed with a base knock on the next at-bat.

The bases were loaded with a walk to senior Damon Bacon.

Senior Ethan Ariza smacked a bases-clearing double down the left-field line, and he scored on an RBI single to left by sophomore Calvin Curtis — opening a 4-0 lead.

Truckee juiced the bases once again, but Elko escaped the threat of further damage with a popup in foul ground near first to junior Peyton Aranguena.

In the home half of the first, the Indians cut the deficit to two — also cooking up some two-out magic.

Junior Fernando Acosta led off with a walk, to second on a balk and advanced to third on a groundout by junior Preston Chamberlin.

With two away, senior Craig Slater drove in Acosta with a base knock to left field.

Senior Alex Luna kept the string alive with a single up the middle, and Slater crossed on an RBI base knock to left by sophomore Toren Duke.

Elko tied the game with a two-run home half in the second.

Sophomore Derrick Jacobo singled in the infield as he beat out a throw from shortstop, took second base on a balk and stole third.

Acosta was hit by a pitch, and Jacobo darted down the line on a double steal — taking home as Acosta swiped second.

With two outs, the Indians locked the tally at 4-4 on an error at first base on a grounder by Chamberlin.

Elko had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the third, senior Alex Salaz singling to left field — freshman courtesy runner Coy Jones stealing second base.

Runners were placed on the corners with a bunt single by junior Cael Sellers, who stole second base.

But, two were left on with a looking strikeout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Salaz and Sellers each worked two-out walks — Jones stealing third and Sellers swiping seconds.

However, they were once again left on base — a swinging K ending the inning.

Elko retired Truckee in order in the top of the seventh, Salaz nearly going seven innings — recording two outs — and Duke forcing a flyout to end the frame.

But, the Indians also fell in order in the home half — the game advancing to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Bacon led off and reached with an error at second base — senior Aidan Arata put in to run.

On a flyout to right field, Arata was sent to third as a throw to line off Arata wound up in the Truckee dugout.

Arata gave the Wolverines their first lead since the bottom of the second, scoring on a passed ball.

Duke limited the damage, forcing a fly ball to Jacobo in center and striking out the last batter.

In the bottom half, Elko evened the tally once again.

Junior Gabe Correa led off with a base knock to center field.

Freshman pinch runner Armando Acosta stole second base, went to third on a sac bunt by Sellers and scored on a pinch-hit groundout to short by freshman Javi Robles.

With score knotted at 5-5, the game went to the ninth — which proved to be the deciding frame.

Sophomore Logan Arata led off with a walk, advanced to second on a pickoff attempt that wound up in foul ground and went to third on a sac fly from senior Dylan Sumner.

With two outs, Arata dashed down the line on a passed ball — giving the Wolverines a one-run lead.

In the home half, the Indians fell one-two-three with a fly ball to center, a strikeout and a fly ball to center field.

Correa went 1-for-1 at the plate, Salaz and Sellers each finished 1-for-2 and Fernando Acosta was 1-for-3 and scored two runs.

Jacobo hit 1-for-4, scored a run, drove in another and ran down a number of fly balls in center.

Duke batted 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Luna closed 1-for-4 as well.

Slater finished 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run — Chamberlin (1-for-5) rounding out the knocks for the Indians.

On the mound, Salaz allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks over 6-2/3 innings in his start.

In relief, Duke gave up two-unearned runs on one hit with two Ks and one free pass across 2-1/3.

TRUCKEE — 400 000 011 — 672

ELKO — 220 000 010 — 593

Game Two

The No. 3 Indians were slated to face No. 1 South Tahoe in an elimination contest at 11:15 a.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno, the Vikings falling 4-1 in their first game against No.4 Fallon.