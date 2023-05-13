RENO — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, the No. 3 Elko baseball went 0-2 — both ballgames separated by a grand total of two runs.

Following Thursday’s 6-5 loss to Truckee in nine innings, the Indians took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh Friday against South Tahoe — who scored four runs in the final frame.

The Vikings crossed three runs on walks with the bases crammed and walked off with a sacrifice fly, eliminating Elko in a 7-6 heartbreaker.

The Indians started the game well, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Junior Fernando Acosta led off with a walk and scored on the next at-bat, senior Cai Alvarado hammering a triple to the gap in left-center field.

On the third AB, Alvarado rolled home on an RBI single by junior Preston Chamberlin.

But, the Vikings came back with a two-run effort in the home half on one mighty swing.

Senior Joel Gomez walked in the leadoff spot, and senior Christopher Haven obliterated a two-run bomb over the fence in right field — tying the tally 2-2.

In the top of the fourth, Elko went back to the front.

With two away, freshman Javi Robles worked a walk, took second base on a passed ball and went to third on a wild pitch.

Another pitch got to the backstop, and he rolled down the line and out the Indians on top 3-2.

The bases were loaded as junior Derrick Jacobo, Acosta and Alvarado all earned free passes.

But, Elko missed an opportunity to make things hurt — grounding out to second base.

In the home half, South Tahoe threatened — senior Vinnie Abbandondolo wearing a pitch with one out and junior Haden Stephen hitting a single.

Elko stiffened and gained a big strikeout from senior Alex Luna, and Chamberlin laid out and hauled in a line drive to right that would have scored both baserunners to end the inning.

The Indians had another solid frame in the top of the fifth, plating one run.

Senior Craig Slater singled in the air on a ball down the right-field line, and Luna landed a base knock in center.

Sophomore Toren Duke ripped a single up the middle, and Slater came from second and scored.

But, the Indians ran into an out at third base — ending the half with a strikeout and a fly out.

After a one-out single by senior Nico Wagner, Elko made a big play and a caught a break.

Junior Jonathan Bender hit a ball on the ground up the gut, but the ball rolled over the mound and jumped in the air — not too much, not too little — seemingly hunting Duke’s glove for a 6-1 double play with a throw to junior Peyton Aranguena at first base.

In the top of the sixth, the Indians worked some magic with two outs.

Alvarado started the rally with a walk, Chamberlin doubled to left field — Alvarado sliding to the plate on a wild pitch.

The Indians capped their scoring with an error at short on a groundball by Slater, allowing Chamberlin to cross for a 6-2 lead.

Elko left runners at first and second and a walk to Luna, closing the frame with a strikeout.

South Tahoe loaded the bases in the home half.

Senior Garrett Friederici walked with one out, Abbandondolo singled to center and Stephen poked a line drive up the middle.

On a fly out to Jacobo, Friederici tagged up and scored on the sacrifice.

Facing a full count, Luna ended the inning with a big strikeout.

In the top of the seventh, junior Cael Sellers led off with a half-swing — almost a drag bunt — and reached as the pitcher slipped and went down and stole second and third.

Following a two strikeouts — both looking — Acosta was hit by a pitch and swiped second base.

But, the Indians went ended the top half with their third backward K of the inning — leaving two runners on base.

As it turned out, Elko needed the runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Haven led off with a walk and Wagner singled with a ball on the ground up the middle — Luna running out of pitches and leaving the game with a 6-3 lead.

Duke went to the mound, and Bender loaded the bases as he reached on a dribbler toward third base — beating the throw to first.

A walk to senior Caden Matthews trotted in Haven, but Duke came back with a punchout.

Abbandondolo won a full count and drew a free pass, driving in Wagner — making the score 6-5.

On the next AB, Stephen saw four in a row out of the zone — scoring Bender and tying the game.

Oh the next AB, the Vikings ended Elko’s season — senior JR Elizande lifting a fly ball to center field.

The sacrifice fly drove in Matthews for the game-winning run.

The No. 3 Indians played the No. 1 Vikings tough but didn’t finish the job and were eliminated with a 7-6 loss.

Chamberlin hit 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Alvarado was 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and scored two runs, and Luna also went 1-for-3.

Slater finished 1-for-4 and scored a run, and Duke closed 1-for-4 and drove in one — Sellers also closing 1-for-4.

Without hits, Acosta and Robles each crossed once.

In relief, Duke took the loss — allowing two runs on one hit with three walks and a punchout in 2/3 of an inning.

In his start, Luna pitched well after giving up the two-run homer in the first inning — giving up five runs on seven hits with five Ks and three passes over six frames.

ELKO — 200 112 0 — 680

SOUTH TAHOE — 200 001 4 — 781