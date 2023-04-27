ELK0 — The Elko baseball team stuck together and kept fighting on Tuesday.

In a back-and-forth battle with North Valleys — a makeup for what was originally slated for March 10, in Battle Mountain — the Indians overcame a five-run deficit and pulled out an 11-10 victory.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, junior Fernando Acosta hit a base knock to left field — driving in junior Cael Sellers for the walk-off winner — handing the Panthers just their second loss of the season.

North Valleys went up 2-0 in the top of the first, senior Teagan Reilley scoring seniors Landon Wilkins and Daniel Pina with a single up the middle.

Elko tied the game in the home half, senior Cai Alvarado poking a single to left and junior Preston Chamberlin drawing a walk — each crossing in a one-out base knock to center by senior Alex Luna.

In the bottom of the second, the Indians grabbed a 3-2 advantage — junior Derrick Jacobo working a four-pitch walk with two gone.

Jacobo stole second and third and darted down the line on a passed ball.

But, the Panthers continued the ebb-and-flow with a two-run third.

Sophomore Caden Birch scored on a passed ball, and Reilley was driven home on a sacrifice fly to center by sophomore Zach Clarke for a 4-3 lead.

North Valleys jumped to a double-up advantage with a two-run crank to left by Birch in the top of the fourth, scoring Pina and himself.

Elko rallied with a two away in the home half, Sellers hitting a single to left field — following with a steal of second, taking third on a passed ball and scoring with an error by the catcher.

However, the Panthers plated three runs in the top of the fifth — pushing their margin to five at 9-4.

Junior Jacob Bacerra scored on a one-out error at third base on a grounder by Wilkins, and Pina crossed on bases-loaded walk to senior Lane Cox with two outs.

On a passed ball, Birch rolled home and capped the three-run frame.

But, the Indians got two runs back in the home half of the fifth — Acosta leading off with a triple to center.

Alvarado earned a free pass, and Acosta scored on a sac fly by Chamberlin to deep center field.

Luna drilled a double on a fly ball to left and drove in Alvarado, but Elko left runners at second and third with a popup to third and a fly out to deep center — trailing by three with the score at 9-6.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians took their first lead since 3-2 with four runs.

Jacobo was hit by a pitch with one out, advanced to second on a balk and an error in right field on a fly ball by Acosta placed runners on a second third.

The bases were punched with a walk to Alvarado, and a free pass to Chamberlin sent in Jacobo.

Acosta scored on a passed ball, and the game was tied with a groundout RBI by senior Craig Slater — driving in Alvarado.

With two outs, Luna gave Elko a 10-9 lead on a base knock right field that scored Chamberlin.

But, North Valleys drew even with a run in the top of the seventh — Birch crossing on a sac fly from Clarke to right with a diving catch by Chamberlin.

In the home half, Sellers worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sac bunt by junior Peyton Aranguena.

The next batter struck out, placing the Indians against their final out — one that would never come.

Facing an 0-2 count, Acosta fouled off a pitch then nailed a grounded to left — Sellers rolling around third and sliding into the plate for the walk-off winner.

Elko battled back from five down and claimed an 11-10 victory, finishing with a 5-1 record in crossover contests against the 3A North-West.

For the Indians, Luna hit 3-for-4 with a double and a team-high four RBI.

Acosta batted 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in the winning run and scored twice.

Alvarado finished 2-for-2 — drawing two walks — and scored a roster-best three runs.

Sellers closed 1-for-3 and scored two times, including the winner.

Without hits, Chamberlin posted two RBI and crossed twice — Jacobo scoring two runs and Slater driving in one.

On the mound, senior Alex Salaz went two innings in his start — allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks.

In relief, junior Gabe Correa gave up two runs on four hits with one strikeout and a free pass over an inning and a third.

Aranguena allowed three runs — one earned — on two hits with three walks across one frame.

Acosta — paired with his contributions at the plate — pitched well for the Indians, posting a scoreless effort over 1-1/3 with two Ks and one walk.

In the seventh, Luna gave up one run on two hits.

NORTH VALLEYS — 202 230 1 — (10)(12)3

ELKO — 210 124 1 — (11)84