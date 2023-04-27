Related to this story

Elko beats Reed, clubs Hug

Elko beats Reed, clubs Hug

The Indians (11-2-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will resume 3A North-East action against the Spartans 9-5 overall, 3-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Thursd…

Indians sweep Buckaroos

Indians sweep Buckaroos

The Indians improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Lowry by final scores of 12-1 and 17-2.

Indians dominate Bucks

Indians dominate Bucks

At home, the Indians dominated the Buckaroos on Thursday — winning by the mercy rule with the finale score at 13-2 through five innings.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fernando Acosta single scores Cael Sellers, gives Elko baseball team 11-10 walk-off win over North Valleys