WELLS — The Wells baseball team has hit the ground running in 2023.

Through 10 games, the Leopards have lost just one time — starting the season with a 9-1 record and a 4-0 mark against 1A North opponents.

At a preseason tournament, Wells went undefeated and was never tested winning four games and never playing a game within seven runs.

On March 3, The Leopards opened the year with a 14-3 victory over Laughlin, following with a 16-1 blowout win against Mountain View Christian.

Wells then defeated Ash Fork (Arizona) by a tally of 20-5 on March 4, capping the weekend with a 7-0 victory against Round Mountain.

Against a non-varsity opponent, on March 11, the Leopards won the first half of a doubleheader by a slim margin of 10-7 but dropped the second game of the twin bill by two runs in an 11-9 loss.

League Openers

On March 18, Wells swept Mineral County in a pair of lopsided victories — following with another sweep of Virginia City on March 25 by blowout margins.

Versus Mineral County

Game One

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Leopards rolled to a 16-0 win in five innings.

Wells scored four runs in each of the first-three innings, added a run in the fourth and tacked one three more in the fifth.

Senior Will Peterson hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, a team-high four RBI and scored twice.

Senior Isaiah Binghurst batted 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored two of his own.

Senior Josh Speir went 2-for-3, scored a team-best four runs and drove in two.

Senior Ryder Hitt finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Cesar Berumen closed 1-for-3 with two runs and RBI, senior Tanner Hall was 1-for-3 with three runs and junior Frankie Vallejo went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Freshman Luis Garcia rounded out Wells’ hits, finishing 1-for-3.

Without a hit, freshman Tristen Zimmerman scored two runs.

On the mound, Speir spun a gem — allowing one hit and striking out six in a five-inning, complete-game shutout win.

Game Two

In the second game of the twin bill, Wells cruised to a 14-2 victory in five frames.

The Leopards and the Serpents each posted one run in the second inning, but Wells broke out with an eight-run burst in the top of the third — Mineral County scoring its final run in the home half.

Wells tallied a run in the fourth and added four runs in the fifth.

Peterson went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a team-best four RBI and two runs.

Speir finished 1-for-1 and scored a team-high four times, freshman Gage Uhlig also going 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Binghurst batted 1-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Berumen hitting 1-for-2 and driving in two runs while scoring twice.

Freshman Teagan Calton finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

With no knocks, Hitt and junior Sam Peterson each drove in a run and scored once — Hall posting one run.

On the bump, Berumen went the distance in the win — giving up two runs on five hits with eight Ks against just one walk.

Versus Virginia City

Game One

Playing on the road, in Carson City, the Leopards blew out the Muckers 18-1 in four innings in the first game of the doubleheader.

Wells tore off four runs in the first inning, three in the second, upped its production to five scores in the third and punctuated the game with a six-run fourth — allowing just one run in the bottom of the third.

Will Peterson batted 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a team-high five runs and scored one.

Senior Victor Jauregui hit 2-for-2, scored three times and drove in a run — Berumen going 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Speir finished 1-for-3 but tied Peterson for the team high with five RBI and matched the team lead with three runs.

Garcia rounded out the hits, closing 1-for-3 and scoring twice.

Without hits, Hall scored three times and drove in two runs — Binghurst scoring one run and driving another.

Vallejo scored two runs, and Hitt added an RBI.

Wells stole 14 bases; Berumen, Jauregui, Will Peterson and Vallejo swiping three bags apiece — Garcia and Speir taking one each.

Berumen picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits with eight Ks against three walks over four frames for the complete game.

Game Two

In the second half of the doubleheader, Wells blanked Virginia City 14-0 in five innings.

The Leopards scored their first run in the top of the second, added two runs in the third, erupted for 10 in the fourth and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.

Incredibly, Wells tallied 14 runs on just four hits — drawing 12 walks.

Speir went 1-for-1 with two runs and RBI, Uhlig was 1-for-1 with an RBI and freshman Adam Eggleston hit 1-for-1 with a run scored.

Hall finished 1-for-2 with a team-high three RBI and a run.

Without hits, Jauregui scored three times and drove in a run — Binghurst finishing with two runs and an RBI.

Both Berumen and Hitt scored a run and drove in another, Garcia crossed twice, Uhlig notched an RBI and Will Peterson scored once.

The Leopards once again ran at will, stealing 10 bases — Speir, Jauregui and Garcia taking two bags apiece.

Uhlig, Vallejo, Hitt and Eggleston stole one base each.

On the mound, Speir was electric — tossing a two-hitter with 13 punchouts and no walks across five frames for the complete-game shutout.

Up Next

The Leopards (9-1 overall, 4-0 in league) will resume 1A North action with a doubleheader in their home openers versus Oasis Academy at 2 p.m. April 7, in Wells.