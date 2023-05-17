SMITH — After a first-round loss in the 1A North regional baseball tournament, No. 2 Wells fought its way back.

The Leopards — who fell 9-7 to No. 3 Sierra Lutheran — rebounded with a 12-2 victory over No. 4 Pyramid Lake in their second game on Friday.

Saturday morning, Wells got its revenge — outlasting the Falcons 9-6 in the game for all the marble — advancing to the regional final and booking a position in the 1A state tournament.

In the title game, the Leopards were dismantled 13-3 by regional champ Smith Valley.

Versus Sierra Lutheran — Game One

On Friday morning, the Leopards got off to a good start — leading 3-0 through three innings.

But, Sierra Lutheran essentially won the game with a seven-run burst in the top half of the fourth.

Wells pulled to within two with a two-run bottom half of the fifth.

The deficit remained throughout, as each team plated one run in both the sixth and seventh frames.

The Falcons placed Wells on the brink of elimination with a 9-7 victory.

For the Leopards, senior Tanner Hall hit 2-for-2, scored a team-high four runs and drove in another.

Senior Ryder Hitt batted 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, senior Isaiah Bringhurst went 1-for-3 with a double and a run and sophomore Cesar Berumen was 1-for-4 and scored once.

Without hits, senior Josh Speir drove in two runs — senior Victor Jauregui scoring one.

On the mound, Berumen took the loss and allowed six runs — just two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over 3-1/3 innings.

In relief, Speir gave up two-unearned runs on four hits with three Ks and no free passes across 2-2/3.

In one frame, freshman Luis Garcia struck out two and walked none — allowing an unearned run and one hit.

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 000 701 1 — 980

WELLS — 201 021 1 — 755

Versus Pyramid Lake

Against the Lakers, the Leopards rebounded with little to no trouble in an elimination ballgame on Friday — cruising to a 12-2 victory in five innings by the run rule and ending Pyramid Lake’s season.

Wells led throughout, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and four in the second.

After a scoreless third, the Lakers plated their first run in the top of the fourth — Wells going up 10-1 with a four-run fourth.

Pyramid Lake mounted one run in the top of the fifth, but Wells walked off early with a two-run bottom — each coming on errors — the Leopards staying alive with a 12-2 victory.

Hitt went 1-for-2 with a double, drove in two runs and scored one of his own — Speir also hitting 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run.

Bringhurst was 1-for-3, scored a team-high three runs and drove in one — Berumen going 1-for-3 with three runs and an RBI as well.

Garcia finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and crossed once.

Without hits, Jauregui scored two times and Hall added one run.

On the hill, Garcia earned the complete-game win and allowed two runs — only one earned — on five hits with seven punchouts and two free passes over five innings.

PYRAMID LAKE — 000 11 — 25(10)

WELLS — 240 42 — (12)51

Versus Sierra Lutheran — Game Two

Facing the Falcons for the second time, Wells claimed the meeting that mattered on Saturday morning — posting its second straight elimination victory — hanging on late for a 9-6 win, a trip to state and a spot in the regional final.

The Leopards led 2-1 after the first inning, went up 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the third and took control with a three-run fourth for a -1 advantage.

But, Sierra Lutheran issued a challenge with three runs in the top of the fifth — Wells answering with a three-run home half.

Going to the sixth, the Leopards were on top 9-4.

The Falcons trimmed the gap to fourth with a run in the top of the sixth and cut the margin to three with another in the seventh, but Sierra Lutheran was unable to climb all the way back — falling three runs shy of forcing extra innings.

Wells advanced to the 1A North championship and punched their state ticket with a 9-6 victory.

Berumen batted 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, and freshman Gage Uhlig hit 3-for-4 as well.

Hall went 1-for-1, scored two runs and drove in another.

Speir was 1-for-3 with a double, a team-high four RBI and scored once — Hitt going 1-for-3 and driving two runs while scoring once.

Junior Sam Peterson closed out the hits with a 1-for-3 effort at the dish.

Without knocks, Bringhurst crossed twice — freshman Tristen Zimmerman rolling home once.

Speir earned the win, allowing five runs — three earned — on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five frames in his start.

From the pen, Berumen picked up the save and gave up one run on two hits with four Ks and zero free passes through two innings.

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 100 031 1 — 6(11)1

WELLS — 201 330 0 — 9(10)2

Versus Smith Valley

On Saturday afternoon, the Leopards lost by the mercy rule in the championship with the score at 13-3 after five innings against Smith Valley.

The game was competitive through three frames, the Bulldogs leading 2-1.

Wells took a 3-2 lead with a two-run home half of the fourth, but Smith Valley erupted in the bottom half with nine runs — walking off with two more in the fifth — the Bulldogs closing the contest on an 11-0 burst.

Garcia hit 2-for-2 and scored a run, and Jauregui was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Berumen finished 1-for-2 with a run, and Bringhurst closed 1-for-3 and drove in one.

Without a hit, Uhlig crossed one time.

Bringhurst was handed the loss after allowing six runs — five earned — on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 3-2/3 innings.

Without record an out, Uhlig gave up five unearned runs on three hits with a free pass.

In a third of an inning, junior Frankie Vallejo allowed two runs — one earned — on no hits with two free passes and one punchout.

Hall struck out one in a scoreless, hitless 1/3.

WELLS — 100 20 — 352

SMITH VALLEY — 110 92 — (13)80

Up Next

North No. 2 Wells (22-13 overall, 14-4 versus league) will take on South No. 1 Indian Springs (18-4 overall, 11-0 versus league) in the first round of the Division 1A Nevada State Baseball Championships at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas.