WELLS — In its first home games against Division 1A North opponents, the Wells baseball went 3-1.

On April 7, the Leopards split their contests against Oasis Academy — beating the Bighorns in the first matchup by a score of 12-9 but dropping the second by a wide margin to the mercy rule with the score at 18-2 in four innings.

On March 8, Wells capped the stand with a pair of 15-run victories over Excel Christian — launching by the Warriors by scores of 17-2 in each ballgame.

Versus Oasis Academy

Game One

The action against the Bighorns was back and forth throughout the contest.

Wells took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first, and the Leopards led 2-1 after each team mounting one run in the second.

Following a scoreless third, the game was essentially decided in the fourth — Oasis Academy scoring one run in the top of the fourth but Wells erupting for a seven-run frame in the bottom half.

Trailing 9-2, the Bighorns made things interesting with a 4-1 advantage in the fifth — trimming the deficit to 10-6.

But, Wells extended its lead to five with a 2-1 stretch in the sixth.

Oasis Academy plated two runs in the top of the seventh but fell three runs short of forcing extra innings, the Leopards winning 12-9.

At the plate, sophomore Cesar Berumen had a ballgame — going a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs.

Senior Josh Speir hit 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBI and scored once, freshman Luis Garcia also going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs while scoring one.

Senior Will Peterson batted 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Senior Ryder Hitt went 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and junior Frankie Vallejo finished 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Without hits, senior Tanner Hall scored twice and drove in a run and senior Victor Jauregui and freshman Teagan Calton each posted an RBI — senior Isaiah Bringhurst crossing one time.

On the mound, Garcia earned the win — allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over four innings.

In relief, Calton picked up the save — giving up seven runs on six hits with seven walks and three punchouts across three frames.

Game Two

The second game was all Oasis Academy.

After taking a 5-2 lead after the first inning, the Bighorns closed the show early with a 13-0 burst across the second, third and fourth frames — winning by the mercy rule with the score at 18-2.

Vallejo hit 1-for-1 with an RBI, and freshman Tristen Zimmerman and Garcia each finished 1-for-2 and scored one run apiece.

On the bump, Bringhurst took the loss — allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on nine hits with six free passes and three Ks over 1-2/3 innings.

Peterson gave up four runs — none earned — on no hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 1-1/3.

In one frame, freshman Gage Uhlig allowed two runs on not hits with two walks and a punchout.

Versus Excel Christian

Game One

The Leopards bounced back with a commanding 17-2 win by the 15-run rule in four innings in the first half of the doubleheader with Excel Christian.

Wells plated two runs in the first, three in the second, five in the third and walked off early with a seven-run fourth — only allowing two runs in the top half of the fourth inning.

Peterson hit 2-for-2 with a triple and a team-high four RBI, and Jauregui batted 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBI.

Hall went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI — Zimmerman finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Hitt was also 2-for-3 and scored once.

Garcia closed 2-for-4 and scored three times.

Freshman CD Hunt went 1-for-1 with an RBI, Vallejo hit 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run and Speir finished 1-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another run.

As a team, the Leopards batted .556 and scored 18 runs on 15 hits with two doubles and a triple.

On the mound, Berumen cruised in the complete-game win — throwing a no-hitter and allowing two runs (one earned) with nine Ks and just two walks over four frames.

Game Two

In the second half of the twin bill, Wells once again walked off with a 15-run victory — needing just three innings.

The Leopards tallied five runs in the first, four in the second and eight in the third — giving up two runs in the top of the third.

Garcia was a perfect 3-for-3, scored three times and drove in a run — Hall batting a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Hall had a game; hitting 2-for-3 — both knocks for extra bases — smacking a triple and a homer with a team-high four RBI and two runs.

Several Wells batters hit 1-for-1.

Peterson went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run; Vallejo was 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run and junior Jose Castellanos was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jauregui went 1-for-1 and scored twice.

Berumen finished 1-for-2, scored three runs and drove in two — Uhlig finishing 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The Leopards batted .722 and scored 17 runs on 13 hits, piling up five knocks for extra bases — three doubles, a triple and a dinger.

Speir was in control on the bump, going the distance in the win — allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in three innings.

Up Next

The Leopards (13-2 overall) were slated to play five games in a tournament in Glens Ferry, Idaho — opening against Gooding at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wells will face Challis at 9 a.m. Friday, Lighthouse Christian at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Grangeville at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Malad at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.