WEST WENDOVER — After opening the year 0-4 in a preseason tournament, the West Wendover baseball team has strung together a 5-1 mark in league play of the 2A North.

At the Needles tournament, the Wolverines were beaten 7-2 by Needles, dropped a close 2-1 contest to River Valley (Arizona), were edged 5-3 by Mohave (Arizona) and came up one run shy in a 9-8 loss to Williams (Arizona).

League Openers

Opening league play on March 17 and March 18, the Wolverines won two out of three in Yerington.

West Wendover then swept North Tahoe on the road, taking the first game on March 24 and both games of the twin bill on March 25.

Versus Yerington

Game One

The series was ultimately decided in the first game of the series, the Wolverines pulling out a thrilling 3-2 victory in 10 innings after three extra frames.

The first run of the game wasn’t scored until the bottom of the sixth by the Lions, West Wendover answering with a run in the top of the seventh.

Neither squad was able to score in the pitching duel during the eighth or ninth innings, but the Wolverines plated two scores in the away half of the 10th — hanging on after allowing just one run in the home half.

West Wendover mounted just two hits in the ballgame; freshman Aiden Rodriguez (1-for-4) providing the biggest with a two-run single in the 10th as the deciding knock — freshman Danny Soriano finishing 1-for-4 and driving in the run that tied the game in the seventh.

Without a hit, sophomore Adryan Carlos, sophomore Tavian Gonzalez and senior Eden Reyes scored one run apiece.

On the mound, Gonzalez picked up the win — allowing one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and only two walks over nine-brilliant innings.

Carlos earned the save, giving up one-unearned run on one hit with three Ks and no walks in one frame of relief.

Game Two

Yerington’s lone win of the series came by another barn-burner margin of 5-4.

The Lions scored one run in the bottom of the first, but West Wendover grabbed a two-run lead with a three-spot in the top of the fourth.

The Wolverines extended to a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth, but Yerington pulled to within one with two runs in the home half.

After holding West Wendover scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Lions walked off with a two-run bottom for a 5-4 victory.

The Wolverines were held to three hits; Rodriguez finishing 2-for-3 and scoring a run — junior Pedro Salas batting 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without knocks, freshman Alonzo Carrillo scored two runs — Reyes crossing once.

Rodriguez took the loss, allowing one run on two hits without recording an out.

In the start, junior Teague Neilson gave up three runs — just one earned — on three hits with five punchouts and three walks over five frames.

In relief, Carlos allowed one run on no hits with three walks and a strikeout in one inning.

Game Three

After a pair of thrilling ballgames, West Wendover claimed the series with a 12-4 blowout victory — finishing the game on a 7-0 streak.

Yerington led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Wolverines tied the contest with a run in the top of the second.

West Wendover grabbed the lead with a two-run third and gave up one in the bottom half.

The margin remained at one with each team plating a run in the fourth — the Wolverines leading 5-4 — but West Wendover asserted itself offensively and defensively for the remainder of the contest.

After a scoreless fifth, the Wolverines scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh — never allowing a score over the final three innings — taking the series with a 12-4 win.

Carlos hit 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs — Soriano going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Neilson also tallied multiple hits — finishing 2-for-4 and scoring twice — and Rodriguez was 1-for-1.

Carrillo went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, senior Landon Marriott hit 1-for-3 and scored two times and senior Lusio Gonzales wrapped up the knocks with a 1-for-3 effort at the plate.

Without hits, Salas scored two runs — Gonzalez driving in one run and scoring as well.

Reyes posted an RBI, and junior Christian Botello crossed one time.

On the hill, Carrillo earned the win — tossing four frames and allowing four runs (on earned) on five hits with two Ks and two walks.

In relief, Carlos never allowed a run and gave up just one hit with five strikeouts and no free passes.

Versus North Tahoe

After a series of tough games, the Wolverines blew past North Tahoe with relative ease — sweeping the series with victories of 8-2, 17-3 and 7-3.

Game One

West Wendover built a 2-0 lead with a run in the first and another in the second, allowing one run in the bottom of the fourth.

But, the game was ultimately decided with a four-run flurry by the Wolverines in the top of the fifth — the Lakers tacking on one run in the home half.

Down the stretch, West Wendover scored a run in the both the sixth and seventh frames.

Marriott hit 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run.

Rodriguez batted 1-for-2, scored two runs and drove in one.

Neilson finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored — Salas closing 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Soriano rounded out the hits as he was 1-for-5 and scored once.

Without a knock, Marriott crossed twice and Gonzales scored one time.

On the bump, Gonzalez threw a gem — giving up two-unearned runs on three hits with 10 punchouts and one walk over seven innings for the complete-game win.

Game Two

As has been the case, the Wolverines rode a late charge to a lopsided victory.

Leading 7-3 after four innings, West Wendover went for double digits in the top of the sixth — plating 10 runs — rolling to a 17-3 win.

Gonzales was a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run.

Nielson finished 2-for-4 with a double, a team-high four RBI and two runs — Carlos going 2-for-4 with a triple and scoring a roster-best four runs while driving in one.

Gonzalez batted 1-for-2 with three runs and two RBI.

Salaz went 1-for-4 and scored three times, Rodriguez was 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Marriott hit 1-for-4.

Neilson shut down the Lakers, going the distance in the win — giving up three runs (one earned) on just one hit with 11 Ks versus four walks over six innings.

Game Three

In the series finale, the Wolverines clinched the sweep with a 7-3 victory.

After building a 6-0 lead, West Wendover saw its lead cut in half with three runs for North Tahoe in the home half of the fifth.

But, the Wolverines kept the Lakers off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for a 7-3 win.

Gonzales hit 3-for-4 with two RBI, Rodriguez batted 2-for-3 with a run scored and Neilson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored once.

Soriano rounded out the hits, finishing 1-for-4 with a double and a run.

Without knocks, Salas scored two runs and Carlos and Gonzalez added one each.

Carlos earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits with six Ks and three walks over seven frames.

Up Next

The Wolverines (5-5 overall, 5-1 in league) were slated to open a three-game series against Pershing County at 2 p.m. Friday, in Lovelock, closing the road stand with a doubleheader at noon Saturday.