Indians dominate Bucks

At home, the Indians dominated the Buckaroos on Thursday — winning by the mercy rule with the finale score at 13-2 through five innings.

Wells baseball starts season 9-1

Through 10 games, the Leopards have lost just one time — starting the season with a 9-1 record and a 4-0 mark against 1A North opponents.

Spartans pull off impressive sweep

On Friday, Spring Creek coughed up a 6-4 lead but forced extra innings with a two-run seventh and walked off in the bottom of the eighth with …

