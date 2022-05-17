West Wendover is state-baseball bound

WEST WENDOVER — The West Wendover baseball team — host of the Division 2A North regional tournament — ran the gauntlet.

After losing their first contest of the tourney, the Wolverines battled back and strung together consecutive wins — the second of which qualified them for the 2A state tournament.

On Friday, No. 4 West Wendover — the last team in the dance — dropped a 9-4 contest to No. 1 and eventual champion Yerington.

But, the Wolverines — facing elimination — responded Friday afternoon with a 9-6 victory over No. 3 Battle Mountain, three pitchers combining for a no-hitter and overcoming six errors and four walks that led to six runs.

On Saturday morning, the Wolverines staved off ending the season early once again — beating No. 2 North Tahoe 7-3 and securing a spot in the state tourney and the regional final.

Saturday afternoon, West Wendover lost to the Lions for the second time by a score of 10-4 — Yerington winning the 2A North regional title and locking up the North No. 1 seed for the state tournament and making the Wolverines the North No. 2.

Versus Yerington — Game One

The Lions built an 8-0 lead — plating two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the third and three more in the fifth — holding West Wendover scoreless through five frames.

The Wolverines broke their drought and put two runs on the board in the sixth and two in the seventh — Yerington adding an insurance run in the sixth — but the opener did not go in their favor, moving the loser’s bracket with a 9-4 loss.

At the dish, senior Keegan Neilson paced West Wendover and went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs.

Sophomore Pedro Salas hit 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Senior Isaac Gonzales finished 1-for-4 with two RBI, and freshman Adryan Carlos and senior Ilai Reyes each closed 1-for-4 — Carlos’ knock going for a double.

Without hits, freshman Tavian Gonzalez notched an RBI and freshman Jason Aleman scored a run.

On the mound, sophomore Teague Neilson took the loss — allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

In an inning of relief, junior Landon Marriott gave up one run on two hits with two free passes and a punchout.

WEST WENDOVER — 000 002 2 — 463

YERINGTON — 203 031 X — 9(13)3

Versus Battle Mountain

The Wolverines eliminated Battle Mountain Friday evening — following the Longhorns’ 4-3 defeat to No. 2 North Tahoe in the first round.

West Wendover made a big-time comeback after giving up five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the third, the Wolverines knifed the deficit to one with a four-run frame — the Longhorns going back up two at 6-4 with a run in the home half of the fourth.

But, West Wendover answered the call in the top of the fifth — plating the final five runs of the game.

The Wolverines extended their season and ended Battle Mountain’s with a 9-6 victory.

Junior Lusio Gonzalez hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Keegan Neilson batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored once, Reyes going 2-for-5 and driving in a run while scoring one of his own.

Isaac Gonzalez went 1-for-1 and scored a team-high two runs.

Carlos closed 1-for-4 with a double — driving in a run and scoring another — and Salas finished 1-for-4 as well.

Teague Neilson rounded out the knocks for the Wolverines with a 1-for-5 game, an RBI and a run scored.

Without hits, Tavian Gonzalez and Aleman scored one run apiece.

In his start, Carlos gave four-unearned runs and walked two batters without recording an out.

Keegan Neilson came up big in relief, going six innings and allowing just two-unearned runs on no hits with seven Ks versus two free passes.

Isaac Gonzalez closed and picked up the save, punching out two and retiring three in a row after inheriting two baserunners on free passes — completing the three-pitcher no-hitter.

WEST WENDOVER — 004 050 0 — 9(10)6

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 500 100 0 — 603

Versus North Tahoe

On Saturday morning, the Wolverines punched their ticket to state with a 7-3 victory over North Tahoe — *no stats available for West Wendover in the contest.

Versus Yerington — Regional Championship

Facing the Lions for the second time of the tournament and the fifth time on the year was almost the charm for the Wolverines.

West Wendover plated three runs in the top of the second and led 3-1 after four innings — taking a 4-1 advantage with a run in the away half of the fourth — but the game was decided with a nine-run explosion by the Lions in the bottom of the fifth.

Yerington overcame a slow performance with one big inning, claiming the 2A North championship with a 10-4 victory.

WEST WENDOVER — 030 010 0 — 431

YERINGTON — 000 190 X — (10)73

State Tournament

North No. 2 West Wendover (20-10 overall) will face South No. 1 The Meadows (20-14 overall) at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

