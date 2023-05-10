WEST WENDOVER — With just one loss in league play of the Division 2A North, the West Wendover baseball team has locked down the No. 1 seed for the 2A North regional tournament.

The No. 1 Wolverines (20-5 overall, 16-1 in league) will face No. 4 Pershing County (13-14 overall, 9-9 in league) at 9 a.m. Friday, in Lovelock.

After sweeping the Mustangs by scores of 12-2, 15-0 and 9-0 on March 31 and April, in West Wendover, the Wolverines closed out the league slate with a pair of sweeps over both Silver Stage and Battle Mountain.

Versus Silver State

Against the Nighthawks, the Wolverines breezed to three mercy-rule wins on April 21 and April 22, in West Wendover.

Game One

The Wolverines opened the series with a 15-3 win in five innings, the closest margin of victory of the three games.

West Wendover plated six runs in the first inning, four in the second, another in the third and four more in the fourth — Silver Springs crossing all three runs in the top of the fourth.

Sophomore Adryan Carlos batted a perfect 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI and a team-high four runs.

Freshman Danny Soriano hit 1-for-1 with a three-run triple, and freshman Alonzo Carrillo went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Junior Teague Neilson was 1-for-3 with a double, scored three runs and drove in another — senior Lusio Gonzales going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Freshman Aidien Rodriguez rounded out the knocks, finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without hits, sophomore Christian Botello, junior Pedro Salas and sophomore Tavian Gonzalez crossed two times apiece — junior Ruben Velasquez scoring one run and driving in another.

On the mound, Gonzalez earned the complete-game win and allowed three runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks across five innings.

SILVER STAGE — 000 30 — 324

WEST WENDOVER — 641 4X — (15)71

Game Two

In the second game, the Wolverines blanked the Nighthawks and walked off early with a 15-0 victory through four frames.

West Wendover plated four runs in the first, two in the second and tore off nine runs in the fourth.

Carlos was stellar the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs and two RBI.

Gonzalez also hit 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in another.

Carrillo was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Sophomore Abraham Salazar finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.

In total, five Wolverines closed 1-for-2 — West Wendover batting 14-for-22 as a team.

Velasquez legged out a triple — scoring one run and driving in another — Salas nailed a double and scored once, Soriano drove in two runs and scored twice, Gonzales added an RBI and a run and Rodriguez posted an RBI.

Without hits, senior Eden Reyes and Neilson scored one run each.

On the hill, senior Landon Marriott posted the complete-game shutout — allowing just two hits with five Ks and two free passes over four frames.

SILVER STAGE — 000 0 — 026

WEST WENDOVER — 420 9 — (15)(14)0

Game Three

In the series finale, the Wolverines completed the sweep with a 13-0 blanking of Silver Stage in five innings.

West Wendover was consistent offensively, posting four runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.

At the dish, Carlos stayed perfect; hitting a perfect 3-for-3 — going 8-for-8- in the series — poking a double, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Both Neilson and Gonzales went 2-for-3, each driving in one run and scoring one apiece.

Reyes was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run, and Marriott also finished 1-for-1 and drove in one.

Three players closed 1-for-2 at the dish; Rodriguez driving in two runs and crossing twice — Velasquez going for a triple and two runs and Soriano notching an RBI.

Gonzalez hit 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored — Salas batting 1-for-3 and scoring two runs.

Without a knock, Salazar drove in one run.

On the bump, Carlos got the win — allowing two hits and striking out nine batters while walking three over three innings.

In relief, Neilson picked up the two-inning save and gave up no runs and no hits with punchouts and no free passes.

SILVER STAGE — 000 00 — 025

WEST WENODVER — 424 3X — (13)(14)1

Versus Battle Mountain

In a two-game road set, West Wendover closed out the regular season with a pair of victories over the Longhorns by final score of 5-0 and 14-3.

Game One

The Wolverines crossed one run in the third and sixth innings and tacked on three insurance scores in the top of the seventh.

Defensively, West Wendover put up seven-consecutive scoreless efforts and never committed an error — the pitching staff giving up just two hits.

Carlos led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and scored one run.

Soriano was a perfect 2-for-2 and crossed once, and Neilson finished 2-for-4 with a double — driving in one run and scoring another.

Salas finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with a double and a run, and freshman Branum Graham also hit 1-for-3.

Marriott finished 1-for-4.

On the mound, Neilson gave the Wolverines six-strong innings in the win — allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts versus only three walks.

Gonzalez nailed down the save, striking out one hitter in a clean seventh inning.

WEST WENDOVER — 001 001 3 — 5(11)0

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 000 000 0 — 024

Game Two

In the regular-season finale, the Wolverines finished the game strong.

After trailing 3-1 at the end of the first inning, West Wendover closed the contest on a 13-0 burst — plating five runs in the third and eight in the fourth in the five-inning win by the mercy rule.

Soriano hit 2-for-2 and scored twice.

Rodriguez batted 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBI and a run, and Neilson finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and two scores.

Gonzales went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs, and Carlos was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Graham closed out the knocks for the Wolverines with a 1-for-3 day at the dish.

Without hits, Carrillo drove in two runs and scored another — Reyes driving in one run and crossing once.

Salas scored twice, and Carrillo and Gonzales rolled home once apiece.

Carlos gained the win on the hill, allowing just two hits with seven Ks and no walks over 4-1/3 innings.

Gonzalez was chased after one 2/3 of a frame in his start — earning a no-decision — giving up three runs (two earned) on one hit with four walks and a strikeout.

WEST WENDOVER — 105 80 — (14)82

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 300 00 — 334

Up Next

The No. 1 Wolverines will face No. 4 Pershing County in the first round of the 2A North regional tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, in Lovelock.