RENO — After a first-round bye, the No. 2 Spring Creek baseball teammate was dominated in a second-round matchup by No. 6 Truckee.

On Thursday, the Spartans came out flat — inversely, the Wolverines starting hot and never looking back — losing by a final score of 11-4.

Truckee grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Sophomore Colby Jitloff hit a single to right field runners on first and second, the throw from the outfield getting away and ending up in the dead area near the Spartans dugout — allowing junior Ben Purgason, Sumner and Jitloff all to score on the play.

The Spartans went down in order in the bottom of the first, but gained a two-out single by senior David Hutchison in the home half of the second — stranded with a groundout to short.

In the top of the third, the Wolverines hit the baseball — Jitloff leading off and reaching with an error at third base.

Senior Matt Tanner followed with a single to center, and sophomore Calvin Curtis — inserted as a courtesy runner — crossed on an RBI base knock from senior Damon Bacon.

Senior Ethan Ariza opened a 6-0 lead with a double to left field — driving in Tanner — and sophomore Kevin Cabrera pushed the margin to seven with an RBI double to right, scoring Ariza.

Spring Creek’s first runs of the contest came in the bottom of the third, plating two.

Junior Slayde Jones led off with a single the opposite way to right field, and senior Trevor Hampton followed with a walk.

With two outs, the Spartans rallied — senior Riley Smith crossing Jones and Hampton with a base knock to right.

But, the Wolverines stayed hot — responding with a four-run fourth.

Sumner led off with a double down the line to deep-left, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI double to left from Jitloff.

Curtis crossed on a base knock by Tanner, who took second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI groundout for Ariza.

On a passed ball, Truckee took an 11-4 lead as Damon darted home.

In the bottom of the fourth, senior Ayden Harp led off with a walk but was stranded as the Spartans went down in three straight ABs.

The Spartans ended the top of the fifth with a nice defensive play, the Wolverines attempting to steal second with runners on the corners — juniors PJ Zubiria and Logan Lopez combing to run down and tag the runner at second base.

Spring Creek threatened in the bottom of the fifth.

Lopez ripped a one-out double down the left-field line, and Smith drew a free passes with two away.

But, the runners were left on with a looking strikeout.

In the top of the sixth, Truckee gained a two-out single from Cabrera but Spring Creek sophomore Chase Marrott struck out the side with some filthy hooks.

Spring Creek placed two runners on base in the home half — Harp leading off with a single to left field and Jones working a two-out walk — but the Spartans stranded both with a popup in foul ground to Tanner near first base.

In the top of the seventh, Marrott sat down the Wolverines in order — ending the frame with a looking K.

The Spartans opened the seventh some momentum.

Lopez singled to third base, Marrott was hit by a pitch and an error at short on a grounder by Smith allowed Lopez to score.

However, Truckee turned a 6-4-3 double play and limited the damage.

With two gone, Harp drove in Marrott with an RBI base knock to left — pulling Spring Creek to within seven.

But, a groundout back to the mound was fielder by Jitloff — who flipped to Tanner at first — going the distance in an 11-4 victory for the Wolverines.

For the Spartans, Lopez hit 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Harp finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Jones batted 1-for-2 and scored once, and Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run base knock.

Hutchison closed out the hits for Spring Creek, going 1-for-4.

On the mound, junior Caleb Culp was chased after three innings — allowing 14 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

In relief, Marrott pitched well and gave up just two hits with six punchouts and two free passes over four frames.

TRUCKEE — 304 440 0— (11)(16)1

SPRING CREEK — 002 000 2 — 474

Game Two

The No. 2 Spartans were scheduled to play an elimination contest against No. 5 North Valleys at 9 a.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno, the Panthers dropping a 3-1 ballgame to No. 4 Fallon in the first round.