Wolverines host No. 1 Yerington in 1st round

WEST WENDOVER – As the host of the Division 2A North regional baseball tournament, No. 4 West Wendover faces a tall task in the first round.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Wolverines (18-8 overall, 11-7 in league) will attempt to take down No. 1 Yerington (22-2 overall, 18-0 in league).

During the regular-season series, the matchups were not close — the Lions winning all three games by double digits with the scores at 14-2, 12-2 and 15-3.

Yerington is led at the plate by senior Vinny Angle, who hits .517 and leads the team with 31 hits, 34 RBI and six triples — sharing the top spot with two homers — scoring 30 times and adding eight doubles.

Junior Justin Evasovic bats .417 and tops the lineup with 34 runs scored, going for seven doubles, two triples and two deep shots — driving in 24 runs — senior Casey McGraw hitting .414 with nine doubles, three triples and a dinger with 26 runs and 23 RBI.

Sophomore Grayson Cooper has gone .365 with two doubles and a home run — scoring 20 times and driving in 18 runs — and senior Adrian Juarez has batted .359 with two doubles, 15 runs and eight RBI.

Junior Carlos Ortero rounds out the .300-plus hitters with a .338 average, a team-high 10 doubles, 21 runs and 14 RBI.

The Lions are just a shade under the century mark with 99 stolen bases, led by 21 steals from Evasovic, 13 swipes from Angle, 11 for McGraw and 10 each by freshman Alexis Martinez and Cooper.

On the bump, Evasovic has been nearly unhittable — going 8-0 with an ERA of nothing, zero, zilch — allowing just five-unearned runs on 14 hits with 89 strikeouts and only seven walks over a team-high 45-1/3 innings.

Cooper is 6-0 with a 1.18 ERA with 34 Ks and nine free passes through 29-2/3 frames, Angle going 6-1 with a 1.19 ERA and 48 punchouts versus only nine free passes in 35-1/3 innings of work.

Ortero is 1-0 with a 1.91 ERA with 14 strikeouts and five walks in 7-1/3 innings, McGraw going 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and fanning 17 hitters while walking 12 in 13-1/3 frames.

For the Wolverines, senior Isaac Gonzalez leads the lineup with a .403 average, 29 hits and 29 RBI — scoring 25 runs and smacking nine doubles.

Sophomore Jonathan Lopez has gone .400 with a double, three RBI and a run in just five at-bats.

As a freshman, Adryan Carlos has hit .356 with a team-high 10 doubles and West Wendover’s lone homer — sharing the team lead with a triple — scoring 29 runs and driving in 24 more.

Sophomore Pedro Salas is batting .342 with a double and tops the roster with 33 runs scored — posting 21 RBI — and Ilai Reyes has hit .311 with two doubles, 32 runs and 16 RBI.

Sophomore Teague Neilson is above the .250 mark with a .258 average, a double and a triple — scoring 27 runs and driving in 18.

On the bases, the Wolverines have been electric with 142 steals — Reyes taking 33 by himself, senior Keegan Neilson following with 25 and Carlos and Salas adding 20 apiece.

Teague Neilson has 11 steals, and freshman Tavian Gonzalez rounds off the double-digit base stealers with 10 of his own.

As a team, the Wolverines field the ball at .883 — committing 80 errors in 681 chances.

On the hill, Carlos is a perfect 5-0 with a 3.69 ERA — striking out 36 batters and walking 22 in 30-1/3 innings.

Teague Neilson is 4-2 with a team-low 2.85 ERA with 25 Ks and 17 free passes through 27 frames.

Isaac Gonzales has gone 4-3 with a 3.18 ERA and leads the staff with 51 punchouts versus just eight walks across a team-high 33 innings.

Keegan Neilson is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks over 28 frames, Tavian Gonzalez going 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA with 12 strikeouts and six free passes in 15 innings.

Sophomore Ruben Velasquez is 1-0 with a 5.60 ERA — striking out four hitters and walking one in five frames — and junior Landon Marriott is 0-1 with a 7.87 ERA, handing out 12 free passes and striking out eight in 10-2/3 innings.

Game Time

The No. 4 Wolverines will open the 2A North regional baseball tournament against No. 1 Yerington at 10 a.m. Friday, in West Wendover, the winner advancing to the semifinal round at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday and the loser playing an elimination game at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.

