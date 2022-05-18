Wolverines open state against Meadows

WEST WENDOVER — In the semifinal round of the Division 2A Nevada State Baseball Championships, North No. 2 West Wendover has drawn South No. 1 The Meadows.

The Mustangs won the 2A South regional tournament from the loser’s bracket.

Entering the tournament, Meadows was the No. 2 seed and dropped its opening game by a score of 8-3 to No. 3 Lake Mead.

In the loser’s bracket, the Mustangs battle back with a 13-1 victory over No. 4 Lincoln County and took out previously unbeaten-in-league and No. 1 Needles by a healthy margin with the score at 8-2 — punching their ticket to state.

In the championship round — needing two wins in a row to win the title — Meadows avenged its first-round loss with consecutive victories over the Eagles by scores of 12-2 in the first title game and a close contest of 8-6 in the second final.

For the Mustangs, sophomore Billiy Jennings has hit .500 with two triples, four runs and two RBI in just six at-bats.

Sophomore Aiden Otano tops the lineup in a variety of areas, batting .430 with 37 hits, a team-high 15 doubles and three triples — scoring 35 runs and driving in 24.

Sophomore Jordan Almendarez is hitting .430 with 10 doubles, a triple, 27 RBI and 24 runs.

With a .411 average, sophomore Tanner Woods has scored a team-best 43 runs, driven in 15 and thumped nine doubles.

Three players in limited ABs have each gone .400 at the dish.

Sophomore Cole Kennedy has scored 11 times, driven in two runs and poked a double and a triple.

Sophomore Williams Quinn has two doubles, three RBI and three runs — freshman Killian Seip scoring five runs and driving in two.

The production from an extremely-young roster continues with a .386 average by sophomore Ben Garber, who has 12 doubles, three triples, a team-high 31 RBI and 29 runs.

As a freshman, Simon Tesfaye has gone .361 with nine doubles, two triples and a home run — scoring 34 runs and driving in 25.

Fellow freshman Connor McGill has hit .350 with 14 runs and six RBI — sophomore Gage Rinetti posting 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and three doubles with a .338 average.

Freshman Coleman Plaster bats .333 with a double, 10 runs and an RBI.

Junior Sean Gosse leads Meadows with two dingers, going .329 with four doubles and a triple — scoring 24 times and driving in 20 runs — and sophomore Brandon Yeager has hit .308 with a double, four RBI and three runs.

In total, the Mustangs have 15 players who hit .300 or better — only one of whom is an upperclassman.

Meadows is electric on the bases, stealing 161 bags — paced by 40 swipes from Woods.

Tesfaye has 29 steals, Otano adds 19 steals, Gosse follows with 17 swipes and Rinetti and Garber tack on 16 apiece — six players with at least 16 steals.

For a young team, the Mustangs field the ball pretty well at .903 with only 18 errors in 186 chances.

Meadows is loaded with arms, six pitchers tossing at least 11-2/3 innings.

Freshman James Nelson is 3-0 with a 5.39 ERA and 34 strikeouts against 20 walks in 37-2/3 frames.

Senior Corey Burkehead has gone 2-0 with a 4.87 ERA and 14 Ks versus 11 walks over 18-2/3.

Tesfaye is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA and a team-high 35 punchouts and 18 free passes over a staff-high 40 innings of work.

The Mustangs’ lowest ERA belongs to Almendarez (1-0) at 1.43, posting 25 strikeouts and only eight walks in 29-1/3 innings.

Seip is 1-0 with six Ks and three walks in four frames for an ERA of 10.50.

Otano has a 9.36 ERA with 14 Ks and 14 free passes through 24-2/3 innings, and Gosse’s ERA stands at 6.60 with 22 Ks and 10 walks over 11-2/3 — averaging two strikeouts per inning.

For West Wendover, sophomore Jonathan Lopez has batted .400 with a double, three RBI and a run in just five ABs.

Senior Isaac Gonzalez is hitting .395 with nine doubles, a team-high 31 RBI and 25 runs.

As a freshman, Adryan Carlos has gone .351 with a lineup-best 11 doubles, a triple and a homer — scoring 29 runs and driving in 24 more.

Sophomore Pedro Salas bats .342 with a double, has scored a roster-high 34 times and has driven in 21 more.

Senior Ilai Reyes gives the Wolverines their fifth and final .300-plus batter with a .308 average, two doubles, 32 runs and 16 RBI.

Sophomore Teague Neilson has gone .250 with a double and a triple, 27 runs and 18 RBI.

Like Meadows, West Wendover is also potent on the base paths — compiling 142 steals.

Reyes has swiped a team-high 33 bags, senior Keegan Neilson has 25 steals and Carlos and Salas have 20 apiece — Teague Neilson adding 11 and freshman Tavian Gonzalez posting 10.

As a team, the Wolverines field the ball at an .883 rate with 83 errors in 708 chances.

For the pitching staff, Carlos is a perfect 5-0 with a 3.69 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 22 walks through 30-1/3 innings.

Teague Neilson is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA across 32 frames of work — punching out 30 batters and walking 19 — and Isaac Gonzalez is 4-3 with a team-best 3.18 ERA and a roster-high 51 Ks versus only eight free passes over a staff-high 33 innings.

Keegan Neilson has gone 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 28 innings with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Tavian Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA with 12 strikeouts and six walks through 15 frames, sophomore Ruben Velasquez going 1-0 with a 5.60 ERA and four Ks against a walk over five innings.

Through 11-2/3 innings, junior Landon Marriott has a 7.80 ERA with 14 free passes and nine punchouts.

Game Time

The North No. 2 Wolverines will take on South No. 1 Meadows during the semifinal round of the Division 2A Nevada State Baseball Championships at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

