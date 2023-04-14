WEST WENDOVER — With a series sweep of Pershing County, the West Wendover baseball team improved its Division 2A North record to 8-1.

On March 31, and April 1, the Wolverines mowed down the Mustangs by scores of 12-2, 15-0 and 9-2.

Game One

Pershing County plated its only two runs in the top of the second inning, but the Wolverines were consistent throughout.

West Wendover scored three times in the bottom of the first, five in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth — walking off early with a 10-run victory after five frames.

Freshman Aiden Rodriguez hit 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Sophomore Adyran Carlos was a perfect 2-for-2 with a triple, tied for the team high with three runs and led the team with three RBI.

Senior Lusio Gonzales was also 2-for-2 and drove in two runs.

Freshman Danny Soriano went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run — junior Teague Nielson finishing 2-for-3 with three runs and driving in one.

Sophomore Tavian Gonzalez hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run, and junior Pedro Salas closed 1-for-4 and scored two times.

On the mound, Rodriguez earned the win — allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with a strikeout and a walk over four innings.

Gonzalez picked up the save, giving up no runs and no hits with a punchout and a free pass in an inning of relief.

PERSHING COUNTY — 020 00 — 251

WEST WENDOVER — 353 01 — (12)(13)2

Game Two

The second contest was all West Wendover, which scored two runs in the first inning but erupted for 13 scores in the second frame — shutting out the Mustangs in a 15-0 win after the top of the third.

Carlos hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Rodriguez batted 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three of his own.

Gonzalez finished 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI — Gonzalez closing 1-for-2 and scoring once.

Nielsen went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Without hits, Salas scored two runs and drove in another — junior Ruben Velasquez and freshman Alonzo Carrillo crossing two times each.

Carrillo earned the win in the hill, giving up just two hits and no runs with two strikeouts and no walks over a three-inning shutout.

PERSHING COUNTY — 000 — 024

WEST WENDOVER — 2(13)X — (15)70

Game Three

In the series finale, the Wolverines completed the sweep in a 9-2 victory during the only seven-inning contest.

Neither team scored in the first nor second but put up one run each in the third.

The Wolverines seized control with two runs in the fourth and racked up six in the fifth, capping their scoring.

After a scoreless sixth, Pershing County’s final run came in the top of the seventh.

Senior Eden Reyes went a perfect 2-for-2 and scored a run.

Soriano hit 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Carlos batted 2-for-3 and scored once.

Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Nielson batted 1-for-3, drove in two runs and scored another — Gonzales going 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Salas finished out the hits and went 1-for-5.

Without knocks, Velasquez, Carrillo and Gonzalez scored one run apiece.

Carlos earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against three walks across five frames.

Senior Landon Marriott gave up two hits and struck out two over two innings in a no-decision.

PERSHING COUNTY — 001 000 1 — 271

WEST WENDOVER — 001 260 X — 9(11)0

Up Next

The Wolverines (8-5 overall, 8-1 in league) are scheduled to host Silver Stage for a three-game set, playing a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, and finishing with a single game at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in West Wendover.