LOVELOCK — At the Division 2A North regional baseball tournament, West Wendover entered with the No. 1 seed and ended second after a pair of losses — still booking a position to the 2A state tourney.

The Wolverines blanked No. 4 Pershing County 15-0 in the first round, but West Wendover dropped a 7-2 contest in the semifinal to No. 2 Yerington.

From the loser’s bracket, the Wolverines staved off elimination with an 8-3 victory over Pershing County — beating the Mustangs for the second time — and clinching a berth in the regional final and a spot in the state tournament.

In the championship, West Wendover lost to Yerington for the second time by a final score of 9-7 in a close battle.

Versus Pershing County — Game One

On Friday, the Wolverines needed just four innings to shut out Pershing County by the mercy rule, winning 15-0.

West Wendover scored twice in the bottom of the first but blew the game wide open with a 12-run explosion in the second.

In the fourth, the Wolverines capped the scoring.

Versus Yerington — Game One

In its second game Friday, West Wendover had to put off its celebration for making the state tournament — dropping a 7-2 contest to the No. 2 Lions.

Versus Pershing County — Game Two

On Saturday morning, the Wolverines punched their 2A state ticket — facing a much tougher game than the first victory over the Mustangs.

Pershing County led 2-0 after the first inning and kept West Wendover off the scoreboard through two innings.

But, the Wolverines plated one run in the top of the third and took the lead for good with a four-run fourth.

In the fifth, both teams crossed once — West Wendover leading 6-3.

Down the stretch, the Wolverines tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Mustangs scoreless in the sixth and seventh.

West Wendover advanced to the regional final and the state tourney with an 8-3 victory.

Versus Yerington — Game Two

In the 2A North regional title game, the Lions once again prevailed — defeating the Wolverines for the second time in two days by a final score of 9-7.

Up Next

West Wendover (22-7 overall, 18-3 against 2A North) is the North No. 2 seed and will face South No. 1 Needles (24-10 overall, 15-3 versus league) in the first round of the Division 2A Nevada State Baseball Championships at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Peccole Park, in Reno.