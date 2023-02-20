ELKO — Following a thrilling, 49-46 victory during the 1A East regional quarterfinal, on Wednesday, the Carlin boys basketball team’s ride ended in a blowout loss in the semifinal round.

The No. 5 Railroaders were eliminated from state contention with a 79-47 loss to No. 1 Eureka on Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, in Elko.

Carlin finished with three double-digit scorers, led by 16 points from junior Jordan Vicente — freshman Gage Lewis following with 13 points and senior Quinton Henderson adding 10.

The scoring was capped by six points on two 3s by senior Jacob Runkle, the Railroaders

Hero against Wells in the quarterfinal round.

Henderson tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds and added a steal.

Without scoring, junior Josef Hartford mounted three boards.

Vicente pulled down three rebounds, Runkle and Lewis each collected two boards — as did freshman Lachlan McGilvray.

Freshman Jacob Stucki also recorded one rebound.

On the season, Carlin finished 9-12 overall and went 5-7 against 1A East opponents.