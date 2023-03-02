ELKO — After the 3A boys basketball season, a pair of local hoopers were named 1st-Team All-State selections — each accomplishing the feat in their first full seasons of varsity action.
Elko junior Preston Chamberlin and Spring Creek sophomore Darren Bylund were both honored as 1st-Team All-State, 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-League ballers.
1st-Team All-State
- Elko junior Preston Chamberlin
- Spring Creek sophomore Darren Bylund
- Fernley senior Jett Caudle
- Fernley junior Johnnie Williams
- Somerset Academy Losee junior Christin Haylock
- Somerset Academy Losee sophomore Roderick Johnson
- Somerset Academy Losee junior Malachi Richardson
- SLAM Academy junior Noah Tomlin
2nd Team All-State
- Wooster senior Jose Vasquez
- North Valleys senior Elijah Blythe
- Fallon senior Brady Alves
- Virgin Valley freshman Malachi Davis
- Boulder City junior Roman Rose
- Boulder City sophomore Bret Pendleton
3A Boys Coach of the Year
- Darrius Banks — Somerset Academy Losee
3A Boys Player of the Year
- Noah Tomlin — Boulder City
3A North Coach of the Year
- Cade Knutson — Fernley
1st-Team All-North
- Darren Bylund — Spring Creek
- Preston Chamberlin — Elko
- Jett Caudle — Fernley
- Johnnie Williams — Fernley
- Jose Vasquez — Wooster
- Elijah Blythe — North Valleys
- Brady Alves — Fallon
2nd-Team All-North
- Lance Brinegar — Lowry
- Jake Cumming — Fernley
- Joel Gomez — South Tahoe
- Orande Todd — Sparks
- Cassius Mahan — Truckee
- Jared Marquicias — Wooster
North Honorable Mentions
- Connor Humphreys — Hug
- Luke Cruz — Truckee
- Andre Smith — South Tahoe
- Omar Dominguez — Sparks
- Jeremiah Collins — North Valleys
- Braden Sorenson — Fallon
- Anthony Winters — Fernley
- Jacob Moore — Dayton
3A East Coach of the Year
- Cade Knutson — Fernley
3A East Player of the Year
- Jett Caudle — Fernley
1st-Team All-East
- Johnnie Williams — Fernley
- Preston Chamberlin — Elko
- Darren Bylund — Spring Creek
- Brady Alves — Fallon
- Jake Cumming — Fernley
- Lance Brinegar — Lowry
2nd-Team All-East
- Maddox Moye — Spring Creek
- Shawn Alexander — Fallon
- Jacob Moore — Dayton
- Anthony Winters — Fernley
- Braden Sorenson — Fallon
- Bryce Dunagan Stephens — Fernley
East Honorable Mentions
- Jared Tinkorang — Elko
- Tayden Francis — Spring Creek
- Jordan Bills — Lowry
- Tristan Dums — Dayton
- Sheldon Jacobson — Fernley
- Garrett Harjo — Fernley
- Trevor Hyde — Fallon
- Anthony Guzman — Lowry
3A West Coach of the Year
- Tom Maurer — South Tahoe
3A West Player of the Year
- Elijah Blythe — North Valleys
1st-Team All-West
- Jose Vasquez — Wooster
- Joel Gomez — South Tahoe
- Orande Todd — Sparks
- Cassius Mahan — Truckee
- Jared Marquicias — Wooster
2nd-Team All-West
- Luke Cruz — Truckee
- Omar Dominguez — Sparks
- Jeremiah Collins — North Valleys
- Connor Humphreys — Hug
- Andre Smith — South Tahoe
West Honorable Mentions
- Owen Brown — Truckee
- Matt Tanner — Truckee
- Justin Robinson — North Valleys
- Teagan Reilley — North Valleys
- Levi Hernandez — South Tahoe
- Chris Haven — South Tahoe
- JJ Tagulao — Sparks
- Leslie Loudermilk — Sparks
- Angel Reyes — Wooster
- Christopher Jules — Wooster
- Elijah Noguera — Hug
- Jojo Johnson — Hug