Spring Creek's Tayden Francis, middle, makes a circus shot between a trio of Fallon defenders on Jan. 21, 2023, in Spring Creek. Francis was instrumental in the Spartans' ability to overcome a 28-12 deficit in the first quarter, scoring 10 points and making a number of steals and assists in a 67-60 victory. He closed the year as an honorable mention for the 3A North-East awards.