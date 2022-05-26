 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dumas prepares to fly with RiverHawks

  • 0

ELKO — Despite the absence of basketball during the 2020-21 season in Nevada due to COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, few players have had the impact on a program like Elko High School senior Dawson Dumas.

Dumas was moved up the varsity as a freshman and has been a mainstay for the Indians ever since, playing in three state championships — likely four if his junior season wouldn’t have been canceled — serving a vital role in Elko’s ability to win its first state championship since 1981, the Indians qualifying for state for the 10th-consecutive season and notching their ninth regional championship in the span.

In Dumas’ senior season, the Indians went 26-2 overall, 10-0 in league play and were 21-0 against 3A opponents — none of which came within 22 points of Elko — capping the season with a 59-29 victory over Boulder City in the 3A state title game.

His basketball journey began long ago, and it’s not done yet — now preparing to play at the next level.

Dumas has signed to play for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon, the RiverHawks finishing the 2021-22 season with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 mark in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

People are also reading…

His decision was narrowed down in late April, making a visit to Spokane (Washington) Community College for some 5-on-5 on April 27 — visiting Umpqua for a personal workout on the 28th — closing his trip with a 2-on-2 stop at Lane Community College on April 30, in Eugene, Oregon.

As for Umpqua, he called the coach on his way home and informed him of decision to play for the RiverHawks.

“I liked the feel of it, a smaller-town feel,” Dumas said. “The teachers and the people were very friendly.”

At the collegiate level, Dumas may potentially see time at multiple positions — running the point and playing at shooting guard.

Academically, he wants to get his core curriculum classes out of the way first — focusing on his basic credits — and is currently undecided on his major.

As for goals, he wants to “go win and compete at a high level” in the short-term future and eventually “play at a four-year university” wherever he gets offered — hoping to stay on the West Coast.

Fittingly, Dumas already has an Elko connection with Umpqua — as EHS Class of 2017 graduate Eric Klekas played for the RiverHawks in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

In two years, Klekas scored 1,045 points and shot 89% from the free-throw line and 43% from three — averaging 18.1 points 3.2 rebound and one steal per for game while at Umpqua.

From Dec. 2-5, 2022, Dumas will compete in a tournament at Green River College, in Auburn, Washington, where fellow senior and teammate Isaiah Dahl has committed to play.

High School Career

Freshman Season

As a freshman, Dumas was moved up to the varsity team for 11 games — averaging three points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists — a member of the Indians’ team that lost the 2019 state championship 57-54 on an overtime buzzer-beating three by Fallon’s Elijah Jackson.

Sophomore Season

Playing his first full year of varsity ball as a sophomore, Dumas stepped up his game — averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals — aiding the Indians back to the 3A state final for an unfortunate repeat on a three-point dagger at the overtime horn by Jackson in a 45-42 loss to the Greenwave.

Junior Year

As a junior, Elko and Dumas were stripped of their chance to play due to state mandates — no basketball season or winter sports of any kind played.

Senior Year

Dumas closed his prep career in the best way possible, on top — winning a league championship, a state title and earning 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections at point guard.

He ran the show beautifully and contributed in a number of areas with averages of 8.8 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 steals and 2.3 rebounds.

Dumas scored in double digits in 13 of 28 contests.

He tied for fourth in the state in takeaways and shared sixth in assists.

In Elko’s 69-35 home win over Wooster, Dumas scored a season-high 19 points and matched his season best with five 3s — also sticking five treys in the Indians’ 80-23 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparks, on Feb. 17, in Winnemucca.

He dropped a season-best eight dimes in a 67-21 victory against Fallon on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, and he rolled up a season-high nine steals against the Greenwave in a 71-40 road win on Jan. 21, in Fallon.

On Dec. 10, 2021, he snagged a season-high five rebounds in a 64-32 doubling up of Hug, in Reno.

Well Done

Congratulations to Dawson Dumas on a rich high school career — although abbreviated — and best wishes as he attempts to put the Northwest Athletic Conference on notice at Umpqua Community College.

GALLERY: Dawson Dumas

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coach K, Michael Klekas run table for awards

Coach K, Michael Klekas run table for awards

It takes a team, contributions from everyone — but certain hoopers and coaches gained the respect and admiration of their peers throughout the course of the year — Elko closing the season with a 26-2 overall record and a 21-0 mark against 3A teams, none of which came within 22 points of the Indians.

Indians hammer Railroaders

Indians hammer Railroaders

The Indians (22-2 overall) will play East No. 3 Lowry in the regional semifinal, at 6:15 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center, the winner advancing to the regional final and the 3A state tourney.

Elko swept the season series with the Buckaroos, rolling by scores of 67-36 on Jan. 22, in Winnemucca, and 70-24 on Feb. 12, in Elko.

No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

No. 1 Indians face No. 4 Railroaders

East No. 1 Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will cross over and face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

The Indians (20-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (13-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Friday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

If Elko can take down Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Indians will join the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs which each closed out the conference schedules with no blemishes.

Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko led by class of special seniors

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Indians crush Railroaders by 42

Indians crush Railroaders by 42

The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action to close out the regular season, attempting to run the table in league play versus Fallon 15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko throttles Truckee

Elko throttles Truckee

The Indians (18-2 overall, 8-0 in 3A North-East) will play a crossover ballgame versus Sparks (6-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will open their home stand against Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close the weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Sparks (5-13 overall, 3-5 in league).

Indians tear up Spartans

Indians tear up Spartans

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will host Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will face the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Wolverines at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Indians dominate Vaqueros, 65-31

Indians dominate Vaqueros, 65-31

The Indians (16-2 overall, 7-0 in league) will travel over the summit and face the Spartans (2-15 overall, 0-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Indians tip off 2nd half of league slate

Indians tip off 2nd half of league slate

The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will look to beat Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) for the second time, tipping off the last half of the league schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Klekas, Indians blast by Greenwave, 71-40

Klekas, Indians blast by Greenwave, 71-40

The Indians (13-2 overall, 4-0 in league) will take on another test to remain unbeaten in the Division 3A North-East versus Lowry (11-6 overall, 3-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in league) will look to remain undefeated against 3A North-East competition when they take on the Greenwave (13-6 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will face Reed (8-4 overall, 4-2 in 3A North-West prior to Tuesday) in a non-conference crossover contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

The Spartans (2-11 overall, 0-3 in 3A North-East) will host Lowry (7-6 overall, 0-1 in league as of Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

Indians open 3A North-East at Dayton

The Indians (9-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss and start the 3A North-East slate with a win over the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

Indians open Utah trip with 55-40 win over Roy

The Indians (8-0) will open tournament play versus Kearns — the No. 5 ranked 6A team in the state of Utah — at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. local time) Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

Elko pounds Wooster, throttles South Tahoe

The Indians (7-0) will face Division 6A Utah program Roy (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. MST Monday, Dec. 27.

Elko will open tournament play versus undefeated 6A program Kearns at 1:45 p.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Riverton High School.

Indians unbeaten, back to business

Indians unbeaten, back to business

The Indians will get back to business — as usual — and play their first regular-season contest at home, hosting South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

Elko boys pounce on North Valleys

The Indians (5-0) will return for a set of home games, facing South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Wooster (2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko boys prepare for another run to state

Elko will face Division 5A North program Reno at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus Utah Division 6A program Hunter (West Valley City) and a 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Twin Falls, Idaho.

Klekas adds to legacy

Klekas adds to legacy

The name Klekas is synonymous with success not only in Elko County or northern Nevada, but also throughout the state in the realm of hoops — continuing to trickle down the family lineage and up the list of accolades.

Solution for Elko is simple; just win

Solution for Elko is simple; just win

For the Elko boys basketball team — in order to ensure a first-round bye — the Indians will clinch at least the No. 2 seed if they can make a clean road trip.

Elko pulls away from Spring Creek

Elko pulls away from Spring Creek

ELKO — Elko’s boys basketball team — coming off two straight home losses — started slowly Tuesday against Spring Creek, but the Indians turned…

Shorthanded Elko no match for Fallon

Shorthanded Elko no match for Fallon

Fallon assumed the No. 1 position of the Division 3A North standings with a 64-49 victory over Elko, thanks to the Indians' 77-76 loss to No. 3 Lowry on Friday night — Elko falling on its home floor for the first time in consecutive contests since back-to-back defeats on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2011.

Depleted Indians beat Sparks, Fernley

Depleted Indians beat Sparks, Fernley

Without injured sophomore star Michael Klekas, several players stepped up with career games for the Indians in a 63-42 victory over Sparks and a 54-39 win at Fernley.

Indians open road trip at Sparks

Indians open road trip at Sparks

Elko will hit the road for the first time of the second half of the league season, opening with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus the Railroaders, in Sparks.

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.

Indians give up fewest points in school history

Indians give up fewest points in school history

The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain. Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Indians escape Vikings, thump Dayton

Indians escape Vikings, thump Dayton

The Elko boys basketball team improved to 5-0 overall and won each of its league openers on the road, but the Indians were tested mightily in their 3A North opener.

Indians on the line for 9

Indians on the line for 9

ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the…

Indians go for 8 in a row

Indians go for 8 in a row

RENO – The Elko boys basketball team’s first step toward its eighth-consecutive regional championship will get underway at 8 p.m. Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dawson Dumas — Elko High School Class of 2022 senior and Umpqua Community College commit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News