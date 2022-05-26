Dumas prepares to fly with RiverHawks

Senior Dawson Dumas signs his letter of intent Monday, May 23, 2022, at Elko High School, electing to play basketball for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon. Front row , from left: Curt Dumas, Dawson Dumas, Karla Dumas and Sierra Dumas. Back row, from left: EHS athletic administrator Marc Suyematsu, EHS head basketball coach Chris Klekas, EHS assistant basketball coach Bruce Fischer and College Promoters USA Northern Nevada recruiter Brittney Gonzalez.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko's Dawson Dumas sticks one of his five first-half 3s against Wooster on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium. He finished with 19 points in Elko's 69-35 win over the Colts and booked 11 points and three 3s in a 67-21 victory over South Tahoe. Dumas closed the season with 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections at point guard.
ELKO — Despite the absence of basketball during the 2020-21 season in Nevada due to COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, few players have had the impact on a program like Elko High School senior Dawson Dumas.
Dumas was moved up the varsity as a freshman and has been a mainstay for the Indians ever since, playing in three state championships — likely four if his junior season wouldn’t have been canceled — serving a vital role in Elko’s ability to win its first state championship since 1981, the Indians qualifying for state for the 10th-consecutive season and notching their ninth regional championship in the span.
In Dumas’ senior season, the Indians went 26-2 overall, 10-0 in league play and were 21-0 against 3A opponents — none of which came within 22 points of Elko — capping the season with a 59-29 victory over Boulder City in the 3A state title game.
His basketball journey began long ago, and it’s not done yet — now preparing to play at the next level.
Dumas has signed to play for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon, the RiverHawks finishing the 2021-22 season with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 mark in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
His decision was narrowed down in late April, making a visit to Spokane (Washington) Community College for some 5-on-5 on April 27 — visiting Umpqua for a personal workout on the 28th — closing his trip with a 2-on-2 stop at Lane Community College on April 30, in Eugene, Oregon.
As for Umpqua, he called the coach on his way home and informed him of decision to play for the RiverHawks.
“I liked the feel of it, a smaller-town feel,” Dumas said. “The teachers and the people were very friendly.”
At the collegiate level, Dumas may potentially see time at multiple positions — running the point and playing at shooting guard.
Academically, he wants to get his core curriculum classes out of the way first — focusing on his basic credits — and is currently undecided on his major.
As for goals, he wants to “go win and compete at a high level” in the short-term future and eventually “play at a four-year university” wherever he gets offered — hoping to stay on the West Coast.
Fittingly, Dumas already has an Elko connection with Umpqua — as EHS Class of 2017 graduate Eric Klekas played for the RiverHawks in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
In two years, Klekas scored 1,045 points and shot 89% from the free-throw line and 43% from three — averaging 18.1 points 3.2 rebound and one steal per for game while at Umpqua.
From Dec. 2-5, 2022, Dumas will compete in a tournament at Green River College, in Auburn, Washington, where fellow senior and teammate Isaiah Dahl has committed to play.
High School Career
Freshman Season
As a freshman, Dumas was moved up to the varsity team for 11 games — averaging three points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists — a member of the Indians’ team that lost the 2019 state championship 57-54 on an overtime buzzer-beating three by Fallon’s Elijah Jackson.
Sophomore Season
Playing his first full year of varsity ball as a sophomore, Dumas stepped up his game — averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals — aiding the Indians back to the 3A state final for an unfortunate repeat on a three-point dagger at the overtime horn by Jackson in a 45-42 loss to the Greenwave.
Junior Year
As a junior, Elko and Dumas were stripped of their chance to play due to state mandates — no basketball season or winter sports of any kind played.
Senior Year
Dumas closed his prep career in the best way possible, on top — winning a league championship, a state title and earning 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections at point guard.
He ran the show beautifully and contributed in a number of areas with averages of 8.8 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 steals and 2.3 rebounds.
Dumas scored in double digits in 13 of 28 contests.
He tied for fourth in the state in takeaways and shared sixth in assists.
In Elko’s 69-35 home win over Wooster, Dumas scored a season-high 19 points and matched his season best with five 3s — also sticking five treys in the Indians’ 80-23 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparks, on Feb. 17, in Winnemucca.
He dropped a season-best eight dimes in a 67-21 victory against Fallon on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, and he rolled up a season-high nine steals against the Greenwave in a 71-40 road win on Jan. 21, in Fallon.
On Dec. 10, 2021, he snagged a season-high five rebounds in a 64-32 doubling up of Hug, in Reno.
Well Done
Congratulations to Dawson Dumas on a rich high school career — although abbreviated — and best wishes as he attempts to put the Northwest Athletic Conference on notice at Umpqua Community College.
It takes a team, contributions from everyone — but certain hoopers and coaches gained the respect and admiration of their peers throughout the course of the year — Elko closing the season with a 26-2 overall record and a 21-0 mark against 3A teams, none of which came within 22 points of the Indians.
East No. 1 Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will cross over and face West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.
Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.
If Elko can take down Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Indians will join the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs which each closed out the conference schedules with no blemishes.
The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action to close out the regular season, attempting to run the table in league play versus Fallon 15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will look to beat Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) for the second time, tipping off the last half of the league schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Indians (11-2, 2-0 in league) will host the Spartans (2-10, 0-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the first meeting between the squads since a 61-36 victory for Elko back on February 11, 2020.
Elko will face Division 5A North program Reno at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest versus Utah Division 6A program Hunter (West Valley City) and a 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Twin Falls, Idaho.
The name Klekas is synonymous with success not only in Elko County or northern Nevada, but also throughout the state in the realm of hoops — continuing to trickle down the family lineage and up the list of accolades.
Fallon assumed the No. 1 position of the Division 3A North standings with a 64-49 victory over Elko, thanks to the Indians' 77-76 loss to No. 3 Lowry on Friday night — Elko falling on its home floor for the first time in consecutive contests since back-to-back defeats on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2011.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.
The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.
While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain. Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.
Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.
After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.
The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.
In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).
Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.
Senior Dawson Dumas signs his letter of intent Monday, May 23, 2022, at Elko High School, electing to play basketball for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon. Front row , from left: Curt Dumas, Dawson Dumas, Karla Dumas and Sierra Dumas. Back row, from left: EHS athletic administrator Marc Suyematsu, EHS head basketball coach Chris Klekas, EHS assistant basketball coach Bruce Fischer and College Promoters USA Northern Nevada recruiter Brittney Gonzalez.
Elko's Dawson Dumas sticks one of his five first-half 3s against Wooster on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium. He finished with 19 points in Elko's 69-35 win over the Colts and booked 11 points and three 3s in a 67-21 victory over South Tahoe. Dumas closed the season with 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections at point guard.