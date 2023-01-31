 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko beats Spring Creek for 2nd time

Cai Alvarado

Elko's Cai Alvarado (22) sets up Preston Chamberlin, right, after a steal with an assist against Spring Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The action was hot Tuesday night between the Elko and Spring Creek boys basketball teams, but the Indians swept the season series.

After a six-point lead at the half, Elko extended its advantage in the third and fourth quarters for a 64-49 victory.

Senior Cai Alvarado put Elko on top with a pair of free throws, assisting junior Preston Chamberlin after a steal for a 4-0 lead.

Spring Creek found the board on a crossover and leaner by sophomore Darren Bylund, but the Indians went up 7-2 on a corner three by senior Chris Amaya.

But, the Spartans rattled off a 6-0 run for an 8-7 advantage — Bylund hitting a step-back triple and sophomore Djrevan Demick splashing a three on a dish from Bylund.

The Indians went to the high side on a steal and take to the tin by Chamberlin, the lead switching hands on a deuce from the left block by junior Jaron Johnson — set up with a nice find by junior Michael Dorame.

Chamberlin banked in an elbow jumper for an 11-10 Elko advantage, and junior Josiah Tinkorang grabbed an offensive board for a finish in the middle.

But, Bylund faded to his left and smoked a high-arching three — tying the game at 13-all at the first-quarter buzzer.

Elko took a 15-13 lead on a deuce by senior Jared Tinkorang on a baseline drive and dish from junior Luis Rodriguez, and Alvarado added a free throw.

The Spartans sliced the margin to one with a deuce by junior Carson Fisher on a good look from senior Maddox Moye, but Alvarado made a steal and finished through a foul with a strong take to the rack — converting the old-fashioned three at the line for a 20-15 advantage.

Dorame went upstairs for a nice catch and deuce on the left edge from a pass by senior Klayten Piippo, but Chamberlin once again proved the bank is open after 5 p.m. — opening a 22-17 lead.

Piippo picked up a loose ball and scored on the left block, but Chamberlin reached double figures with a pair of free throws for a 24-19 cushion.

Amaya canned his second three from the corner on an assist from Rodriguez, but Johnson notched his second field goal from the left side.

At the break, the Indians led by six with the score at 27-21.

Elko started the third with some momentum, Chamberlin scoring in the left side from a feed by Amaya.

The Indians forced consecutive turnovers, leading to back-to-back buckets by Jared Tinkorang on dimes from Chamberlin — opening a 33-21 lead.

But, the Spartans gained a fall-away jumper from Bylund — giving him double digits and stopping a 6-0 run.

Chamberlin finished on a feed from Alvarado, but the Spartans tore off a 5-0 run with Demick’s second three and a bank on the right block by junior Tucker Johnson.

The Elko lead went back to 10 on a three by Josiah Tinkorang, who added a free throw — Amaya collecting the missed freebie for a put-back and a 41-28 lead.

However, the Spartans made another 5-0 flurry — Bylund sticking his third three on a handoff from Demick and Jaron Johnson banking home a shot on the left block.

But, the Indians took a 44-33 lead on a corner three by sophomore Jaxon Morrell — Bylund bringing the deficit back to nine with a pair of free throws.

Elko went up by 11 with a deuce on the left edge by Josiah Tinkorang from a Chamberlin assist, but Jaron Johnson brought the gap back to single digits with two freebies after an offensive rebound.

Jared Tinkorang opened a 10-point lead with a free throw, and Chamberlin cleaned up a miss for a 49-37 lead.

But, the Spartans came to within 10 on a long two from Bylund.

Going to the fourth, the Indians led 49-39.

Opening the final frame, sophomore Tayden Francis scored from an Elko save underneath its own basket.

Piippo was fouled after an Elko turnover and cashed both freebies, but Chamberlin broke the Spartans’ press and set up Josiah Tinkorang for an easy finish on the left side.

Rodriguez drilled a straightaway three on a kick from senior Anthony Atkins, giving the Indians a 54-43 advantage.

From a timeout, Bylund drained his fourth three from the right corner and pulled up for a heat check from the left wing — still hot — making the score 54-49.

But, Rodriguez returned fire with his second three on a pass by Chamberlin — giving the Indians an eight-point lead — also sticking two free throws for a 59-49 lead.

With 1:52 remaining, Atkins splashed a trey from the left wing on an assist from Amaya — placing the Spartans in a precarious situation at 62-49 — forcing a timeout with an 8-0 run.

Rodriguez dropped two free throws with 46 ticks on the clock, opening a 15-point gap.

Moye scored with a rebound in the closing seconds, but Elko played big when it had to and pulled out a 64-51 victory.

Up Next

The Indians will play the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and the Spartans will travel and face the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.

