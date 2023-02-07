SPARKS — The Elko boys basketball team strengthened its bid for a No. 3 seed in the Division 3A North tournament with consecutive road wins in crossover matchups against the West.

On Friday, the Indians (14-8 overall, 6-2 in league) did not score many points in a 36-30 victory over Truckee — increasing their offensive production but also allowing more points in a 57-44 win Saturday against Sparks.

Versus Truckee

Against the Wolverines, Elko jumped to a double-digit lead of 14-3 in the first quarter.

But, the Indians edged Truckee by a low-scoring total of 6-4 in the second period — leading 20-7 at the half.

In the third, the Wolverines fought back into contention with a 15-10 advantage — slicing the deficit to eight at 30-22 as the game went to the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch, the Indians dropped just six points in the final frame and allowed eight — hanging on for a 36-30 victory.

No players scored in double digits for Elko, which was led by eight points from senior Chris Amaya.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang scored seven points, senior Cai Alvarado scored six on two 3s and junior Preston Chamberlin added six as well.

Senior Miguel Abarca posted four points, junior Luis Rodriguez hit a three and the offense was closed out with a deuce for senior Jared Tinkorang.

Versus Sparks

Elko put the ball in the bucket with more regularity against the Railroaders, scoring in double digits in each quarter.

After the first, the Indians led 16-7 but Sparks matched Elko in the second — each team mounting 15 points.

At the break, Elko led by nine with the score at 31-22.

The Railroaders continued to issue a challenge in the third quarter, posting 18 points and allowing 16 — the margin shrinking to seven at 47-40.

In the fourth, the Indians finally slammed the door — scoring 10 points but only giving up four.

Chamberlin scored a team-high 14 points, Amaya dropped two 3s and reached double digits with 10 points and Abarca neared double figures with a career-high nine points.

Jared Tinkorang finished with eight points, Rodriguez added seven and Josiah Tinkorang closed with four.

The offense for the Indians was capped with a three by senior Anthony Atkins and a deuce by JV call-up ZJ Benitez.

Up Next

The Indians will finish the regular season with a pair of conference road games, playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Lowry, in Winnemucca.